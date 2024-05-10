Get ready to channel your inner high roller as we've unearthed a treasure trove of affordable products that will have you looking like a million bucks – even on a budget. From luxe-looking accessories to designer-inspired decor, these hidden gems will have everyone thinking you just stepped off a private jet. You will be taking champagne showers on a beer budget with these fab items! Let's dive into the world of affordable opulence and start living the boujee dream!

#1 Slay Every Day With This Exquisite Women's Dress Share icon Review: "Loved wearing this!!! I felt like Jlo!!! Sooo flattering and hit all the right spots. Would have been even better if I had proper shape wear to put underneath but I was on vacation and did not have any of that with me. Just to make it smooth would have been nice but oh well. I got tons of compliments and this dress made me feel so hot and confidant!" - Lauren

#2 This Hair Dryer And Hot Air Brush Combo Will Give You That Salon Fresh Look At Home Share icon Review: "Oh man I love this blow dryer !!! Gives such a nice hair blow out. Creates a nice bounce, shine, curls, and it gives my hair (thin hair) thick body." - Sarah

#3 Even Your Slipper Game Can Get The Royal Treatment With These Memory Foam Slippers Share icon Review: "Absolutely loveeee this product!! These slippers are so comfortable. They come with a dust bag and fit as expected. They’re great for lounging or for a fall warm look!" - Evelina C

#4 These Silk Satin Pajamas Are What Bougie Dreams Are Made Of Share icon Review: "These pjs are amazing! The first thing I noticed when I pulled them out of the packaging was how smooth & silky they were! They fit great, I ordered my normal size (a small). I was actually going to order a different color but last minute changed my mind to this blue. I’m so glad I did!! It’s the perfect shade on my skin tone, it looks really flattering." - Latisha Marcum

#5 Longwear Eyeliner Will Take You From Day To Night Without That Cheap Looking Smudge Your Old Liner Brought To The Table Share icon Review: "I’ve never been able to actually do a wing eyeliner until now. This one blends so easily and makes the intimating winged eyeliner feel like a breeze. This color is such a pretty neutral brown and I’m honestly obsessed. GET THIS!!!" - Holly

#6 A Phone Case That Shows Off Your Personality Is A Must. Get This One With A 15% Off When You Spend $80.00 Or More! Discount Code - Pandax15 Share icon Review: "I am thrilled with my iPhone cover. It's absolutely gorgeous and exactly like the photo. It's sturdy and strong but not clunky, The colours are rich and indulgent." - Christine Jewitt

#7 Get A Milionaire’s Manni With This Handy Nail Kit With Glue Share icon Review: "These are the best fake nails I've ever used and I've used a lot. They feel thick and well made and it was a week before I had one pop off. Prepping your nails ahead of time really makes a difference. And using the right amount of glue and Making sure to wipe off excess as you apply to the nails so it doesn't make a mess all over your fingers helps." - Chelsie

#8 These Stylish Sunglasses Are Boss Babe Approved Share icon Review: "The sunglasses are lovely quality and super stylish and came in lovely packaging. Their customer service is superb." - NON Ireland

#9 Can’t Afford A Birkin? Don’t Worry, Neither Can We. This Leather Tote Bag Is The Perfect Alternative! Share icon Review: "The bag is perfect for work and travelling for work, I can fit my make up bag, and other smaller necessities as well as my work laptop and even my iPad." - Charity D.

#10 A Good Hydrating Serum Will Have You Looking Like A Dewy Dame Every Day Share icon Review: "I absolutely love this one! It’s true about the hydration of your skin, better complexion, less dark spots! I have been using it for 6 months or more and it is one of my everyday face routine products that I found truly works! It feels amazing on your skin! It is one out the 5 routine products I use everyday on my skin and it makes a difference!" - karen schauer

#11 Stand Out From The Crowd With This Luxe Tumbler With Straw And Lid Share icon Review: "Keeps drinks hot/cold, easy clean. The 30oz does not fit completely into my car cupholder but enough that it stays. Twisting off the lid can be somewhat challenging as it’s a thin area to grab. definitely leakproof. straws are sturdy, not bendable. Color-matched photo. Easy handle." - CM

#12 Give Your Couch That Editorial Touch With A Seashell Decorative Pillow Share icon Review: "This pillow is very cute and soft. Definitely should have bought the bigger size, but will definitely be ordering another one." - Mary

#13 You Know You Have Made It When Even Your Ice Isn’t Average! This Rose Ice Cube Maker Will Keep You Cool Share icon Review: "If you love ice like me, buy these!! Elevates any kind of drink and they are just so cute/easy to make!" - Megan M.

#14 No Animals Were Harmed In The Making Of This Luxe Area Rug Share icon Review: "The texture is incredibly soft, I appreciate the cruelty-free aspect of the faux fur, and it's surprisingly easy to clean. It is well-made, durable, and provides a cozy, stylish vibe to my room. Highly recommend for those looking to enhance their home decor with a touch of luxury." - Ferida

#15 What Is The One Thing You Always See In A Million-Dollar Mansion? Candles! Don’t Get Left In The Dark By Grabbing These Stunning Candlestick Holders Share icon Review: "These are absolutely adorable. They were nicer quality than I was expecting and add the perfect amount of color to my home." - OG

#16 Make Your Shower ‘MTV Cribs’ Ready With This Shower Phone Holder Share icon Review: "This is perfect for hair washing days. Easy to setup, sturdy and does not fog up. My son loves it as well!" - Winston Khan

#17 A Plush Floor Pillow Will Give Your Home That High-End 'Meditation Retreat’ Look Share icon Review: "This one is so soft on my feet and thick. I use this floor pad not on the floor but on the coffee table in front of my sofa for my legs. I love that my legs sink down just perfectly. The softness is soothing on my heels." - Louise D. Somes

#18 Everyone Is Adding Himalayan Salt To Their Food But You Can Be Part Of The Elite That Takes It A Step Further With A Himalayan Salt Body Scrub Share icon Review: "I bought this as part of a bundle with their Himalayan Salt Scrub. The brown sugar is my favorite of the two. It smells like vanilla extract which is a delicious scent. I enjoy the larger crystals in this scrub, and it leaves my skin feeling moisturized and soft." - Kelly

#19 Ambient Lighting Is The Ultimate 'Look-Rich-Quick' Hack. These String Lights Will Do The Trick! Share icon Review: "This is a pretty yellow super cozy light that makes your space feel super cozy. Can’t wait for summer nights out bbq with family!" - Janet correa

#20 Everyone Knows Rich People Use Food In Beauty Treatments So Matcha Under Eye Patches Will Have Their Stamp Of Approval Share icon Review: "I love these matcha eye patches! They have a very light scent and are super moisturizing. I like to refrigerate them for an extra cooling and soothing effect. You also get a good amount of eye patches for the price. I would definitely recommend these." - Nia Tortilla

#21 Every Girl Needs A Pair Of Teardrop Earrings , Staple Drip In Every Jewelry Box Share icon Review: "These earrings are adorable and very light weight. I have them in both gold and silver. Very pleased with the size and quality." - monica lake

#22 A Convincing Gold Plated Ring Is Another Bling Secret To Getting That Wealthy Look Share icon Review: "Since buying this and wearing this I have gotten many compliments on this ring. I wouldn’t say it looks like real diamonds but it definitely doesn’t look cheap either. It seems to be well made. Great accessory to dress up any outfit." - Cassie

#23 This Sleek And Chic Water Bottle Will Have You Looking Like A Thirst Trap Share icon Review: "I loved the durability of this water bottle and that it looked quite aesthetically pleasing, as well. Will be ordering again." - Devdutt Rao

#24 Give Your AirPods A Chic Upgrade With This AirPods Case : Use Our Discount Code - Pandax15 – For 15% Off When You Spend $80.00 Or More Share icon Review: "I recently ordered an AirPods case, an iPad case and an iPhone case, and the quality is astounding. I have thrown my phone on the concrete by accident multiple times, and it prevented it from getting a scratch." - Shawna

#25 This Stylish Wine Glass Set Will Have Even Your Box Wine Tasting Like A Chateaux Vintage Share icon Review: "I have four of these and had the girls from work over for brunch and mimosas. Everyone commented on how beautiful the glasses were. One of the girls even toppled her glass and no breaks or chips! Got the joyjolt coupe glasses as well and they're also very nice." - Reba

#26 Use This Long Lasting Lip Stain To Keep You Looking At The Top Of Your Game All Day Long Share icon Review: "This goes on like water, but once it dries, that color really isn't going anywhere! It won't leave marks on your glass when you drink and won't smudge off your lips if you wipe your mouth." - Angela Meacham

#27 Turn Any Bath Into An Opulent Spa Experience With This Sophisticated Bathtub Tray Share icon Review: "I love the ease of using this caddy! Everything fits perfectly, including wine glass, book, soap, candle and all accessories. It also comes with grips to stick on the underneath on each end that sits on the tub so it doesn’t slide off." - D. Garrison

#28 No Faux-Luxe Home Is Complete Without A Premium Essential Oil Diffuser Adding A Signature Scent To Your Space Share icon Review: "I like this essential oil diffuser. The light can be changed automatically, and it can relieve my stress and lessen anxiety. It also helps me fall asleep. The diffuser is very quiet. I am very happy to have purchased it." - Siukau Liu

#29 Every Old Money Lady, From Jackie O’ To Princess Kate, Has Shown Us That A Tennis Bracelet Adds The Final Touch Of Class To Any Outfit Share icon Review: "I would definitely recommend these tennis bracelets. I wear them in the water and they still shine! Great value for the price!!" - Princess Leah