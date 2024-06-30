If Pandas Were President, These 34 Items Would Come Standard Issue
Alright, fellow Pandas, get ready to have your minds blown (and your shopping carts filled)! We've delved into the depths of Bored Panda's most-loved items to curate a collection of 34 must-haves that would undoubtedly be standard issue if we ruled the world. These aren't your same-old same-old internet finds, because pandas have better taste than that! We're talking about quirky gadgets, ingenious inventions, and stylish pieces that'll make your life easier, more fun, and a whole lot more panda-tastic.
This post may include affiliate links.
Review: "Really funny! Cracked me up. Adults passed it around." - Mary Rehberg
Review: "Our new office has doors that automatically close unless held up so I bought this cute door stopper and it works well! The door stop is a little smaller than I expected but it works." - Amazon Customer
Review: "I am in Heaven! This lamp have so many features as wireless fast charging, alarm clock, Bluetooth speaker, answers the phone, sunrise wake up light and BEST of all natural sleep aid sound machine that put me to sleep fast and keep me at sleep all night long! Love this lamp!" - oksana
Review: "We wanted a nice dimmer light for the house that wasn’t overbearing and these definitely were just what we were looking for! They also add a nice beautiful touch to the room with all the color. I will be purchasing more in the future!" - C.Chappell
Drop It Drop The Headache Enjoy The Wine: Because Wine Not? The Only Headache You Should Have Is From Laughing Too Much!
Review: "I can enjoy wine again! I was skeptical but gave it a try and NO MORE WINE HEAD!!! I am so happy that I can participate in celebrations and not pass on the wine/champagne toasts!" - Loida Stevenson
Made from hydrogen peroxide, natural egg white protein, and sunflower lecithin. Yeah, that sounds SUPER legit to "prevent" headaches from drinking wine. /s
Review: "It's a wonderful product. The scent is nice, and it leaves my skin feeling great. I use it mainly on my nose. I immediately notice a difference in pore size, and the severity of the black heads on my nose." - Carol Smith
Review: "Great potato as a gift for a friend. Good quality and looks amazing as a desk piece." - David
Nail Polish Rack Wall Mounted Shelf: Transform Your Wall Into A Rainbow Of Manicure Possibilities
Review: "Love these shelves, they are so pretty and was easy to install! They even included a bubble level. Very happy with this purchase!" - C Earls
Skinsmart Facial Cleanser For Acne: The Breakthrough Cleanser That's Winning The War Against Breakouts
Review: "I use this stuff every day and let me tell you, my skin has never looked better. It's super easy to use and while it does have a bit of a pool-like smell at first, it goes away real quick. I definitely recommend it as it now is a staple in my skincare." - Hillary Light
Review: "I love this compact ball to keep in my purse. It cleans up that debris from the bottom of my purse that I didn't ever know was there, lint, sand, etc. I take it out to clean it under running water and right back in the purse it goes. It works great!! I recommend it." - Jaclyn Dean
Review: "These are super cute. There are six different colors. The tin they come in is so cute, and will make a fun little trinket holder." - Sarah B.
But hold your horses, Pandas! We're just getting started. Prepare to be bamboozled by a whirlwind of innovative gadgets that'll turn you into an adult that has life hacked, tech accessories that'll make you feel like iron man, and home decor that'll turn your space into a Pinterest-worthy paradise. Trust us, these items are so good, you'll be wondering how you ever lived without them.
Review: "I bought this and just now put it together - it's a great addition to my desk. I love the flame notes." - alyssa leon
Scroll, Snap, And Shoot With A Flick Of Your Finger: The Ring-Shaped Remote Control Is Your New Fav For TikTok, Kindle, And Photography
Review: "It is just as described. Paired to my phone easily. It's lightweight, I use it on my index finger and scrolled away. I can work out or just save my wrists when I put my phone on a stand and scroll though social media." - Alicia Ramirez
Review: "I bought this for my friend who owns several Stanley tumblers, and she loves it!!!! It fits perfectly and is super easy to use." - Happy Star
Review: "I LOVE! Avocados, but have stopped buying them for a while because it can get real messy cleaning those up. This is the best invention ever. Makes life so much easier!" - Yarixa
Review: "This fun and cute and I couldn't be happy with this little egg school bus.Fits all 12 eggs and didn't take a lot of room. I need to buy another one ." - LuLu
With Its Plant-Based Formula, Puracy Stain Remover Is Tough On Stains, Gentle On Fabrics
Review: "I absolutely love this free and clear stain remover. It works very well and removes tough stains. I’ve been using this for several months on my toddler’s clothing and so far there isn’t anything this remover hasn’t managed to clean off." - Leticia Rivera
Yonanas 902 Classic Vegan Ice Cream Maker: Your Ticket To Delicious, Guilt-Free Frozen Treats (No Churning Required!)
Review: "I absolutely love this machine, I have an auto immune and am on a very restricted diet I cannot have dairy, sugar, gluten, etc. etc. etc. This is a great healthy alternative. I absolutely love it taste like a soft serve ice cream to me." - Dee
This Ain't Your Grandma's Air Freshener: Mcphee's Squirrel In Underwear Will Make You Chuckle Every Time You Get In The Car
Review: "I had my eye on this for a while now. A funny gift for family, friends,etc. Smells earthy!" - Amira
Forget Q-Tips And Compressed Air: Car Cleaning Gel Is The Mess-Free Way To Detail Your Ride
Review: "Came sealed and fresh. Cleaned up so much dust with it. Amazed how long it lasted. One of the best additions ever to a cleaning kit." - Digital Deranged
Review: "I work sales for a living and got these as a joke for my desk. Turns out the stapler is the best one in our entire store. I never have issues with it, and it never fails to do what it needs to. Plus people giggle every time they see it." - Sara Mettille
Express Your Inner Snark With Every Stroke Of These Funny Sarcastic Ballpoint Pens
Review: "They are heavier than expected. They write well and are comfortable to hold. The printing on them is clear and easy to read. I can now communicate my anger and frustration, just by lifting my pen." - Shannon Smith
And that's not all! We're about to unveil a treasure trove of gifts that are perfect for every occasion, whether you're treating yourself or spoiling your loved ones. From quirky novelty items that'll spark conversations to practical solutions that'll solve your everyday problems, these finds are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.
Tired Of Fur-Covered Couches And Clothes? The Chom Chom Roller Effortlessly Removes Pet Hair With A Simple Roll
Review: "It’s just simply amazing. What more can I say? I have a multi pet household so hair always accumulates like crazy and I’m guilty of washing my bedding way too much to try to remove let hair from it and it still sticks even fresh out of the drier. This thing on the other hands, removes it in seconds. It is so easy to use. It’s small and compact for easy storage." - Camiron
Mini Cloud Shaped Utility Knives : Because Every Cloud Has A Silver Lining (That Is Apparently A Sharp Blade)
Review: "Nice and sharp. Does the trick for little cutting jobs." - Sam66
Review: "These are so adorable. They work well holding the pot lid off the pot to steam and they hold different sizes spoons as well. I tried my wooden, plastic and metal handled spoons and they were all different sizes the little dog mouth held them all pretty well. I like these a lot! I gifted one to my mom and she loves it!" - Amber Reed
Review: "I absolutely love these and swear by them. After over 26k steps in a day, they are much needed. Swollen and blistered feet are back to new and feeling amazing in 30 short minutes." - Nicole
Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask: Unleash The Bubbles And Let Your Skin Have A Party
Review: "This is the second jar I bought. Absolutely loving the bubbliness and the clean feeling result." - Amazon customer
Review: "I like this soap. The peppermint is nice and tingly. You'll step out of the shower feeling cool and refreshed." - Lawrance Bennett
Review: "This ID is super legit. It feels just like a regular driver's license. I plan on handing this to the first popo that pulls me over. Chicka chicka yia!" - Jess Love
Angry Mama Microwave Oven Steam Cleaner: This Feisty Lady Will Steam Clean Your Microwave Meltdowns Away
Review: "Omg this little Angry Mama sure did her job well! Haha! Effortless work for sure! Just wipe when done. Easy peasy." - Vikings22
Review: "Easy to use and so cute. Rotates and has different lighting options. Diffuses just like you expect. Fun gadget that gets a lot of attention from guests." - Dustin Hojem
Review: "I’ve got a cat who loves to close doors. These things work. They leave enough of a gap between the door and doorframe for my cats to reopen the door to leave the room." - Amazon Customer DJG
Review: "Used it on recent trip when I wanted to pack light. Brushes are small but soft and worked well." - Erika Kissh
Review: "This is extremely user friendly. You snap the bottom and top trays together, pour the water into the funnel top, and freeze. I've made several batches of these and every one has come out stunning. The detail in the roses makes any drink feel like a luxury when you put these in it!!" - Jordyn