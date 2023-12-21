Review: "This is so much more than a cookbook. So much more. Now, don't get me wrong, Jake Cohen's "Jew-ish" is full of wonderful recipes -- and they are as diverse, creative, and easy-to-follow as they are delicious. If you truly want to be stunned into a mouth-watering daze, just flip to any page of the book and look at the photograph accompanying the recipe.

However, 'Jew-ish' is not just an aesthetically masterful compilation of incredible recipes. It is also a story of self discovery through food, woven together through a series of colorful, heartfelt and relatable vignettes. Each recipe comes accompanied by a story, wherein Cohen draws you into his world of exploring relationships, community, family and identity through the preparation of food and gestures of hospitality. This is a book that will move you. It exudes Jake's trademark tongue-in-cheek humor, his infectiously warm personality, and his love for family, friends and food (and Judaism!). It is the only cookbook I've ever seen that will make you laugh out loud, and that at moments, will bring you to tears. I promise that if you pick it up, you won't be able to put it down.

Most importantly, if you buy a copy for yourself, don't forget to buy one for your mother, too :)" — Amazon Customer