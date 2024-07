Ready to transform your life without a complete overhaul? It's the small, consistent actions that often lead to the most significant changes. We've gathered 15 super simple habits that real people have adopted to boost their well-being, increase happiness, and improve their overall quality of life. Forget drastic makeovers or unrealistic resolutions – these bite-sized adjustments are easy to incorporate into your daily routine and have been praised by countless individuals for their transformative power. Get ready to discover the secret to a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life, one small step at a time.

#1 "ALWAYS put my keys and wallet in the same place EVERY time I come home." - High_Jumper81 Share icon Or you can try popping them into this bulldog statue key holder to stop yourself from playing hide-and-go-seek every morning!



#2 "Give compliments to your coworkers, wear a grin. No matter how tired, positive thoughts keep you motivated" - Ryanbro_Guy Share icon Running low on sunshine and smiles? Keep these emergency compliment cards on hand to spread some cheer – even when you're feeling a little drained yourself



#3 "I cannot stress this enough, making your bed once you're up, it is one of those "be kind to your later self" things and it is a small win for each day. Then you ride the wave and make momentum!" - Decodious Share icon Starting your day by making your bed with these high quality bedsheets sets the tone for the rest of your day. They're not just soft and luxurious, they're a tangible reminder that you've already accomplished something before your first cup of coffee.



#4 "Daily walks of 1-3 miles. Healthier. Calmer. Closer to my spouse as we walk together every day. If one of us is out of town, we talk on the phone while we walk. Life changer. Haven’t missed a day in more than three years." - KeyBanger Share icon These breathable, lightweight sneakers will be your trusty companion for those daily walks, keeping your feet comfy and cool as you bond with your partner or enjoy some peaceful solo time.



#5 "Setting two alarms in the morning ~20 minutes apart, after the first one sitting up and looking at my phone and then getting up after the second. I feel way less tired compared to when I got up after one alarm." - velocie Share icon Ditch the jarring alarms and let this sunrise alarm clock gently coax you awake with gradually increasing light, mimicking the natural sunrise and giving you a more refreshed start to your day.



#6 "Gratitude Journaling Every Morning. The Antidote To Depression. Creates Optimism. It’s Insidious. You Feel Likes It’s Not Doing Shit Then A Month Later You’re Like “Dang, Everything Is Pretty Cool Right Now”" - theobrienrules Share icon This five-minute journal is your secret weapon for cultivating gratitude and shifting your mindset. It's the perfect tool to help you see the "pretty cool" things in your life, one day at a time.



#7 "Flossing. Partly because my teeth and gums feel better but also very much because I hadn't done it until I was in my mid-20s and now it's a solid part of my routine. So I use it to remind myself that I can change for the better and make new habits." - starcollector Share icon This fresh, minty floss isn't just about fresh breath and healthy gums – it's a reminder that positive change is always possible. Every floss is a tiny victory in the journey of self-improvement.



#8 "Read for at least 15 minutes everyday. Chapter of a book, newspaper article, blog, cooking recipe, etc. Anything works" - cnarwhal Share icon This Kindle makes it easier than ever to dive into a new world or learn something new, whether you're curled up on the couch or commuting to work. It's your portable library, ready whenever you have a spare 15 minutes.



#9 "Finishing my showers with 20 to 30 seconds of Cold water. It wakes me up more, and prevents me from sweating as soon as I get out of the shower. I guess it also has more health benefit, but just those 2 things make it worth it" - [deleted] Share icon Upgrade your shower experience with a high-quality shower head replacement that makes those invigorating cold blasts feel even more refreshing – and maybe even a little bit luxurious.



#10 "I try to do at least 1 chore, everyday. Every single day. It helps me feel like I've accomplished something and also kind of makes me move to the next chore. Plus future me is really greatful for this, it cuts procrastinating quite a bit." - Routine-papsmear Share icon Keep track of those daily chores and celebrate your wins with a magnetic dry-erase calendar. It's a visual reminder of all you've accomplished and a nudge to tackle the next task on your list, ensuring your future self stays grateful for your present efforts.



But the journey to a better life doesn't end here. We've got even more simple yet powerful habits that will help you create lasting change and unlock your full potential. Get ready to discover the secrets to a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life, one small step at a time. ADVERTISEMENT

#11 "When I go to bed, I plug my phone in across the room and then lay down in bed. Sometimes I read, but I just hard cut the late night scrolling and just go to bed. An extra 20 minutes of sleep makes a big difference every night" - 2020Hills Share icon Make your phone less of a bedtime distraction by setting it on a charging dock across the room. It'll charge up while you catch those extra Zzzs, leading to a more refreshed morning.



#12 "I put in earbuds and call someone. I instantly start cleaning. But holding a phone and talking just makes me pace." - Laylasita Share icon Ditch the tangled cords and let these wireless earphones liberate your cleaning groove. You'll be free to dance, dust, and chat without missing a beat (or a spot).



#13 "The best changes I've done: cut back on carbs significantly, greatly reduce meat consumption, garden, and intermittent fasting." - Igmjon64 Share icon This healthy recipe cookbook is packed with delicious, plant-based meals and clever carb swaps, making it easier than ever to embrace a healthier lifestyle and still enjoy every bite.



#14 "At least twice a week start off with some kind of workout. We call them A+ days. When you start the train rolling it's easy to get it going the rest of the day." - Heather D. Share icon Kickstart your "A+ days" with a workout on this extra-thick exercise mat. It'll cushion your joints and provide a comfortable surface for your routine, setting you up for a day of energized productivity.