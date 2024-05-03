Looking for the perfect gift for your artsy friend? No worries, we’ve got you covered! Dive into our curated list of these creative and unique gifts that are sure to spark joy and inspiration. Whether they're into painting, sculpting, or just love unique and artsy finds, this guide has something for every creative soul. From practical tools for their next masterpiece to quirky decor that brightens up their creative space, get ready to discover the perfect picks for anyone who loves to create. Grab a cozy seat and let’s find that special something that speaks to their artistic spirit.

#1 Add A Hop Of Fun To Any Space With This Hand Painted Froggy In A Rocking Chair Decoration ! Share icon Review: "I love this little guy! The chair is so detailed and made of wood. The frog is great quality. :) would def recommend!

I love it for my desk!" - DeNi MaNci

#2 Channel Your Inner Art Genius With This Two Finger Glove – Your Friend's Hand Will Thank You! Share icon Review: "fits like a glove. See what I did there , lol. it fits snug slides on I Pad and such smooth. works great, good glove, good glove" - su***20

#3 Little Magical Moment With This Three-Dimensional Wooden Dollhouse DIY Kit - Perfect For Artistic Souls! Share icon Review: "I can’t even explain how cute this was to put together!!!! I enjoyed every part of it!!! I’m definitely getting more of these!! The packaging was great! Got everything in it! Great value for the money!!!" - Dena Butler

#4 Pocket-Sized Studio? That’s The Mini Paint Box Share icon Review: "sooo cute! kinda impractical for actual art justbecauseof the size lol. but it's actually really good quality of you wanted to use it for some mini art!. the clip is really good and very strong and the magnets are really good!" - Alliram

#5 Surprise Your Artsy Pal With Beginners Crochet Kit Of Cute Fred The Dinosaur, Fresh From Shark Tank To Their Craft Corner! Share icon Review: "adorable a great beginner project.

, good quality product and it came fast. I'm very happy with item" - sv***ds

#6 Dive Into A Splash Of Dreams With This Watercolor Sketchbook - Where Every Page Awaits Your Friend's Next Masterpiece! Share icon Review: "These watercolor journals are fabulous. I love them. They're perfect for travel and small projects at home. The paper is great quality. I recommend them." - lo***au

#7 Upgrade Your Friend's Signature Game With This Fancy Glass Dip Pen And Ink Set Share icon Review: "These work wonderfully! Im a calligraphy artist and these are very portable and nice to use. The colors are beautiful too! These are perfect!" - Si***10

#8 Level Up Your Artsy Friend's Craft Game With These Lit Wooden Rubber Space Stamps ! Share icon Review: "These little stamps were just what I wanted to enhance my journaling and art projects. I've always been drawn to celestial designs and outer space and this set even comes with two cute little spacemen! VERY darling for what I want to do. This is a favorite purchase, no doubt." - HandbagJunkie

#9 Elevate Your Friend's Creativity With These Artistic Travel Essentials - Mini Watercolor Set & Drawing Book Combo ! Share icon Review: "I love this product! The watercolor book is actually really great quality as well as the portable brush. The water holder is actually water tight and doesn’t spill at all! the paint holder is wonderful and uses a push button to open." - Scarlett Art

#10 Monet's Masterpiece On The Go: Water Lilies And Japanese Bridge Painting Tote Bag , Truly Beautiful Gift For Your Artsy Buddy! Share icon Review: "The fabric is super thick, you can tell it resists and the colors are super faithful! It's well worth buying" - Ma***na



#11 Transform Scribbles To Scrolls With The 18pcs Chinese Calligraphy Set Share icon Review: "There is a lot in this set! A great buy for the price!" - vo***75

#12 Turn Every Hour Into Sunset Hour With This RGB Projection Lamp , Perfect For That Artsy Friend Who's All About The Vibes Share icon Review: "It is a lamp that illuminates a lot and has beautiful tones 100% recommended" - Luis santiago Aguiñaga

#13 Salvador Dali Pin That Is Anime Style, The Perfect Quirky Accessory For Any Art Lover! Share icon Review: "Salvador Dali in a pin is genius! Thank you for a good price and quality work!" - Sa***er

#14 From Morandi Shades To Lush Dark Tones, Help Your Artsy Friend Unleash Their Ultimate Artist With This Retro Watercolors Set ! Share icon Review: "The colors are so beautiful and unusual I believe any artist would appreciate this unique palette, especially reaching colors without mixing constantly trying to create a perfect color, when they are right there with one possibly two to reach a perfect shade and tone . I give this an A +++" - hr***er

#15 Brush Away With This Epic Set! Master Level Watercolor Brush Set - It's What Your Artsy Mate's Masterpieces Are Missing Share icon Review: "Nice case. Brushes look to be decent quality. Has all the right sizes. The case rolls up & out very snugly. Once opened it has a flap covering all the brushes to avoid any paint residue or water moisture from cleaning after use from staining the inner side. Very nice setup." - Gorilla Logistics LLC

#16 Whip Out This Cutie Pie Vintage Linen Cloth Pocket Book Whenever Inspiration Strikes - Perfect For Artsy Friends On The Move! Share icon Review: "This is exactly as advertised. It is a tiny, but very thick little book. Some of the pages have lines, so I wouldn’t exactly use it as a sketchbook, but it is a cute little notebook if you need it." - Robin Lyles

#17 Color Your Dreams Away With The Flower Fairy Coloring Book - Thick Pages, 30 Designs, Perfect For Gifting And Magical Vibes! Share icon Review: "gorgeous, absolutely beautiful, nice coloring book. I love the detail on the faces of the fairy’s in the printed book. It is excellent for the price. I highly recommend this book to any artist. Hopefully I will get a lot of use out of this." - Musicandart777

#18 Take A Break From Netflix And Start Needle Felting – This Beginner-Friendly Felting Kit Is The Perfect Gift For Your Artistic Friends! Share icon Review: "So freaking cute. Incredibly easy instructions with video link included. Got this done in an hour or so while watching tv. Very fun, satisfying craft kit." - Deborah Slack

#19 Fuel Your Friend's Creative Fire With This Black Sumi Ink For Calligraphy & Painting Share icon Review: "I was surprised by the pleasant smell. Flows beautifully." - Ka***se

#20 Unleash Their Creativity With This Cutting-Edge 3D Printing Pen ! Share icon Review: "Perfect Christmas gift. Stalking stuffer for sure! Works so well, easy to use. Perfect for beginners. My daughter is constantly creating. Perfect creative activity for the little ones." - Zl***ze

#21 Rainbow Scratch Paper Set For Creating Those Mystical Masterpieces! Share icon Review: "LOVE THEM!!! They're backups for when I run out of the first pack! They're fun to draw on them freehand and with stencils! Delivery was fast, and I am very SATISFIED with this purchase. Thank you so much, Seller and Temu!!!" - re***ht

#22 From Delicate Lines To Bold Strokes: Give The Gift Of Versatility With These Fine Point Line Markers Share icon Review: "My daughter loves them! She is so excited. They came in different shapes and sizes it works really good, my daughter started a drawing with them, good price great product so worth buying" - Jacqueline Jimenez

#23 3D Watercolor Temporary Flower Tattoos For Stunning Body Art For You And Your Artsy Bestie! Share icon Review: "surprisingly good quality. they go on really easily and are super pretty. also did on on my ankle that looked very cute but it was impossible to get a decent a pic from that angle 😂" - Trista Anderson

#24 Enhance Journals & Crafts With This Purr-Fectly Creative Decorative Paper Tape ! Share icon Review: "Super cute washi - loved the bit of sarcastic expression the cats displayed. Was the pleasantly surprised at the amount of washi that was on the roll, and it has stuck great!" - 60***39

#25 Add Some Fun To Their Stationery Collection With The Fish Ballpoint Pens Share icon Review: "As it looks, it's cute. There is no problem with the writing taste. It is a good product." - na***00

#26 Give The Gift Of Crafting Joy With A Rabbit & Flowers Wool Felting Painting Kit Share icon Review: "This is so cute! Colors are beautiful. Can't wait to try it. Never did anything like this before. Instructions are in English!!! Hurray! Thank you, Seller." - ba***en

#27 Dual Tip Art Markers In A Sleek Black Barrel Case - Ideal For Your Artsy Mate! Share icon Review: "I do a lot of coloring with colored pencils markers and I love the variety of colors and I love it very much I might be ordering the 200 and some set pieces" - Billie Yeargle

#28 Unleash Their Full Artistic Potential With Bview Art Pack Of 32 Drawing Supplies Share icon Review: "Amazing art pack. I do digital art, but wanted to keep up my traditional skills as well, so I bought this just to try it! It's amazing, and especially with a deal is it worth it's price. It comes in a black case with slots for all of the items. I definitely recommend buying this! Happy shopping." - Aye Tosa

#29 Crafty Delights For Your Artsy Friend: Gift Them 200pcs Gummy Bear Clear Mixed Color Loose Beads Share icon Review: "These are great for beading!!! Develop color coordination and eye and hand. Fine motor skills" - jo***64

#30 Flow Into Zen With A Moving Sand Art Picture For Your Home Oasis Share icon Review: "Super happy with this. Exactly like pictured. I like the remote light and how I can also change the colors of the light. Even if there was no light it is so pretty." - Julianna Greathouse

#31 Get A Grip On Creativity With The Oil Paint Squeezer Share icon Review: "Every artist needs these in their studios. Stop wasting paint, no matter if if it's acrylic or oil and any other medium, big, or small tubes. thus is a must-have!" - ka***50

#32 Oh, This ‘Magic’ Putty ? Just My Personal Therapist Share icon Review: "Love the colors, as described and fun, my daughter loves it, cool, Good, perfect for anxiety, entertaining," - 77***75

#33 Upgrade Your Hydration Game With A Chinese Style Cup Share icon Review: "So cute! Perfect for cold or hot drinks! Even comes with a little strainer to keep that pesky ice from hiding you in the face while drinking! Worth the money, and is just beautiful!" - In***le

#34 Transform Your Home Into A Scent-Sational Paradise With The DIY Soy Candle Making Kit Share icon Review: "exactly as described, very happy. perfect, smell good i love it" - Terry White

#35 This Box? Pure Craft Gold– Because Who Doesn’t Love A Scrapbooking Kit ? Share icon Review: "everything in the kit is so lovely. the finish for the supplies is a soft matte and not glossy. shipping came a day early than posted,so that was fun. can't wait to make art and poetry journal. so nice." - La***ss

#36 Add Some Purr-Sonality With 50pcs Of Fat Cat Stickers , The Perfect Gift For Anyone Who Needs A Meow Boost Share icon Review: "Very adorable Pusheen stickers. Assorted holiday and everyday designs. No design is repeated. Great quality.Highly recommend." - Go***31

#37 Sun's Out, Prints Out! Let Your Artsy Friend Play With Light And Shadow On This Magic Cyanotype Paper For Those DIY Vibes! Share icon Review: "actually works !! pretty cool for the price" - 81***99

#38 Gift Your Artsy Pal These Adorable Oil Painting Style Portable Sticky Notes For Their Creative Thoughts! Share icon Review: "I LOVEEEE THEM!!! So pretty and I get so many compliments. They’re pretty sticky from the back . Will stick to the wall with no problem! Definitely will be purchasing them again!" - Karla Gonzalez

#39 Mark Your Page With Van Gogh-Inspired Magnetic Bookmarks For The Art-Loving Reader Share icon Review: "gorgeous colors and a good sturdy size. latches together easily with a strong hold. i love 'em." - tm***ts

#40 Add Some Renaissance Charm To Your Friend's Space With This David-Inspired Vase - Because Ordinary Vases Are So Last Century! Share icon Review: "looks great, the details on the vase are on point. had many uses like holding pencils, makeup brushes or flowers." - kenster

#41 Dive Into A World Of Color With 12 Rainbow Wooden Pencils - Your Artsy Pal's Ticket Drawing & Coloring Bliss! Share icon Review: "This is my 2nd order of these. They are so unique and work great. Several people I work with have bought them now too!" - Christie LaRocco

#42 Time To Make Their Desk Look Cute & Organized With This Awesome Rotating Pen Holder ! Share icon Review: "Perfect for my desk. It is extremely light weight. It turns easily and looks really good on my desk at work. Very cute for the price. Would buy again." - Julie Ann

#43 Discover The Perfect Portable Oil Painting Cosmetics Or Pencils Bag For Your Creative Friend Who Is Always On The Go! Share icon Review: "love my Raphael Angel bag. I'm using it for my makeup 💄, and it makes me smile 😊 when I see it." - te***16

#44 Paint Comfy And Protected With This Durable Linen Apron ! Share icon Review: "I am hooked on this apron !!! I LOVE it !! Nice linen material, lightweight and very comfortable ! I just ordered a second one in a different color 😃" - Lynne Dryer

#45 Piece Together Van Gogh's Masterpiece Starry Night Jigsaw Puzzle ! Share icon Review: "I've ordered several puzzles from Temu. I've also waited thill they were all finished before leaving a review.................all have turned out perfect, no missing pieces, well made, sturdy pieces, nice colors. Very happy, and will continue to order puzzle at these great prices from Temu." - Maria Garcia

#46 A3 Self Healing Sewing Mat - Enhance Their Crafting Journey! Share icon Review: "Great Quality item. Great size and easy to work with. As stated in description. I got this one for my daughter's birthday. She is going to love it. I highly recommend this item. It came 3 days earlier than stated." - ra***lk

#47 Vintage Vibes For The Artsy Soul With A Retro Letter Wax Seal Stamp ! Share icon Review: "Great quality, and pretty solid/heavy. I like how the tops are interchangeable. A good tip: every time you use the stamp with hot wax, place it on top of ice, wipe off excess water and stamp away. This will cool the hot wax quicker and no sticky mess." - va***en

#48 A Drawing Tablet : Your Desk’s New Bestie For Digital Art Share icon Review: "way nicer than I thought it would be, ordered for my daughter to enhance her drawing. she loves it so much." - Ja***y2

#49 LED Drawing Light Pad : Illuminating Your Doodles With A Pun-Ch Share icon Review: "Makes it so much easier to see the letters and numbers on the diamond painting. Love the different settings of light. Very helpful worth every penny." - Ashley West

#50 Get Artsy Anywhere With Versatile, Easy-Clean Transparent Acrylic Paint Palette Share icon Review: "This palette is great for being able to mix different colors to create the color you are looking for. Saves time and effort." - jw***65

#51 USB Rechargeable Mini Airbrush Kit : Because Who Needs Brushes? Share icon Review: "good size and useful, love it. feels great, love it. feels great, excellent product, as described, perfect, amazing... very easy to use...I thought it might not work as good as a professional one...but yeah it works awesome... definitely excited to see what I can do with it 😁" - gr***04

#52 Unleash Your Inner Artist With The Diamond Painting Storage Box Share icon Review: "I actually purchased both the pink and yellow sets of these trays. I was actually surprised to see how large they were The trays will actually go together so with a stopper, it can actually have a lid if needed., works well" - Kathleen Balentine

#53 Chic Centerpieces? DIY Wooden Flower Bouquet Wins Share icon Review: "Well Made and super fun to put together! Turned out super cute!" - Lo** Z

#54 Spruce Up Spaces With This Flowerpot — Where Plants And Fish Can Be Bffs Share icon Review: "I put colored gems in the bottom and a cutting of a trailing plant. Can't wait to see it when plant grows some. Great !" - Marie Forbus

#55 Colorful Artist Pin - A Truly Cute Accessory For Any Creative Soul! Share icon Review: "Got this for a friend of mine for a birthday gift and she absolutely loves it. She goes to a painting class once a month and is a big art fan. I got her the earrings to match. Perfect gift for an art lover." - Sj*t2

#56 Rock The World's Most Famous Paintings On Your Feet With These Artsy Cotton Blend Socks Share icon Review: "When I seen these for 8$ dollars I was like OK I want to get them and see what they’re like especially for eight dollars for four of them. That’s a pretty good deal and they’re my favorite pieces of art but when they got here I was blown away I love them they stretch they fit very comfortable good decent quality I recommend. I love them❤️👍" - Aaron Mmmmm

#57 Klimt's Art Postcards - Share The Beauty Of Famous Oil Paintings! Share icon Review: "I love it, beautiful stuff here and lasts longer and awesome quality and greatness! Quick fast shipping too!" - ti***cg

#58 Experience The Power Of The Gratitude Journal - For Those Daily Positive Affirmations! Share icon Review: "Love, love, love this! Good buy...this book brings me peace. Includes daily motivational quotes and questions that make you reflect on life and explore the true feeling of meditation. Good quality book." - Un***ng

#59 Combine Art And Fashion With This Van Gogh's Painting Print Tee Share icon Review: "I love this one so much!!" - gh***03

#60 Spark Creativity With World-Famous Painting Building Blocks - Perfect Educational Toy For Creative Boys & Girls! Share icon Review: "I loved it! I loved the product, it was very easy to put together and the result was satisfactory." - ru***am

#61 Enhance Their Note-Taking With Fun Apple-Shaped Sticky Notes ! Share icon Review: "Who thought of this? So cute and effective. They make fun little gifts." - dk***rd



#62 Timeless Love On Canvas: Gustav Klimt Kiss Lover Art Poster Print - Perfect Gift For Your Art Loving Bff! Share icon Review: "This item is a little more impressive than I thought. Not cheap looking piece at all . It is canvas, good size, vibrant colors and looks great in a hall with or without a frame. Would love to get some more of different artists for a gallery effect." - tu***10

#63 Vintage Stainless Steel Scissors - Upgrade Your Artsy Friend's Sewing Collection! Share icon Review: "Much love! It's sharp, cute, easy to use, lighter than expected, smooth, and pretty. I'll use it to cut my hair. It's the right size for details and smaller snips." - Fi***ve

#64 From Coffee Shops To Mountain Tops, The Wooden Writer Messenger Box Is Your Trusty Sidekick For Every Artistic Endeavor Share icon Review: "Very cool! I feel a bit like a wandering artist, and a bit like I could take this into an Indiana Jones movie." - la***en

#65 Oh, Look, It’s 6 Packs Of Mini Canvas And Easel Set – Because Size Clearly Doesn’t Matter Share icon Review: "I love that these came with an easel !!! It's perfect and you can set them as decorations in your home (assuming you paint a lovely picture) plus the size is just lovely. These are such a good addition for me as I want to have activities for my Galentine's day celebration. So glad I purchased these." - A Lynn

#66 Vintage Vibe, Modern Life: Rock That Classic Van Gogh Art Print Scarf At Your Local Café Share icon Review: "This is a beautiful scarf. So very soft, so soft! The images, one on either side, are beautifully applied. It's a great gift idea for a Van Gogh fan." - ma***33

#67 Bookish Bliss: Reading Resin Women – Read 'Em And Weep With Joy Share icon Review: "They are adorable, ,well made and of a good quality. I love them and hopefully so will my daughter in law librarian!" - fu***ey

#68 Craft Your Own Glow: The DIY Luminous House Awaits Share icon Review: "This was so fun! It’s great and good quality. I can’t wait to order more. And during the night, it’s the perfect ambiance." - re***ng

#69 With A Push-Pull Cat Paw Eraser , Watch Mistakes Vanish And Cuteness Take Over Your Desk! Share icon Review: "I love it, I write a lot and erase a lot. Cute, easy to use, erases well, and will buy more. the knob on the left helps you pull down more erasers and you use it up, good feater." - ba***lo

#70 Illuminate Their World With Handcrafted Tulip Lights That Turn Any Space Into A Dreamy Garden! Share icon Review: "Love it, Very pretty and feminine. Nice soft glow. Since it's battery powered, it can a perfect night light you can put anywhere. The glass dome is separated, I would suggest glueing it down. Great, pretty item at a great price." - es***el

#71 Metallic Glitter Marker Pens - Ideal For Creative Projects And Personalized Gifts! Share icon Review: "Love these markers. They are extremely high quality for such a reasonable price. I originally bought for my friend then when I saw how nice they were I went back and bought myself some. Highly recommend. Colors are bright and the metallic actually is recognizable." - Janet

#72 The Perfect Gift For Any Artists - Metal Tripod Adjustable Easel Stand To Elevate Their Paint Game! Share icon Review: "This little easel is very adaptable from table top to free standing. Light weight and easily portable, can accommodate medium to larger canvas's. Great value for the price; already used it on my first ever oil painting." - david hall

#73 Desk Buddies: Thinker Statues , Making Work Feel Like A Silent Disco Share icon Review: "Beautiful more so in person. Stunning!" - la***81

#74 Emboss & Cut Pro: Elevate Your Crafts With The Creative Craft Buddy’s Magic Touch Share icon Review: "Very pleased with this purchase! works great with cardstock AND it even works on cerealbox/cardboard. I used some die cuts from templates and they works great with the machine. Just run it through back and forth about 2 or 3 times and it comes out perfect!" - Hailey Stoker

#75 Unlock Your Inner Van Gogh With This Artsy Keychain Share icon Review: "It's super cute, I love the details 🤩" - fa***es

#76 Hand Massager : The Stroke Of Genius For Artists Share icon Review: "This is amazing for my hand after wrist surgery. Be careful with the pressure it can be hard at some times but trust it’s worth it’s weight in gold. Highly recommend" - Morr El

#77 Turn Beverage Time Into Gallery Time With This DIY Van Gogh Coasters Kit Share icon Review: "These are really nice and so much fun to do! I am ordering another for my daughter since it doesn’t require a lot of time and they come out looking beautiful." - an***io

#78 Relieve Stress, Meditate, And Energize With Hexagonal Amethyst Quartz Gemstones - The Perfect Gift To Show That You Care About Their Wellbeing! Share icon Review: "They are natural crystals and I use them to cleanse the energies, very good for Reiki or just if you need to cleanse the chakras are small but very cute and the colors are perfect" - be***18

#79 Bring Together Three Passions – Puzzles, Art And Plants With These Mini Cactus Building Blocks Share icon Review: "Adorable cactus lego set. Scaled down legos. Typo free instructions. MANY extra pieces. No missing pieces. Quality color and material. As described." - MARIA G

#80 Bring Joy To Their Sips With This Cute Ceramic Cup ! Share icon Review: "The absolute cutest! I'm obsessed, and so glad I got both colors. Super sturdy, well made, no flaws. They can definitely hold 16 fluid ounces of liquid (I checked)! I included a photo of how well-packaged and wrapped they were." - mo***in

#81 Fun Set Of 80 Pages Of Origami With Paper Cutting Instructions And 40 Sheets Of Paper For Creative Ones! Share icon Review: "I got this for myself and my husband and I am looking forward to using it as it brings back childhood memories. The quality of the paper is great, as well as colorful, and the explanation pamphlet on how to create your origami is also very detailed." - PURE BUTTER MELTS

#82 Mix It Up: Abstract Vintage French Style Landscape Canvas Posters Share icon Review: "These are so beautiful in person!! The quality is much better than I expected and I cannot wait to hang them in a gallery wall. Find some thrifted frames and you have a gorgeous gallery wall for very little money. Cute and cottage-cozy!" - be***iz

#83 Turn That Phone Into A Portable Gallery With An Oil Painting Of Flowers Phone Case Share icon Review: "Very pretty case! I absolutely love it. I’ve gotten so many compliments on it even from strangers. It has a holographic look about it, and is holding up great. I drop my phone constantly lol, and so far so good. For the price, it’s a steal! I’m definitely buying more phone cases from Temu to change up my look." - an***22

#84 Add A Touch Of Antique Style To Their Walls With The Cutest Black Cat Canvas In A Wood Frame Share icon Review: "Just too cute! Allows you to hang this on the wall just like it came in the mail, or it can be taken to a shop and a frame put around it. It looks great on the wall and I'm so happy I got it." - am***39

#85 A Sweet Gift For The Creative Soul: Strawberry Aromatherapy Candles For Your Artsy Mate! Share icon Review: "these really are legit, arrived exactly as expected, ordered a set of three I will probably give to someone and then order some more lol- haven't burned any though, don't think anyone will,this will cheer up someone's life I bet lol 😀" - MileHiSteve

#86 Stamp Your Way To Fame With Rubber Rollers Share icon Review: "these are quite nice,good quality" - Gigi Saban

#87 Give The Gift Of Chill: This Hand Massager Is Like A Warm Hug For Achy Fingers! Share icon Review: "Satisfied with this product. Easy to use, shipped on time, all options stated work and are included. Definitely would recommend. Great bang for your buck!!" - Shawna Francis

#88 Delight Your Artsy Bff With 3 Rolls Of Gorgeous Silk Ribbons For Their Art Projects! Share icon Review: "Cute cute cute!!! Going to buy many many more. Perfect for gifts, bows for hair, and party accessories." - Ashley Kimbro

#89 Surprise Your Artsy Pal With Words Of Creative Wisdom - 60 Celebrity Quote Stickers Share icon Review: "The stickers are of the finest quality, easy to use and stick well to most anything. I have several large tumblers that are the perfect place for my stickers. The coordinate with anything! 💖💖" - Lu***lk

#90 Surprise Your Loved Ones With Magical Crystal Artificial Rose Flowers ! Share icon Review: "Exactly as pictured! Glad I purchased! Highly recommend!!! Looks fantastic on top of curtains in my bedroom... adds an elegant look to bedroom decor! Must get!" - su***77

#91 Moon Star Drawstring Organza Bags - Beautiful Mixed Colors To Store Jewelry, Gifts Or Their Art Supplies! Share icon Review: "Cute little bags. Perfect size for a bracelet or necklace. The colors are vibrant. They gather well. Just the right thing for a happy Wednesday gift. Thank you very much.v" - me***05

#92 Key-Chain To Creativity ? This Art School Must-Have Share icon Review: "Adorable, not too many things for artists. Thanks this is well made and adorable.!!! chachka!!!" - ch***ka

#93 Cute Crochet Animal Bookmarks The Perfect Gift For Your Favorite Artsy Bookworm! Share icon Review: "O.M.G.!!! Love these book makers! I ordered the frog & the rat. They are sooo cute.😊 They work great, marks the page. The body is long so that goes inside the book, and the little heads are sticking out on the top.😂" - Sheilia Prather

#94 Surprise Your Artsy Pal With Yummy Cookie-Inspired Hair Clips ! Share icon Review: "They look really good and so yummy that I would eat it if it were real food!" - 85***54

#95 Versatile Green Leaf Ribbon : For When Your Creativity Is As Endless As This Ribbon Share icon Review: "I got it a while ago and then today I put them on my door to decorate my room and I love it I’m putting strawberries and flowers on my door i recommend" - Temu❤️

#96 Meet The Most Adorable Cat Pencil Case That Will Melt Their Heart! Share icon Review: "I gave pencil pouch as a gift to one of my friends daughter who is 6 years old. She was so happy to get it. Thanks" - su***ar

#97 The Perfect Gift For Crafty Souls - Jellyfish Inspired Complete Crochet Kit With Step-By-Step Tutorials! Share icon Review: "Very cute, nice set for the money. Also comes with everything you need, and a QR code to watch videos/tutorials for the project." - he***73

#98 Elevate Your Style Game With The Chic Blue Vintage Classic Cuff Bangle Share icon Review: "I had forgotten what I had gotten and had to check on my orders..but I really like this beautiful cuff bracelet! Opal is my stone for my birthday,in October, so this just made my day! Thank you very much! I love this bracelet!! It really is gorgeous!!" - Julie Katz

#99 Cute Thank You Gift Heart To Celebrate The Difference Your Friends Make! Share icon Review: "Very nice item to tell someone how special they are to you. Great gift. Better quality than anticipated. Very pleased with this item." - or**dk