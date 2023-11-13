Review: "I bought this Himalayan Extra large Salt Lamp to try to reduce the stress in my life. I decided I wanted to put it in my living room since I am in that area the most. WOW as soon as I unpackaged it and got the salt lamp set up I was impressed from the first moment. This is one of the larger salt lamps so it gives off the perfect amount of brightness for a decent sized room. This salt lamp comes with a dimmer switch so you can turn the brightness up and down to your liking. I prefer it bright and its now the center attention piece of the room. You feel a calming sensation while it is on. It is so pretty to just sit and look at. What I really like is that the rock is natural and not man made you can see all the imperfections and beauty of a natural salt rock. This salt lamp has a wooden base that is securely on the bottom of the lamp. I now enjoy sitting in the living room even more." - Alisha Mccracken