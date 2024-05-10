ADVERTISEMENT

We know a dream is a wish your heart makes, but for many adults that wish is simply to get the perfect Disney-themed gift. Well, actually, it would be their own house on Main Street with a never-ending supply of churros but we are working with a budget here. If you need to go shopping for the Disney Adult in your life, you're in luck because we've got a treasure trove of enchanting goodies tailored just for them. Whether they're a proud DisneyBounder or you just want to add some magic to their life, we've scoured the kingdom to find the most whimsical, nostalgic, and downright irresistible items. So slip on your mouse ears and get ready to go searching for the best dingle hoppers and hoozits and whatsits on the market!

#1

This Disney Edition Of 'Meme The Game' Will Have The Whole Family In [Lilo &] Stitches

This Disney Edition Of 'Meme The Game' Will Have The Whole Family In [Lilo &] Stitches

Review: "This was a gift bought for the family as an added game night choice. It is a family favorite. Easy set up and instructions. So much fun! Flash back of memories as you play and see characters/scenes from classic Disney Movies! 🥰❤️👏" - Kim Hansen

#2

A Disney Pixar 2000 Pieces Jigsaw Puzzle Is The Perfect Activity For Their Next Disney Movie Marathon!

A Disney Pixar 2000 Pieces Jigsaw Puzzle Is The Perfect Activity For Their Next Disney Movie Marathon!

Review: "Love, love, love this puzzle! It’s huge, so make sure you have enough room. Definitely the hardest puzzle I’ve worked that was also incredibly fun! I didn’t get tired of it and looked forward to working on it each day. I would most definitely recommend to anyone who is a Disney/Pixar fan!!!" - TxChik

Lene
Lene
Lene
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is item no. 2 on this list that I could imagine using/buying. I loooooove puzzles. 😁

#3

Forget About A V8, All They Need To Pimp Their Ride Is This Lightning Mcqueen Sun Shade!

Forget About A V8, All They Need To Pimp Their Ride Is This Lightning Mcqueen Sun Shade!

Review: "Mi bought this as a joke for the kids and it was so worth it! I turned the car on with my keys and they were so excited!!! They thought this is from McQueen! Love it! Oh: yes it does the job top of not letting the sun shine I’m and the suction cups thing is good." - Csmr

#4

Finally Learn How To Make The Gray Stuff With This Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook!

Finally Learn How To Make The Gray Stuff With This Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook!

Review: "I've been wanting to buy this for my cousin who is a fellow Disney lover and loves to make treats. I finally purchased it, and I'm glad I did! I enjoyed reading all the different things about each park and why the book was important to the author. As an WDW Passholder, I enjoyed seeing all the snacks I enjoy and can't wait for my cousin to make some!" - Mandy T

#5

Illuminate The Night With This Adorable 3D LED Stitch Lamp

Illuminate The Night With This Adorable 3D LED Stitch Lamp

Review: "It works great! It was a gift for my brother and he loves stitch. It was easy to set up and the color is so vibrant and pretty. Recommend to anyone looking for a gift for someone who loves stitch!!" - Megan Rogers

#6

Show Your Support For Mike, Sully, And The Gang With A Disney Monsters University Cap !

Show Your Support For Mike, Sully, And The Gang With A Disney Monsters University Cap !

Review: "Easily adjusted hat that was well themed and fit perfectly with my Mike Wazowski Monsters Inc-like costume. Highly recommend for any Monsters Inc fans!" - Jennifer

#7

The Force Will Be With You Thanks To This Adorable Baby Yoda LED Night Light

The Force Will Be With You Thanks To This Adorable Baby Yoda LED Night Light

Review: "Love this little night light! I have it in my bathroom to give me just the right amount of light if I have to be up in the middle of the night. It's so incredibly cute as well, so it's fun to be greeted by Grogu when I need to use my bathroom. Really great value, too." - Katie

#8

A Mini Mouse Metal Hair Clip Will Keep Your Hair In Place, Even When You Are Taking A Ride On Space Mountain!

A Mini Mouse Metal Hair Clip Will Keep Your Hair In Place, Even When You Are Taking A Ride On Space Mountain!

Review: "These hair clips fit perfectly for my daughter and myself! They are strong and hold up well. The clip is durable and grabs the hair easily. The Mickey mouse shape shows well from both sides. We wore them to the parks! I love them!" - Debbie Gapp

#9

These Collector's Edition Movie Posters Are No Longer Just For Nerds. They Will Be The Envy Of All Who Visit Your Galaxy!

These Collector's Edition Movie Posters Are No Longer Just For Nerds. They Will Be The Envy Of All Who Visit Your Galaxy!

Review: "Better than expected. One of the best shipping containers for a poster I have ever seen. Not one wrinkle or tare. Kudos to the manufacturer and the delivery. Very happy. May the Force be with you." - Blake Kirwan

#10

You Don't Have To Live In The 100 Acre Woods To Enjoy A Treat From This Winnie The Pooh Inspired Cookie Jar

You Don't Have To Live In The 100 Acre Woods To Enjoy A Treat From This Winnie The Pooh Inspired Cookie Jar

Review: "Yes, finally, something that looks just like the photos posted about it. And it's pretty big too, basically like a large cookie jar, except that it's for Pooh's "Hunny". Very nice Pooh Collectable and my Daughter-in-Law loved it, Win-Win!" - David A Customer

#11

These Lilo & Stitch Straw Covers Will Keep Your Drinks Unspilled, Especially If You Have A Couple Of Little Aliens Of Your Own Running Around!

These Lilo & Stitch Straw Covers Will Keep Your Drinks Unspilled, Especially If You Have A Couple Of Little Aliens Of Your Own Running Around!

Review: "These straw toppers are adorable! They fit on a Stanley straw and look cute. We bought these as pixie dust gifts for our Disney cruise, but my daughter had to keep one for herself!" - Suzie

#12

Don't Forget To Wear Pants With Your New Favorite Funny Disney Tee, Unlike Donald

Don't Forget To Wear Pants With Your New Favorite Funny Disney Tee, Unlike Donald

Review: "I can almost hear Donald talking 😂. The shirt makes everyone laugh. It fits just as I would expect a man’s large to fit. Fabric is soft. I like it." - Helen R.

#13

Add Some Disney Magic To Their Everyday Outfits With This Minnie Mouse Velvet Hair Bow Scrunchies!

Add Some Disney Magic To Their Everyday Outfits With This Minnie Mouse Velvet Hair Bow Scrunchies!

Review: "I love these cute ear scrunchies! I got lots of compliments at Disney World! I don’t care to wear the Mickey ears headbands so I was looking for an alternative and found these. I love them!" - Monica P

#14

The Best Part Of Being An Adult? You Can Drink Wine From A Mickey Stemless Wine Glass And No One Can Do Anything About It!

The Best Part Of Being An Adult? You Can Drink Wine From A Mickey Stemless Wine Glass And No One Can Do Anything About It!

Review: "Super cute, bought for my bestie's birthday. They came in a nice box and all 4 were individually and thoroughly wrapped." -JMLE

leneeriksen1984 avatar
Lene
Lene
Community Member
1 hour ago

These I could actually imagine using! They look cute. But.... we have plenty of glasses so... not this time. :)

#15

Every Disney Adult Needs A Hard Shell Mickey Mouse Suitcase For Their Next Trip To The Magic Kingdom!

Every Disney Adult Needs A Hard Shell Mickey Mouse Suitcase For Their Next Trip To The Magic Kingdom!

Review: "I searched high and low for replacement luggage and was short on time. Finally found this one and could not wait to order it. Came right in time and received so many compliments on it." - Eilena Mercier

#16

Show Your Friends Who Is The Ultimate Disney Brainiac With This Disney Trivia Game (As If There Was Every Any Doubt)

Show Your Friends Who Is The Ultimate Disney Brainiac With This Disney Trivia Game (As If There Was Every Any Doubt)

Review: "If you're a Disney fan, this is the game for you! It includes a kid version as well so you can play with all ages as the questions for adults are a bit trickier but still so much fun!" - Dan-Thanh Tran

#17

This Sweet Mini Mouse Ring Shows Just How Much Magic Is In The Little Details

This Sweet Mini Mouse Ring Shows Just How Much Magic Is In The Little Details

Review: "Perfectly dainty, and I wear it ALL the time, every day for the last 4 months. I don’t take it off! I have sensitive skin and always ALWAYS turn green from rings. This has never turned my skin colors and hasn’t tarnished or chipped at all. Love this little ring!" - Jennifer

#18

Stitch Is A Messy Guy But You Don't Have To Be With These Useful Lilo & Stitch Cupholder Coasters For Your Car

Stitch Is A Messy Guy But You Don't Have To Be With These Useful Lilo & Stitch Cupholder Coasters For Your Car

Review: "I've received mine and they are very cute. So far they have not stuck to the bottom of my cups like some do" - Holly

#19

These Crafty Nightmare Before Christmas Buttons Will Add A Boo-Tiful Touch To Any Outfit

These Crafty Nightmare Before Christmas Buttons Will Add A Boo-Tiful Touch To Any Outfit

Review: "If you love Jack, you will love these buttons they are so cute! I got these for my teenage niece and she can put them on her book bags." - Leia

#20

Every Home Cook Needs A Star Wars Burned Wooden Spoon. May The Sauce Be With You!

Every Home Cook Needs A Star Wars Burned Wooden Spoon. May The Sauce Be With You!

Review: "Very clever, handmade kitchen utensils. I keep giving mine away to friends who were super Star War fans! I am ordering more for myself and won’t use them in front of my friends! These are unique, fun and may be collectibles some day! Very well made!" - P. O'Connor

#21

Turn Their Airpod Pros Into A Fun Fashion Statement With This Adorable Minnie Mouse AirPods Pro Case!

Turn Their Airpod Pros Into A Fun Fashion Statement With This Adorable Minnie Mouse AirPods Pro Case!

Review: "The case came undamaged! It looks exactly like the picture! The case fits perfectly and stays on the airpods, it only comes off it you pull on it purposely. Super cute design and not too bulky. Definitely recommend if you are a disney fan!!!" - Yana Filenko

#22

Every Little Girl Dreams Of One Day Having Cinderella's Glass Slipper, But Due To The Laws Of Physics, This Might Be The Closest You Can Get

Every Little Girl Dreams Of One Day Having Cinderella's Glass Slipper, But Due To The Laws Of Physics, This Might Be The Closest You Can Get

Review: "My sister is obsessed with Cinderella and collects alot of memorabilia- but we've never been able to find an actual glass slipper. The slipper is heavy and very solid which I love, and appears to be about what a woman's size 4-5 shoe would, which is super cool. Very happy with purchase." - Lisa Gibson

#23

Make Their Office The Most Magical Place On Earth With A Mickey Mouse Pad

Make Their Office The Most Magical Place On Earth With A Mickey Mouse Pad

Review: "This mouse pad is perfect and it works great! I've had it for a little over a year now, and it still looks great! I use this mouse pad daily. It is messing up a little bit as seen in the photos, but like I said I have had it for over a year.
I'd definitely buy this mouse pad again! 😍" - SouthernMomma

#24

If You Have Been A Bit Of A Beast, Apologise To Your Belle With This Rose In A Glass Dome, Because Every Princess Deserves One.

If You Have Been A Bit Of A Beast, Apologise To Your Belle With This Rose In A Glass Dome, Because Every Princess Deserves One.

Review: "Beauty and the beast lamp makes a great gift it could’ve had a few added features to make it better but it’s very simple you just turn it on or turn it off and but it’s a nice gift and I would recommend" - Andy

#25

If We Can't Have Disney Emojis On Our Phones, This Disney Emoji Magnetic Kit Is The Next Best Thing

If We Can't Have Disney Emojis On Our Phones, This Disney Emoji Magnetic Kit Is The Next Best Thing

Review: "This set includes 50 Disney character emoji magnets. They’re about 1” each. They stick to the refrigerator well. Everybody in the house likes them. We have even started a little game, where we write a quote from one of the displayed characters and everyone guesses who said it." - Adam

#26

These Disney Water Bottles Will Make You Want To Show Off Your Hydration Habits

These Disney Water Bottles Will Make You Want To Show Off Your Hydration Habits

Review: "I bought this water bottle for my 11 year old son and he loves it. It kept ice in it for over 24 hours which I thought was impressive for the price and size of the water bottle. It seems like it's great quality and I will probably be buying one for myself at some point!" - Kirsten

#27

This Collectible Disney Camera LEGO Set Is Designed For Play & Display, Perfect For Film Fanatics Across The Board

This Collectible Disney Camera LEGO Set Is Designed For Play & Display, Perfect For Film Fanatics Across The Board

Review: "Purchased for our son. Local stores were out of stock. It’s an amazing piece of art and a definite collectible. Worth the money. The film has all Disney movies and the camera opens to see Walt working the camera. Glad we got it. Just right for Christmas." - PR

#28

You Can Get A Wildreness Explorer Badge If You Can Finish This LEGO 'Up' House Without Crying. R. I. P. Ellie

You Can Get A Wildreness Explorer Badge If You Can Finish This LEGO 'Up' House Without Crying. R. I. P. Ellie

Review: "It’s a beautiful addition to a Lego Collection, and all love a Up movie . The house reflects all story of the movie, it’s a full of details , inclusive the book of adventure. If you love Lego and Pixar movies . Buy it" - Katty

#29

Can You Blow Bubbles In Your Tea Like Chip? Pour A Cup With This Mrs. Potts And Chip Set And Find Out!

Can You Blow Bubbles In Your Tea Like Chip? Pour A Cup With This Mrs. Potts And Chip Set And Find Out!

Review: "The beauty and The Beast is one of my favorite movies of all time and I had mention to my husband that I’ve had been wanting this set of Mrs. Potts & Chip for a long time and my baby got it for me!! 🥺♥️ I am obsessed.
Its so cute. Its just perfect 😭" - MommaBear91

#30

Welcome Visitors To Your Magic Kingdom With This Mickey Mouse Door Sign

Welcome Visitors To Your Magic Kingdom With This Mickey Mouse Door Sign

Review: "This was a gift for my mom and she LOVES it! Comes with many different interchangeable mickeys that are magnetic so it’s easy to change! Perfect size for a front door- not too big and overwhelming to get by but not so small you can’t see it." - Alex

leneeriksen1984 avatar
Lene
Lene
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh wow! For a second I thought it was a black bra.... 🤭

#31

It Might Be Empty, But This Pink Cinderella Wallet Will Still Make You Feel Like A Princess

It Might Be Empty, But This Pink Cinderella Wallet Will Still Make You Feel Like A Princess

Review: "The wallet is vibrant, fun and beautiful. It's sturdy and durable too. The snap-on button has a magnet so you won't ever leave your wallet open. I bought this for my co-worker who loves anything Cinderella! It matched well with her blue loungefly Cinderella loungefly backpack." - Meems C.

#32

Spread The Word That You Do Believe In Fairies With A Tinkerbell Two-Tone Watch

Spread The Word That You Do Believe In Fairies With A Tinkerbell Two-Tone Watch

Review: "I got my Tinkerbell watch a couple of days ago and love it. Not to big and not to small. Tinkerbell is so cute. So far it keeps perfect time. The band is exactly the right size. I've already received several complements. I scared my daughter has taken a liking to it, I might have to get her one. It is a very high quality watch for a low price." - Kindle Customer

#33

These Engraved Bands For Apple Watches Is A Perfectly Understated Way To Show Off Your Disney Mania

These Engraved Bands For Apple Watches Is A Perfectly Understated Way To Show Off Your Disney Mania

Review: "I LOVE these Disney inspired watch bands! The design is engraved into the bands, so I don’t have to worry about the images wearing off. They are soo cute! The colors are neutral and the bands are so comfortable, so I can wear them with anything! Great price and great quality!
So happy with my purchase!" - JMartin

#34

Celebrate The Man Behind The Magic With This Walt Disney Funko Pop!

Celebrate The Man Behind The Magic With This Walt Disney Funko Pop!

Review: "Great Funko Pop from the D100 collection. The paint looks good with no issues or misalignments. My only note is the camera and tripod are not attached and fell very delicate so handle with care when moving.
Overall highly recommend for anyone who’s looking to add to their Disney collection!" - S.Amicucci

pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
46 minutes ago

This is a no thanks, for me. He was a nasty antisemite.. 🫤

#35

Mouse...cheese... The Joke Kind Of Writes Itself When It Comes To This Mickey Mouse Cheese Board

Mouse...cheese... The Joke Kind Of Writes Itself When It Comes To This Mickey Mouse Cheese Board

Review: "This Mickey Cheese Board is wonderful. Just what you'd want in a Disney themed item for the home. It's so neat looking and it's a great cheese and cutting board. The tools are wonderfully stored in a drawer. We gave it as a gift to friends who love Disney.....and happy hour, with appetizers! They loved it!" - Eric

