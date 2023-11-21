32 Amazing Gift Ideas for Children this Black Friday
Looking for perfect Black Friday gifts for your little ones? Our curated list of interactive and educational toys promises fun-filled learning for kids of every age. Whether they love construction, racing, or creativity-based games, these gift ideas will keep them engaged and delighted.
This post may include affiliate links.
Candy Land: Designed for ages 3 and up with features of a delicious race to the castle that requires no reading.
Review: "Remember playing candy land when I was little so I bought this board game for my children this Christmas and they played 2+ hours Christmas then again this morning for several hours! They love the thrill of being at the very end and getting a cinnamon roll card lol." — Melody Santiz
Remote Control Car: Featuring 360° Rotating Stunt, Shockproof off-road capability, and cool headlights.
Review: "Not only is this a high performing remote control car, I was super impressed that it came with an extra rechargeable batter, a mini screwdriver for the battery housing, and batteries for the remote. Would definitely buy this again!" — Lisa Marie
Stuffed Animal Net Hammock For Plushie Toys: Offering extensive storage and easy installation - the perfect solution for kids with a big stuffed animal collection.
Review: "Love this, my daughter loves it too. I thought we’d need both nets but one net holds quite a few stuffed animals." — Bailey
LEGO Icons Pickup Truck Building Set: A perfect gift for budding builders and those who love vintage designs, with realistic features and a mindful building experience.
Review: "The instructions were easy to follow. It was knocked off the table during construction. I was able to go back in the instruction book and get it back with very little trouble.
The truck looks great. I love the functioning doors and the seasonal accessories." — Amazon Customer
Magnet Toys: Perfect for developing motor skills, understanding color, and building geometric shapes while ensuring safe play.
Review: "My kids loves building with magnetic tiles, this one looks strong and of good quality. It also works great with other sets we have. The set has a lot of new shapes like windows and doors that we didn’t have in the other sets we had." — Amazon Customer
Dancing Cactus Toy: A lovable and interactive gift that dances, talks, and retells your voice in a hilarious way to keep your kids entertained and happy.
Review: "Funny, cute, entertaining. Our grandchildren each have one (which we gifted them), and neither has lost their love for them yet. Lots of music options, and the talking repeat function will keep you entertained for hours." — Heather Bane
Kids Selfie Camera: Featuring high-quality photos, fun frames, and a 1-2 hour battery life; a fantastic gift for aspiring young photographers.
Review: "As a professional photographer and father, my children are always making arduous attempts to get ahold of my equipment or mimic my camera use. After careful evaluation of the item description and reviews, I decided to purchase these cameras... One of the great features of this camera is the ability to add borders and filters to your images. This creates a whole new dynamic and dimension to the imagination and creativity your child will use and gain... Another notable feature of this camera is the ability to record video. This is not something you usually find in a child’s toy, especially at this price point. My children are obsessed with this function and find themselves creating stories and snippets from their day-to-day activities and adventures... I would strongly recommend this camera for children looking to explore their creativity and increase their technical skills, while becoming familiar with the ergonomics and functions of basic camera operation, composition and lighting. I am exceptionally pleased with this particular product. You can tell a lot of thought and engineering went into the design of this camera." — Nolen Ryan
3 Pcs In 1 Pack LCD Writing Tablets: Perfect for road trips or home use, offering a fun, creative, and educational experience for kids of all ages, drawing their attention with unique designs featuring a rabbit, an elephant and a frog!
Review: "There are 3 pieces inside. You need to open the package and take them out. They are stacked together. Got 3 writing tablets packed in 1 large pinky-purple package, 2 on the top, and the other one on the bottom. Have tested function, all works great！ And these cartoon images are soooo cute!! My little girl love the one with rabbit the most, she has been playing with it since we got it. Light weight for kids to use and carry any time. Feels like can keep her busy when we travel." — Andrea
RTR Brushless Fast Rc Car: Boasts incredible performance and durability, perfect for adventurous kids who love exciting stunts and races.
Review: "This little car is a blast! It is very well built and extremely durable. I have crashed and flipped mine countless times and nothing has ever broke. It's pretty fast with the standard 2s batteries, but I highly recommend buying some 3s batteries for it. Those batteries turn this car into a speed demon! Don't hesitate, just buy it!" — Jeremy Ramos
Educational Building Blocks Kit: A safe and fun learning toy that enhances their problem-solving abilities and comes with a book of 42 design ideas.
Review: "This set is amazing. It is complex enough for our 6 yr. old and easy enough for our two yr. old to snap together. Pieces fit together well. It’s a toy that encourages imagination. I’m going to buy another set so we can build even bigger creations!" — MJam
Lifelike Reborn Baby Doll: An ultra-realistic doll that's perfect for nurture play and makes a heartwarming gift for kids.
Review: "My daughter loves this doll! She has one other reborn and this one is her favorite for sure!" — Clinton K Grider
Kids Against Maturity Card Game: Designed with family-friendly humor and easy setup to drive away screen time and spark endless fun!
Review: "We love this game! This is a real crowd pleaser. We hosted a family game night with friends and their kids and we all had a great time. We got the opportunity to unplug from our phones and share a bunch of laughs. This game is like cards against humanity but for the family. Kids like the silly cards and the adult humor is totally lost on them. Highly recommend this game!" — lesley haldeman
100 Piece Puzzles For Kids: An interactive set that enables learning of world geography and the solar system while having fun!
Review: "Very educational and fun with good size pieces for little hands. I bought these for my granddaughter yesterday and we already put 2 together. She loves them." — Serenity Rose
Shut The Box Dice Game: It's not just fun entertainment but also a clever way to improve your kids' thinking and learning abilities.
Review: "First of all this is an incredibly well-made game! All wood pieces and a nice wooden box at the bottom, with wooden edging all the way around, so you have the corners to hold your dice while you’re opponent(s) is playing. It has a really great after sales service policy too! 365 day free replacement and unconditional refund as well as lifetime free components! You just don’t get that anymore! I am thrilled with the quality and craftsmanship of this game! This is such a fun game!! I played it years ago, with just one set of numbers but it’s nice to play across from each other with our own dice. My granddaughter is 10, so we did the addition for a number of rounds, and then we did multiplication. I highly recommend this for any age but also to help little ones learn to do addition quickly and down the road, multiplication." — Tina G
Solar Robot Science Kit: A fun and educational gift perfect for nurturing their creativity, problem-solving skills, and curiosity in STEM fields.
Review: "What a magnificent present for a child to have fun and engage in building and imagination. This stem project toys for kids ages 8-12 is just that. He will learn to build, ask questions, and be inquisitive like “what’s solar, Dad. I as a parent love this solar robot science kit. Even better when your child is engaged and playing, also a great opportunity to spend time and build with him." — SmithHaus
Robot Toy: With LED eyes, smart voice, and dancing abilities, perfect for stimulating cognition and imagination in children for hours of interactive fun!
Review: "This little robot was a great price so I was not confident that it would be great. To my surprise, it works wonderfully like it costs way more than it does! Plays music, moves fast and very smoothly. His eyes light up and it reminds me of Wall-E. My son wanted a robot for his 5th birthday and this cute, well made robot did not disappoint. He loves it!" — Busymom
FX Lightsaber: Engage in realistic intergalactic combat with this high-quality, USB rechargeable lightsaber toy, perfect as a holiday gift for your young Star Wars fans.
Review: "These were by far my kid’s favorite Christmas gift. They’ve been playing with them non-stop. The built quality is very good and all the different modes are super fun! Would highly recommend!" — Noahk
Magnetic Tiles Toys: The durable, non-toxic, and colorful building blocks ideal for endless fun!
Review: "My 6.5 year old daughter absolutely loves these. It is so cool how you can snap the decorative pieces in and make cute windows and walls. She wishes it had more pieces so she could make bigger houses, so I might need to get her another set. Very happy with this purchase." — Caroyle Engel
60 PCS 3D Magnetic Blocks Tiles: An engaging and educational gift that promotes STEAM learning while providing endless fun.
Review: "My 6 year old LOVES these tiles! Buying more soon. He spends hours building and using his imagination. My older kids enjoy as well as myself." — Cat
Stem Dinosaur Toys: Ideal for forming funny dinosaur shapes and introducing them to the world of STEM learning.
Review: "My 4 year old grandson who is very mechanical and LOVES dinosaurs had a blast with these guys. Has had many hours taking them apart and putting them back together." — Brenda Wilhelm
Bouncy Unicorn Horse: Designed to boost play anywhere and ensure active fun that contributes to balance and motor skill development.
Review: "I swear, this is the cutest kid's toy I've ever seen. I bought it for my daughter's 2 years old birthday gift. I inflated the toy ahead of time and put the unicorn into a gift box. She was so exciting when she open the gift box. Unique style and perfect quality. Sturdy, beautifully made, so easy to set up!! Love it!!" — Susan A Musgrave
Magnetic Blocks Tough Tiles Stem Toys: The ultimate safety-first, STEM learning toys compatible with all major brands - perfect for sparking imagination and building problem-solving skills.
Review: "My four year old absolutely loves these! He’s built houses and rockets and presents so many things with them! He’s dropped them an ungodly amount of times and they’re still in perfect condition! 10/10 would recommend." — Nicole B.
Magnetic Tiles Building Blocks 3D Clear Construction Playboards: It's a safe, fun, and educational gift idea for kids that keeps them engaged for hours!
Review: "Very nice toys for kids. My 1 year old daughter loves playing with it, and so do I. The quality is great, and there are enough blocks to make so many creations. Highly recommended!" — Jingling Lin
Dinosaur Toys: Easy to assemble, interactive, and the ideal gift for sparking their imagination and hands-on ability.
Review: "My 6 year old is obsessed with dinos and he gets bored very easily. This was so simple to set up, and I’m not exaggerating when I say this kept him entertained for HOURS. Even when he wasn’t actively playing with it, he would literally lay there for hours wanting to watch the auto-Dino cars flash around and around the track. He was fascinated! I’ve waited for 2 years to pull the trigger on this because I thought he already had some cars and tracks or he may be too old for it now, but no! This is completely different! It’s a must buy!" — Mrs. Dinkleberg
Kids Real Makeup Kit: A perfectly safe and non-toxic toy that completely washes off, making it the ideal gift for every little diva exploring her beauty skills.
Review: "This little unicorn purse is the cutest bag and the perfect little accessory for little ones! The packaging was so easy to gift-wrap, and the purse design is beautifully designed for all unicorn lovers. It comes with a mini make-up kit, which applies lightly and is perfect for all her dress-up and pretend play needs. A must-buy for all the unicorn princesses out there!" — Mui Cam
Dance Mat: With 7 exciting modes and 9 built-in songs – a perfect gift to enchant your little princess.
Review: "Our 8-year-old granddaughter was really excited to receive this fun dance mat. It's still very new to her and she has not passed the first level yet. She finds it challenging, although I believe she will likely get through the levels in not too long a time. It's a nice size for little girls and folds up easily and well for storage. It is thick vinyl and feels like it will hold up well, as long as it is treated as directed (no sharp objects), and can be wiped off with a damp rag to clean. This would be a lot of fun at a party, used as a contest, or would make a super fun gift. I would recommend this for ages 5 to 10, in general, although younger would likely enjoy as well. This is great for coordination and quick thinking skills." — Small~Town~Girl
Safe Finger Paints: with a luxurious design, vibrant colors, and a creamy texture for endless tactile fun and artistic adventures.
Review: "We had so much our first day finger painting. It's easy to clean given that you don't let them paint in their nicest clothes. Super smooth texture and beautiful bright colors." — W.M.FamReview
Reusable Sticker Pads Set: Offering endless fun with four vibrant themes and enhancing their motor skills and color recognition.
Review: "Bought these for my two daughters (5 and 3) who love princesses and fairy's. They love them. It gives them something to do on their own and I love that they are reusable so they can use them over and over." — gabrielletb
National Geographic Microscope For Kids: A high-quality educational toy that offers a myriad of science experiments for exploratory fun and learning.
Review: "This product is great for getting kids interested in science. We used the slides that came with the kit but then used regular household items like sugar and soap to make it more interesting. Great quality item for the price!" — Lisa watson
Rock Painting Kit For Kids: Packed with paints, glitter glues, stickers, and more for endless art projects.
Review: "Bought for granddaughter who loves to crafts and has a great imagination. The eyes and additional accessories allow her to bring the rocks to life." — April Sacks
Dino Blasters: Let your kids step into the prehistoric world and ignite their love for STEM learning with this interactive, dinosaur-themed rocket launcher game!
Review: "Super cute and sturdy. I think it may be better quality than the stomp rockets I have from the original brand. I was kind of nervous because the box seemed small, but everything was great!" — Pen Name
Fort Building Kit For Kids: An easy-to-build, durable and fun STEM gift perfect to boost creativity and team-building skills.
Review: "My grandsons are loving this kit. They make a new tent everyday. Took them only a day to figure out ball directions. It held a king size sheet well as well as light weight furry blankets. If I had to get rid of every toy but one ... I'd keep this." — Jacqueline Erickson