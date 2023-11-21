Review: "As a professional photographer and father, my children are always making arduous attempts to get ahold of my equipment or mimic my camera use. After careful evaluation of the item description and reviews, I decided to purchase these cameras... One of the great features of this camera is the ability to add borders and filters to your images. This creates a whole new dynamic and dimension to the imagination and creativity your child will use and gain... Another notable feature of this camera is the ability to record video. This is not something you usually find in a child’s toy, especially at this price point. My children are obsessed with this function and find themselves creating stories and snippets from their day-to-day activities and adventures... I would strongly recommend this camera for children looking to explore their creativity and increase their technical skills, while becoming familiar with the ergonomics and functions of basic camera operation, composition and lighting. I am exceptionally pleased with this particular product. You can tell a lot of thought and engineering went into the design of this camera." — Nolen Ryan