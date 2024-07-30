26 Picture Reviews That Prove Amazon Customers Are The Funniest People On The Internet
Move over, professional product photographers! Amazon reviewers are taking center stage with their hilarious and often unexpected picture reviews. These creative customers have taken "a picture is worth a thousand words" to a whole new level, showcasing products in ways that are not only entertaining but also incredibly informative. Get ready to laugh until your sides hurt as we dive into a collection of 26 Amazon picture reviews that are giving big-time Vine energy.
Review: "This mug was perfect! He didn’t suspect a thing. The mug is super durable... survived the fall without a chip. Will use again on the next husband." - Andrea V
We Think This Denture Ice Tray Mold Answers The Questions "When Is Far, Too Far"
Review: "Worked" - Shawna
Want To Confuse Your Neighbors And Delight Your Dog Walker? This Dog Head Mask Is The Answer
Review: "So, as a gag gift for Christmas 2017 I decided to buy my wife the German shepherd mask. Just a joke, probably laugh once and stick it in the back of a drawer somewhere. Nope! My wife opened this and immediately started laughing. Every day since Christmas we’ve been joking around with it. Also, I have a real pure bred German shepherd who now thinks my wife is his long lost brother. I’m telling you, I thought this was a low quality gag gift mask, I could not have been more wrong. Come Halloween I will be buying more items from Creepy Party!" - The ComeBack Kid
There Isn't Any Situation That Isn't Made A Million Times More Funny With The Addition Of An Inflatable T-Rex Costume
Review: "Reviewed in the United States on March 2, 2020 I purchased this for Halloween and it grabbed everyone's attention! I also won best funny costume that day! People just laughed all the time when they saw me tried to make copies or scan documents. It is tough to use those little T-Rex 2 fingers to type email address on the scanner." - crazy about ski
Let Your Cat Take Their Zoomies Meetings On Their Very Own Cat Laptop Scratcher
Review: "My cats are finally starting to help with rent. With this high tech laptop my cats are able to work from home. They really enjoy the modern keyboard and mouse that come with this version." - Alyssa
$5 Says You Cant Tell Who Is Wearing The Belly Apron And Who Is Going Au Naturale
Review: "Become best friends with all the dad's in the neighborhood with this apron." - Linda J. McAllister
Shark Onesie : Comfy Shark Do Do Do Do Do Do
Review: "Love my shark blanket!! It's really warm and my husband gets a kick out of it lol. My only complaint is there's only one little button right in the center that connects the bottom jaw to the top so its hard to see out of if you're up and about" - Amazon Customer
Ditch The Boring Collars And Bandanas, And Let Your Pet Rock This Fabulous Wig – It's The Mane Event Of Any Pet Costume Party
Review: "Got this for my coworkers fog and it looks sooooo cute ❤️❤️❤️" - Stephanie
But don't let the laughter distract you from the fact that these reviews are actually quite helpful. After all, who needs a product description when you've got a picture that perfectly captures its essence (and maybe even its flaws)? At least we know for a fact these reviews are 100% real because bots could never!
This "I Pee In Pools" Trucker Cap Is The Perfect Way To Let Everyone Know You And Your Dog Is The Lifeguard's Worst Nightmare
Review: "What can I say I am blown away by this top notch trucker hat. The quality of the lettering and materials tell people “I mean business” when I show up to the pool party with a 30 pack of Natty Lights and Marlboro Reds whilst wearing this hat, flat billed and cocked to the side. I mean, it’s better to pee in the pool than peeing INTO the pool, right?" - Amber Hathaway
It Might Be Painful To Be Beautiful But It Is Also Not Always Very Attractive To Get Beautiful, As Proven By This moisturizing Lip Mask
Review: "Very hydrated." - Ana Flávia
There Is Something Very Smug About This Lazy Cat Plush Toy And We Clearly Aren't The Only Ones Put Off By This
Review:"This was a great drunk purchase. I only wish everyone of them was this amazing.
PROS
- Big
- Soft
- Squishy
- Cuddly
- Adorable
CONS
- My neutered cat, Amigo, does not seem amused" - SunnieDays
Think You Can Handle The Heat? This Reviewer Clearly Couldn't Take The Lil' Nitro Gummy Bear Experience
Review: "He LOVES spicy things. It took a little bit for it to kick in but when he did, he died internally. He said half the feeling in his tongue went out 🤣 took about 10 minutes, a gallon of milk, & some bread for him to finally calm back down. 10/10 recommend if you’re trying to torture someone willingly!!! Very entertaining to watch but I’d never do it 😭" - Brittany Segovia
This Melting Snowman Is The Desktop Companion That Reminds You That Even The Chilliest Characters Have A Meltdown Sometimes.
Review: "For such a low price, this is a wonderful conversation starter with great reusability. The video is sped up by a factor of 100x." - CompuChip
Orange You Glad You Bought These Tiny Plastic Hands ?
Review: "These tiny hands were the perfect addition to my Trump pumpkin Halloween porch decoration! They do have pretty short "handles," so I duct taped them to foot-long bamboo sticks, which I inserted into the suit/shirt arms for stability, which I had already stuffed with bubble wrap to give it some shape." - Ingrid C. Hanson
By The Looks Of Things, This User Needs Some Alone Time With His Dr Teal's Foaming Bath With Pure Epsom Salt
Review: "Just wow. I wanted to take my first bubble bath. Glad I went with Mr. Teals. The bubbles were long lasting and so much bubbles. The smell was great. My body smelt amazing and super smooth. Can’t wait for another bath. You won’t be disappointed. Promise." - Fabian
This "Grow A Girlfriend" Novelty Gift Truly Is The Stuff Of Nightmares (Or Just The Plot Line For The Reboot Of "Life Sized")
Review: "I kept her in the kitchen sink and I woke up to her stretched out on the counter, dishes done, kitchen cleaned and baked spaghetti coming out of the oven. Ain't she the best :D" - CrazyNinjaMike
Ready for another round of comedic gold? These next few reviews prove that Amazon customers are the funniest people on the internet. Get ready to laugh, cry, and maybe even question your own taste as you scroll through this collection of hilarious picture reviews and probably end up hitting "add to cart" more than once. We don't blame you!
Not Quite Sure Of The Pup Or Sunny The Blobfish Is More Distressed By The Situation
Review: "Need I say more?" - Nick
Your Walls Have Never Been So Informative (Or So Strangely Hilarious) Thanks To This Senior Woman With Asthma Inhaler Wall Decal
Review: "Melba arrived today and seems a bit winded from her travels. She is safe and secure on my wall and ready to see what the world has in store for her in her new home. (Mostly me being dutch-ovened and the dog tearing up socks on the bed). Welcome, Melba!" - C. Brown
Admit It. You Already Know Exactly Who To Give These "Rectal Use Only" Stickers To
Review: "Well after doing my crew chiefs office in these, I went Christmas shopping and my 12 yr old daughter and I was up to our same old antics. We got Walmart good and I mean good, there is a lot of stickers and you can just go Willy Nilly with em and probably still have some. Had a lot fun, she had fun hangin with dad. I have a ton more pics but you see the gist of it" - Zach R
Pookie Looks Like She Knows How To Have A Good Time! We Didn't Need A Life Sized Cardboard Cutout To Tell Us That
Review: "This life-size cut out was the hit of my sisters 60th birthday party. The quality of the poster could have been a bit sharper, but it didn't make a difference in the effect that I was going for. It was easy to assemble and needed a little more support--but most because I had it outside on the lawn and not on a flat surface. I would definitely use this company again to purchase another poster in the future." - Margie LePage
Only Millenials Will Understand The Immeasurabe Amounts Of Joy One Can Derive From A Cone Heads Head Covering
Review: "Fit perfect on my husband! I have a small head so had to cut mine up the back and hot glue it to fit my head. Other than that it was great! We used bronzer to make the color more like our skin tone." - Emily Dimond
It Seems Like Larry The Inflatable Cow Got Into The Eggnog Again
Review: "Larry joined our family this Christmas and was an instant hit with the under 21 crowd. Please note, Larry had a little too much Christmas and was struggling the next morning. At first we weren’t sure if it was a tragic cow-tipping incident, but we later found out that Larry is lactose intolerant, which can present a bit of an issue when you are a cow. Thankfully, little time relaxing by the fire made things all better." - Jane
We Never Knew We Needed A Hasbulla Cutout Until Just Now
Review: "Wonderful cutout, very detailed and realistic. Very easy to convince elders he’s real by hiding him in the dark" - Melik
Let The Baby Earn Its Keep With This Super Useful Baby Mop Onesie
Review: "This was hilarious. It works great. My baby picked up all the dog hair. It runs big. I love the zipper in the back and the bottoms in the crotch leg area. Easy to put on and off to change diapers. My baby picked up all the dogs hair. On a serious note it’s great for his knees to crawl with extra padding. Highly recommend this." - Ddanielle
Review: "I ordered Ginger and Fernando to add some ambiance to a jello wrestling party this weekend. They both were well received by my guests and stayed fully inflated through the entire evening of debauchery. Would definitely invite to future parties." - Dan
It Seems Like This Kong Dog Toy Is Good Fun From Both Ends
Review: "Only downside is supplied colours are random, blue seems to be the best colour for my collies, dogs struggle to see red on grass or green in the sea, lost a few, but that said wouldn't be without one. They are a bit expensive, but not as as expensive as a trip to the vets" - Mr Stephen Lancaster