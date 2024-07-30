Review: "Well after doing my crew chiefs office in these, I went Christmas shopping and my 12 yr old daughter and I was up to our same old antics. We got Walmart good and I mean good, there is a lot of stickers and you can just go Willy Nilly with em and probably still have some. Had a lot fun, she had fun hangin with dad. I have a ton more pics but you see the gist of it" - Zach R

