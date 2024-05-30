Life can be hard, we get it. But it doesn’t have to be! There are dozens of little helpers out there with the sole purpose of getting you through the day with a little more ease. These lifesavers will make the mundane seem bearable, speed up your chores, and even take care of a few problems you didn’t know you had! We have searched far and wide to bring you products that are bound to make you say “Wow, I need this!” Let’s get shopping!

#1 This Sand Removal Bag Will Give You The Best Beach Experience Share icon Review: "If you are going to the beach, you need this. Period. For kids, adults, anyone. It works so well and can be used TONS (we are still on our first insert that comes in the pack and have been using it for weeks)." - Cynthia Hill Upton



#2 Eltamd UV Clear Face Oil Free Sunscreen : Because The Hole In The Ozone Layer Isn't Going Anywhere Share icon Review: "This is the best sunscreen ever!! Doesn’t leave any white marks on your skin it feels so light and easy to apply if you have oily skin trust me this it’s the perfect sunscreen that you can ever get yes it’s pricey but it’s worth it! Trust me IT IS WORTH THE PRICE!!" - Alejandra



#3 Portable Hair Tie Holder : It's High Time That You Stop Wearing Them Around Your Wrist Share icon Review: "I was forever looking for hair bands in the bottom of my backpack or one of the 10 pockets and this is a perfect solution! Bravo to the inventor!" - CoJo



#4 Mac Keyboard Shortcuts Sticker : The Closest Thing You Can Get To A Real-Life Cheat Sheet Share icon Review: "While I know several shortcuts by memory, there are several I seem to always forget. This little sticker is super handy. It applied easily, sticks well, and the fact that you can get a clear version makes it a keeper! Highly recommend!" - HoCo



#5 The Clean Ball Catches All The Grime In The Bottom Of The Pit Of Dispair That You Call A Handbag Share icon Review: "I love this because it doesn’t take up a lot of space and keeps the bottom of my bag clean. It helps because I keep snacks on me and last thing I need is a mess in my bag even accidentally. It is easy to roll it around and open to clean it. Thank you." - Melissa Negrete



#6 Whether You Want To Keep Things Safe From Yourself Or Others, This Small Lock Box Does The Trick Share icon Review: "This thing has really come in handy. I purchased so that I could put my desk items inside and stop coworkers from stealing my personal items such as pens, tape, scissors. It’s a perfect size and fits in my drawer. Great purchase." - Tee Mark



#7 Sound Dampening Door Bumpers : You Will Have To Find Another Way To Show People You Are Mad Share icon Review: "Until I’m rich enough to redo my whole house with soft close drawers, these are saving my sanity. I put them EVERYWHERE especially since so many come in one order." - Vi



#8 This Indoor Plug-In Fly Trap Hides All The Evidence Share icon Review: "I didn’t expect much but wow this product is amazing. I have fruit flys in the summer and it gets them ALL! I haven’t seen any since. The light isn’t too bright for the kitchen. Nice little night light. It’s easy to use and the refills aren’t that expensive to buy more. Recommend this brand for the price!" - Mallory Phillips



#9 6 In 1 Jar & Bottle Opener : Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves! Share icon Review: "I love this. I used all the different items. I highly recommend purchasing this. It makes opening those hard to open jars, and lids easy. I use to ask my Son to open the hard to open jars and lids for me but not anymore." - Bridget



#10 A Portable Steamer Lets You Look More Put Together In A Jiff Share icon Review: "Only takes about 90 seconds to heat up and works extremely well. Steamed a dress and dress shirt before having to refill the water. Perfect compact size for traveling." - Mallory Al-Jazrawi



#11 We Aren't All Quarterbacks So Use This Dog Ball Launcher For Some Extra Yardage Share icon Review: "I did not think this product will throw balls far away because it is small, but I was WRONG. This product is AMAZING! It helps me throw the balls very far away. I cannot believe it was very affordable. I 100% recommend it." - Anahi M. Hernandez



#12 This Pet Hair Remover & Reusable Lint Roller Is Much More Effective Than The Alternative With Sticky Sheets Share icon Review: "This is the best tool that I've found for removing pet hair. It works on carpeted stair treads, pillows, blankets, furniture, everything I've tried it on so far. It's super easy to use and clean. I have 2 cats and a dog and they all shed like crazy. I tried the Chom Chom out as soon as I got it and it's amazing how well it picks up the hair." - Donna



#13 A Bug Zapper Is A Disco Light For The Outdoors Share icon Review: "We have had swarms of mosquitoes in our yard/back porch area after many days of rain and this zapper has killed so many mosquitoes! I’m thrilled with the results. HIGHLY recommend" - Bruedigan



#14 Now You Can Walk Like A Princess When You Go To The Derby With These Heel Protectors Share icon Review: "I bought these heel stoppers for my outdoor wedding because I didn’t want to ruin my Jimmy Choo heels. They were definitely the best purchase for sure! Couldn’t feel them & they made walking on grass/rocks super easy. At the end of the night, I for sure thought my heels were going to be completely damaged but they were in perfect condition." - Lily Watters



#15 No More Nasty Wrist Burns With This Handy Silicone Oven Rack Push/Pull Tool Share icon Review: "Great little gadget for not burning your knuckles when using in a small air fryer toaster oven. It makes pulling & pushing the rack a breeze. Well worth it!" - RA



#16 One Adjustable Measuring Spoon Does The Job Of A Dozen Others Share icon Review: "these are awesome, one measuring spoon for all your baking needs. they are super easy to clean and they are accurate in measurement I have a few of them so I always have one clean." - Archie



We know you have already seen an item or two on here that is bound to make your life a hundred times easier. The best part is, there are TONS more to come! So get ready to dream about having your life together as we continue the search.

#17 These Reusable Shopping Bags Make Unpacking At Home A Breeze! Share icon Review: "These bags are a must have. Shopping is so much easier with not having bags that burst on you. I love the sturdiness and each bag specializes in the foods I need Meats have a freezer lining, fruits and veggies have a netting bag. These are a great buy." -Phyllis



#18 Stop Doing Bed Sheet Yoga Every Time You Change Them Thanks To This Bed Sheet Holder Share icon Review: "I hate when my sheets pull off from the mattress so I purchased these and the work great. I use 2 sets to keep the mattress cover in place as well as the fitted sheet. They are well made and do a great job. I highly recommend these." - Kenney Alan



#19 Original Anti Chafe Balm Lets You Wear Those Dainty Dresses Without Worrying About The Repercussions Share icon Review: "My husband and I are huge on working out. My husband has been needing a chafing product so I found this one. He loves it! It glides so smooth and he has said nothing but great things about it" - Melissa



#20 The Tubshroom Drain Protector Is Probably The Grossest But Handiest Item In Your House Share icon Review: "No more plumber finally. This little plastic thing has saved me a ton of money on calling out the plumber or using one of those hair drain uncloggers. It is great!!! Thank you for making such a superb product" - Roberta



#21 Make Your Closet Look Like Abercrombe With A T-Shirt Folding Board Share icon Review: "OK, I admit I saw Sheldon use this folding board on the Big Bang Theory show and I had to have one. You just lay in your shirts, flip the sides and the bottom and you're done! If you have OCD like me, you'll like the fact that all your shirts are folded neatly in a uniform size." - T.



#22 Heatwaves Aren't A Mach For This Handheld Rechargeable Mini Fan Share icon Review: "Ok, this little fan can put out some air! Easy to charge, easy to carry in a purse because of how small it is, and it gets the job done. I bought to take with me to Houston, TX where it is super humid, and it got the job done!" - Caleb Carmichael



#23 This Car Sun Shade Is A Must If You Live In Texas Or Austalia (Or Anywhere Inbetween Really) Share icon Review: "Love that you can get stuff like this delivered to your door for cheaper than you can get it from the auto store. Fits great and does what it is supposed to do!" - Alex



#24 Clean And Dirty Dishwasher Magnet : Prison Mike Is Here To Tell You Something Share icon Review: "Love this magnet! It's a good size, I was scared it would be really small, it's not. The magnet works great and it's easy to flip from side to side. I love to see Michael Scott every day on the dishwasher!" -Linmon



#25 This Portable Washing Machine Is Perfect If You Are On-The-Go Or Just Have A Few Odd Socks To Get Clean Share icon Review: "Anyone experienced with toddlers know how often laundry is required. This machine is perfect for those occasions. Not only is it handy and portable but it washes the clothes nice and clean. Highly recommend it" - abhi



#26 This Laptop Cooling Pad Will Keep Your Electronics From Overheating, Even When You Are Share icon Review: "The best purchase I have made this year for my laptop! I used to use an ice pack to keep it cool but this fan is perfect and I love that it can be elevated! My computer has not overheated since and I love the blue light!" - Joy oliver



#27 Antibacterial Paper Soap Sheets : Never Be Caught Dirty Handed Again Share icon Review: "I am so happy to have found this product. It works exactly as it should and smells great. Perfect for concerts, festivals, and everyday use. Never get caught without soap and settle for just rinsing off your hands again!" - Ana R



#28 This Electric Peeler Takes Care Of One Of The Most Tedious Jobs In The Kitchen Share icon Review: "I love how fast this thing peels. I also was happy that you could drop the peeling razor like anywhere at the top without being too picky and away it went! I've had to cut some giant cucumbers in half to fit inside but it worked great too." - Tracy Rose



#29 Keep Your Drink Un-Spiked With This Drink Cover Scrunchie Share icon Review: "I am a self defense instructor and I talk about this in every single class I teach. This is needed for everyone because any drink can be spiked, even water! Highly recommend!" - Kelly L Peruzzi



#30 Split Your Whites And Colors With This Nifty Laundry Separation Basket Share icon Review: "This is the best hamper I have ever used. The ability to sort my clothes is great. The handles are great to carry to the washing machine. Very sturdy." - jodi silva



#31 Don't Make A Spectacle Of Yourself, Use These Anti-Slip Eyewear Ear Grips To Keep Your Glasses In Place Share icon Review: "I have always had a problem with my glasses and sunglasses sliding down especially when working in the yard. These work perfectly for holding glasses in place especially when bending over. I don't know how I ever got by without them." - Amazon Customer





If you are someone who hates saving time or doing things the easy way, this list might not be for you… But if you are keen on getting things done, and done well, read on! We have even more fantastic products in store just for you.



#32 Keep Your Toothbrushes Clean And Your Toothpaste Neat With A Wall Mounted Toothbrush Holder With Toothpaste Dispenser Share icon Review: "This toothbrush holder is great at keeping thing organized in my small bathroom. Easy to install. Adhesive is pretty strong. Toothpaste dispenser works wonderfully. It's just so convenient. Love it!" - Alis



#33 Stop That One Annoying Drop From Roling Up Your Arm With A Wrist Bands For Face Washing Share icon Review: "Where have these been all my adult life? No more wet floors and messy counters from water running down my elbows. So simple but so useful! Will never go without these again!" - Amazon Customer



#34 If You Patience And Hair Are Wearing Thin, Try This Root Touch Up Powder Share icon Review: "I was skeptical but I figured cheaper than the salon right now and wanted to extend my time since so expensive. This was amazing! I have darker brown hair and do a balayage style with light blonde. It just went on easy and looked just like my hair color!" - Troy Valentine



#35 Hand Cream For Extremely Dry, Cracked Hands : It's Ok If You Work Hard But Your Hands Don't Have To Show It Share icon Review: "I wash my hands pretty consistently as I am always cooking, baking, and doing projects. I only need about a fraction of a teaspoon and my skin feels normal again. Having moved from a wet valley to a dry high desert - this has saved my skin. It is light, airy, and unscented. I am allergic to most lotion product but not this one. Wonderful!" - Ashley Rose



#36 A Reusable Pill Tracker Will Help You Avoid Any Nasty Double Doses Share icon Review: "I was constantly wondering whether or not I had taken my pills most evenings. Enter these wonderful little devices. Easy to apply and remove. Reusable and the "sliders" are sturdy and stay in place. Highly recommend!" - Jowe17



#37 This Migraine Stick Takes Care Of One Of Life's Biggest Headaches, Literally Share icon Review: "This is a must have item for you purse or pocket. If you suffer from headaches this thing is magical. The moment I feel a headache coming on, I apply as directed and it kills any headache! I love it!" - rorangel13



#38 This Boon Grass Plastic Drying Rack Is Perfect For Those Items That Just Won't Stand Up On Their Own Share icon Review: "We bought this baby bottle drying rack to dry plastic bottles as we are making our own carbonated drinks. it is a perfect for the space we have and does the job required so bottles are not falling all over the places." - Amazon Customer



#39 Bottle Cleaning Tablets Will Keep Your Thermoses Squeaky Clean Share icon Review: "These do a wonderful job cleaning our bottles. They also dont leave a residue or weird taste. For the price these are a must. Its easy to forget how dirty bottles get even just from water so mane sure you clean them!" - Jonathan M.



#40 This Compact Utensil Organizer Is A Genius Space-Saving Solution Share icon Review: "I used this silverware organizer at a rental furnished apartment. I liked it so much I purchased 2 sets. This unit helps to store your silverware in a nice compact tray. Using at my own house now." - A Shopper



#41 These Sippy Cup Lids And Straws Turn Almost Any Container Into A Baby-Proof Vessel Share icon Review: "We love these lids since they fit with so many different cups. The baby is always taking her cups apart and losing the lids and straws so these are great replacements for any cup." - KH



#42 A Digital Tape Measure Is As Accurate As It Gets Share icon Review: "I got this for a gift for my husband. He loves it I love it. Very nice look, battery life, easy functions. I absolutely love the digital function!! Great for taking measurements! Easy to see/read screen. This makes a great gift!" - Krystal Bryant



#43 UV Phone Sanitizer And Charger Box : Because Apparently, Your Phone Is Dirtier Than Your Toilet Seat... Share icon Review: "The product works as described, looks good, and is large enough to fit my iPhone 14 Pro Max with its case on. I would definitely recommend it for anyone looking for one of these gadgets." - Eduardo



#44 Silicone Dryer Balls Catch All The Debris That Is Still Caught In The Laundry Share icon Review: "We have been using them for a little while and really noticed a difference with hair on our clothes. We are a family of 5 with a lot of long hair. These things really catch the hairs and I adore the color and design ♥️" - Lisa W.



Don’t you just feel the struggles melting away? These products keep getting better and we simply can’t choose which one to try out first! Will we start by fixing up our kitchen habits or perhaps add some simplicity to our morning routine? Who knows where this new hacked life will take us?!

#45 Labor Saving Lifter Tool : Work Smarter Not Harder Share icon Review: "Purchased this product to be able to lift doors for my room. I am remodeling my home and have taken the doors off the hinges. It is great to be able to use the lifts to raise the doors and the correct height and angle and have them remain in place for hanging." - Willie



#46 These Taco Shaped Self Adhesive Bandages Are Sure To Raise Some Eyebrows Share icon Review: "I bought these cause plain bandaid are boring and I'm a grown adult who is very childish so I was like let me get these. They are great. They good bandaid and some of my coworkers want an extra bandaid cause they thought it was fun!" - Hope



#47 Carry This Before-You-Go Toilet Spray On You To Avoid Any Embarrassing Situations Share icon Review: "Wow, this stuff really works. I purchased this travel size for a recent cruise. Even with the proximity of the bathroom to the rest of the room, there were no unpleasant odors throughout our trip. Just a squirt in the bowl beforehand did the trick. Nice lemon scent without being overpowering." - Amazon Customer



#48 This Mini Kitchen Gadgets Set Includes All The Tools You Might Not Use So Often Share icon Review: "These were a great purchase for our camper. I liked them so much I got a set for the house too. They are durable and so handy. Every kitchen should have them." - Jean



#49 This Ice Mold For Stanley Cups Creates The Perfect Cold Distribution Ratio Share icon Review: "I swear this is the best thing ever made I was so tired of having to break the ice so I could stick my straw in my cup. I love it and even showed my bestfriend and she bought one!" - CRAIG BIVENS



#50 We Know This Aint Texas, But We Could Still Use These Silicone Cowboy Hat Straw Covers Share icon Review: "I can’t stop laughing every time I see this on my straw cause it’s so cute & funny! It’s awesome quality and comes in multiple colors. I love how they’re easy to put on & fit my straw perfectly."- Gigi



#51 Glow In The Dark Remote Cover : Don't Lose The Remote During Your All-Nighters Share icon Review: "The remote this fits is small in the hand, easy for a kid or a senior to drop. This silicone cover gives it stability, and the contrast of the florescent green cover and the small black buttons is fabulous, you'll love that feature. Last but not least, it glows in the dark. Probably my most useful purchase this year!" - Judy S Merlini



#52 Phone Card Holder : Your Dress Might Not Have Pockets, But At Least Your Phone Does Share icon Review: "I never write reviews, but this product is great! It feels super secure and has accommodated 4 cards plus some cash (definitely a tight fit, but works). The fact that it turns any phone case into a card holder is so helpful. And the pop of color is fun!" - Suzanne Reich



#53 The Hidden Pocket Scrunchie Is Perfect If You Are Out On A Quick Run Share icon Review: "This scrunchie is such a lifesaver! It’s perfect for if you’re going to the club or out with your friends. The zipper ensures that everything you put inside is safe and sound. I like to put chapstick, money, and even my jewelry inside it." - Mereesa



#54 The Venus On The Go Razor Is A Life-Saver If You Are A Frequent Traveler Share icon Review: "Compact yet powerful, the Venus mini travel razor is a game-changer for on-the-go grooming. This razor left me smooth and silky, more so than my regular size razor at home. Its sleek design fits effortlessly into my travel bag, and the precision blades ensure a smooth shave every time. Convenient, reliable, and perfect for adventurers like myself. Highly recommend!" - Debbie



#55 Automatic Drink Dispenser : Get The Perfect Seving Every Time Share icon Review: "Works well and easy to use. I actually love this. Going hands free for me while holding kids, or kids being able to use it too without picking up a jug and spilling- is very nice." - Amazon Customer



#56 Avoid Waking Up From The Wild Bathroom Light Thanks To This Toilet Night Light Share icon Review: "Works well to light up not only the inside of the toilet but also just enough light for the bathroom. Don’t even need to turn on the overhead lights at night." - Jane Teto



#57 Liquid Ant Bait Is The Quick Sollution You Have Been Begging For Share icon Review: "I never write reviews but I remembered to take the time to write it because it really does work! Other reviews said a week or 2 for full results but I honestly went from seeing at least 10-20 ants a day to maybe 1 within 2 days — haven’t seen any since! The only thing that worked for us." - Tori



#58 Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Stands Out Head And Shoulders Above Its Competitors Share icon Review: "This is my favorite shampoo for years now. I don’t use it every time, only when my scalp gets extra itchy or flaky. So I use it maybe once in two months or so. It helps tremendously. Non of the other dandruff shampoos helped as much. It is more pricy- but it’s worth it." - Jeff Ziemba



#59 Keep Your Eyes All On One Level With This Monitor Mount Document Clip Share icon Review: "I love this document holder, so much that I have purchased two of them! This is so nice and lightweight compared to other products and attaches easily to most computer monitors. I have one on each side of my computer setup and love all the extra room I have on my desk as a result, 10/10 recommend!" - Aubrey



#60 Keep Your Root Vegetables Fresher For Longer With This Potato/Onion Bag With Blackout Lining Share icon Review: "I think this bag is unreal. I forgot I had onions in the bag and thought I don't want to see what's inside. I was surprised that the onions were still good and no additional growth! I used the onion and it was fresh. I can't remember how long ago I bought those onions but it was awhile. I will be buying the other bag for potatoes." - Penny



#61 Finally You Can Take Your Eyes Off The Pot For More Than 3 Seconds Thanks To This Spill Stopper Lid Cover Share icon Review: "These are the best. You can put on some noodles or eggs on high and walk away without worrying it will overflow or even splash water out. Definitely one of my favorite purchases." - Jayson Smith

