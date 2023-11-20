Prepare for limited time Etsy’s Black Friday deals with our pick of 43 unique gifts! We’ve got everything from personalized pet portraits to cozy merino wool blankets, all set to charm and delight this holiday season. So, whether you’re searching for a heartfelt gift or something that sparks laughter, these irresistible deals await.

#1 Custom Personalized From The Library Of Book Belongs To Ex Libris: A chic gift for bibliophiles seeking to enhance their book collections with a trendy, noteworthy statement piece.

Review: "I'm very pleased with the embosser I ordered. It arrived quickly, within a matter of days from ordering. The embosser is good quality." — Shelley Eubank

#2 Personalized Cup: Perfect for your hot or cold beverages, that'll always showcase your unique style and keep your drink at an ideal temperature, satisfying your thirst and style needs at once.

Review: "I had these made for our annual girls camping trip. Everyone loved theirs!" — Katelyn Brown

#3 Custom Pet Portrait: Beautifully digital and personalized to capture your pet's unique personality, sure to make a heartfelt gift.

Review: "Loved it! My friend was super happy with this unique portrait of her pup. Really well done!" — Hye-Ja Yando

#4 Song Personalized Record: A uniquely crafted and customizable gift perfect for any special occasion, because nothing quite says 'I care' like a personalized melody that brings beautiful moments back to life.

Review: "It was a gift for my bff and she loved it, everything was on time and perfect." — Karen Escobedo

#5 Women's Fair Isle Glove Mitts: A unique and stylish accessory that will not only keep their fingers toasty, but also add a dash of traditional charm to their outfit.

Review: "Beautiful! Trendy! Comfortable! Warm! I love these gloves! Highly recommend!" — Jan Mottershead

#6 Custom Bootleg Rap Tee: A personal, vintage inspired gift that will make him stand out at any party or event.

Review: "Great! I found it very easy to work with the seller and my bf wore his shirt proudly." — Selena Z

#7 Magnetic Monthly Acrylic Calendar: For those who crave sleek organization, ensuring their plans stick firmly on the fridge and not just in their heads.

Review: "This calendar has really good magnets and keeps my fridge looking organized without the clutter!" — Abbie Wells

#8 Chunky Knit Blanket: Made from 100% Merino Wool, perfect for creating a warm, cozy atmosphere on chilly nights or as an elegant bed runner.

Review: "Absolutely beautiful piece. High quality, fast shipping as well. A++ seller." — Savannah Ambrose

#9 Personalized Bubble Projection Necklace: That lets them wear their cherished memories in style - because there's no gift quite like the gift of remembrance.

Review: "Communication and shipping were totally uncomplicated and fast. The necklace looks great, the picture shows much better than I expected. I'm not sure how long the chain will last, but even if not that long, you can detach the photo pendant and hang it on another chain." — Sophie Henke

#10 Push Pin Travel Map: For keeping a vivid track of all their wonderful adventures, framing the joy of wanderlust in a customizable, quality design that also serves as a fascinating home decor piece.

Review: "Exactly as ordered, no delays in shipping and quality is above what I expected ! Can't wait to gift this to my husband for our One year Anniversary." — Tabitha Hatton

#11 Bath Salts: Because nothing says 'me time' like soaking in an aromatic blend of salts and essential oils – the perfect gift for those who need a gentle nudge towards self-care.

Review: "I just know our sister in law will love her gift…she has a hard time finding the Jasmine fragrance bath salts…so happy I found these and now she can continue to order them from Etsy." — Kathleen

#12 Custom Face Socks: That'll have them laughing, crying, or both — a heartfelt gift perfect for any occasion, from birthdays to the festive holiday season!

Review: "These were a hit! We got them for the groomsmen at our wedding and they all had photos of the bride's face, which everyone loved. We had a ton of people ask where we got them!" — Hannah Salemi

#13 Custom Neon Sign: Perfect for personalizing your rooms or as a dazzling gift for someone special.

Review: "My sign is so cool! It came out exactly like what I had imagined and was finished and in my hands in a matter of days. Highly recommend!" — Elizabeth Tovar

#14 Oak Wine Bottle Stopper: That adds a charming, rustic finish to your favorite wine while keeping it fresh, because who wouldn't want their fine wine complimented with a touch of stylish elegance?

Review: "Love these two bottle stoppers. The wood is really well turned and just as shown in picture. Delivered promptly." — Karen

#15 Christmas Bath Bomb: So they can dial down the holiday stress and bathe in an effervescence of moisturising essential oils and festive cheer, gifting a pure, vegan-friendly indulgence!

Review: "I was really pleased with this lovely Bath Bomb, it was just as advertised. Good quality and nicely packaged." — Maureen

#16 Hook And Ring Swing Toss Board Bar Game: Expertly crafted from ashwood for long-lasting enjoyment and a surefire way to make new memories while challenging friends and family.

Review: "The game has a very nice quality! The wood smells nice and I really like the engraving and the overall size of the game." — Majo Haupt

#17 Hygge Gift Box: Packed with comfort essentials like a soft throw blanket, hot beverage options, and gourmet chocolate, perfect for gifting someone special or practicing self-love.

Review: "Cozy and nice! Loved the quality of the throw. I was tempted to eat the chocolate bar, but decided to give the box as a thank you gift untouched." — MARIANGELA

#18 Scrabble® Personalized Vintage Bookshelf Edition Board Game: A beautifully crafted, customizable treat for lovers of the classic word game.

Review: "This is so beautiful and I cannot wait to gift this at Christmastime! The personalization blends right in too - nice quality!" — Courtney Thornton

#19 Personalized Dog Face Sweatshirt: Because who wouldn't want a cozy, high-quality garment that can also display their love for their furry friend?

Review: "Love this sweatshirt!! I'm usually a medium, but sized up to a large for an oversized comfy fit! My dog approves." — CB

#20 Family Birthstone Ring: A personalized, stylish accessory and fantastic memento of your loved ones.

Review: "My ring was perfect!!! I absolutely love it!!! Recommend this ring to anyone who is thinking on buying one!!! Was exactly what I thought it would be." — Melodie DiCenso

#21 Huggy Shaped Candle: A heartwarming gift that infuses delightful scents and is sure to bring comfort just like a tight, warm hug.

Review: "Sent this as a gift to my mom. She received it today and absolutely loved it! She said it is very nicely made and the packaging was darling with the little tags and instructions. She loved the scent and it arrived quickly too! Thank you!" — Mothers Charms

#22 Custom Watercolor House Portrait: For capturing heartwarming memories of your beloved home, adding a personalized touch to any space and making the ideal housewarming or first home gift.

Review: "Very impressed with the customer service and quality of the work. Happy with how it turned out and can't wait to give this as a housewarming gift. Would recommend." — Meghan

#23 Miniature Christmas Tree Sugar Cookie Earrings: Perfect for adding a touch of festive nostalgia to this holiday season and the ultimate gift for anyone who loves a sprinkle of unique charm.

Review: "These are the perfect Christmas earrings! I bought these for my daughter and we are obsessed! They look just as advertised and I'm super impressed with the way the earrings have that baked cookie texture on the sides. The quality is impeccable and the shipping was fine. They're a little bigger than I thought, but I'm not bothered by it! They're perfect! Thank you!" — Amanda Sharkey

#24 Close Geometric Glass Terrarium: To bring a dash of whimsical fairytale magic into their space, ideal for anyone looking to cultivate their own mini indoor garden without dirtying the room.

Review: "Great quality and the shape/design is really unique - looks even better than in the photo. Bought it for my son's birthday for his terrarium hobby and he loved it. It is the most interesting one in his collection." — Jessica

#25 Tea & Chocolate: A gift set so heavenly it turns every sip and bite into a sensory voyage not worth missing.

Review: "This was my favorite of the order I made, I intended to just try a piece and save some for later and I ended up eating the whole bar lol. Very interesting taste and I plan on getting more." — willowlove14

#26 Christmas Morning Candles: Evoking feelings of love, positive energy, and celebration with its enchanting blend of festive scents.

Review: "I ordered the 6-pack of candles and I could smell them before I even opened the box! I purchased the Christmas morning scent and it's smells amazing." — Madison G

#27 Mountain Sunset Needle Felting Kit: Perfect for bonding with friends or some therapeutic alone time, easy for beginners but still rewarding for experienced crafters.

Review: "This kit shipped fast and had very clear directions and video. This was my first try at painting with wool, and I loved it!" — Dana N.

#28 Cocktail Recipe Cards: A quirky and fun stocking stuffer that will transform any novices into cocktail connoisseurs, while seasoned drinkers will find joy in rediscovering old classics.

Review: "Love these! We have a family weekly video call and cocktails are always discussed. Got these to give at Christmas and start a game for planning the next week's drink. Thanks!!!" — TL Sales

#29 Weaving Loom Kit: Offering endless creativity options with three comprehensive kit types perfect for every skill level.

Review: "This is a great kit for beginners. The instructions for putting the frame together were clear and I was working on my first piece within minutes of opening the box. The yarn is beautiful!" — Nancy Cavillones

#30 Personalized Acorn Keychain: Boasting exquisite detail and an hidden message of love and sentiment, plus the option of a golden squirrel charm for extra enchantment.

Review: "Absolutely beautiful! I received it as a Christmas gift and was delighted with it. Perfect size and such a sweet addition of the personalised tiny scroll inside. Just adorable!" — Melita

#31 Sun Catcher: Handmade with chakra-healing gemstones and sparkling aurora crystals, perfect for gifting and adding a touch of rainbow magic to your home!

Review: "This was a Christmas gift I handed out and it couldn't of been more beautiful. Catches the sun rays perfectly. It really is a nice piece to have. It was packaged with lots of care. Each crystal had its only little baggie to keep it safe and wrapped up really well. I will be ordering more..." — Krysta

#32 Soundwave Art: Turning favorite songs or voice recordings into personalized art pieces that offer a unique way to 'hear' cherished memories.

Review: "The perfect gift for a dear friend's birthday ~ a huge Josh Groban fan who has had the pleasure of meeting him. Crafted with care. Customer service was exemplary! It arrive packaged in a lovely velveteen pouch (I tucked a paper towel behind it in the photo so all the detail would show." — lala3264

#33 All Natural Soap Gift Box: Lovingly packed with handcrafted soaps made of essential oils, organic shea butter, and pure olive oil for a nourishing cleanse experience.

Review: "I am absolutely in love with the soaps that were chosen for me. They smell divine and are so moisturizing. Shipping was light speed, 2 days! Granted, I do live in the same city as the seller but still impressive. Will definitely purchase again!" — sarah kiyabu

#34 Book Page Trees Winter Decor: The perfect addition to your Christmas aesthetic that also makes a unique gift for book lovers!

Review: "I love these trees! They're the perfect addition to my bookshelf for the holidays!" — kaylacarlson21

#35 Backpack Name Keychain: That adds a chic touch to any backpack or bag, perfect for those always misplacing their keys or just wanting to add a personal flair.

Review: "Ordered several tags & loved every one of them! Can't wait to give them to my grandkids, grandniece & niece!" — Gale Kobayashi

#36 Linen Sheets Set: Providing comfort and enhancing your bedroom's aesthetics, will cradle you in cozy slumber, and remember, every wrinkle is a mark of its unique handmade character.

Review: "I love The sheets, I got two pair and love them both. They are soft, authentic look and feel lovely and cozy on the body that allows you to fall into a deep sleep." — Uconcept

#37 Retro Eclectic Colorful Bud Vase: For any modern or boho home craving that added artistic pop—because who said small and cute can't make big, vibrant impressions?

Review: "The cutest things EVER! So happy!" — twinklystars33

#38 Embossed Rolling Pin: For the baking enthusiast in your life who wants that extra touch on their cookies, making Christmas gifting even more defined and delicious!

Review: "Wonderful texture for my pottery! The bee honey comb design is very popular with my customer base." — trinajohanson

#39 Yoga Poses Poster: To guide their journey from a beginner to a master, customizable in design and color, perfect for adding a zen touch to their workout space.

Review: "Bought as a gift. Exactly as expected and looks great!" — Stephen Miller

#40 Recipe Book Binder: An ideal gift for culinary enthusiasts to treasure their loved family recipes and express their creativity, complete with a kitchen-themed sticker pack and diverse book designs for that extra flavor!

Review: "This item was wonderful! It came way sooner than I expected and ahead of when I needed it, and it was in beautiful condition. I got it as a gift for a friend with a custom title engraved on the front and it was just what I envisioned.

#41 Personalized Photo Bookmark: A thoughtful and durable gift for avid readers, perfect for making every read a treasured journey. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "What a special way to share memories with my special friend on her birthday. Your craftsmanship is undeniably AAA+." — Madelene

#42 Nap Queen Shirt: Perfect for the ultimate comfort seekers, with its plush cotton/poly blend fabric, it's an essential layer to any lazy-day outfit. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Very pleased with sweatshirt. Nice quality fabric. Graphics are clean and placed evenly. Great communication with seller. Highly recommend." — Aiko