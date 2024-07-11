22 Products That Are Too Embarrassing To Buy In Person So You Should Shop For Them Online
We've all been there - that moment in the store when you spot a product you desperately need, but the sheer embarrassment of buying it in person makes you break into a cold sweat. Don't worry, you're not alone! We've rounded up 22 items that are just too awkward to purchase face-to-face, but luckily, the internet has got our acne-covered backs. So, ditch the red cheeks and embrace the anonymity of online shopping as we delve into the world of secret desires and must-have solutions.
No More Hiding Your Smile! The Fever Blister Discreet Healing Patch Covers And Heals Your Cold Sore For Confident Smiles
Review: "For years I’ve suffered with this constant trying to cover it up always looked a mess. But this is so easy and discreet it not only provides protection it’s Medicaid to provide relief while being discreet. All you do is pad dry your lips make sure it’s clean and dry apply the small patch and add your lipstick of choice your lips are like new." - Nadine
Don't Let Nail Fungus Hold You Back From Wearing Your Favorite Sandals. Try Fungal Nail Renewal And Regain Your Confidence
Review: "This is a game changer for stinky breath or even just a bad taste in your mouth. Even after eating, I don’t have that weird aftertaste that some foods leave you with when I use this morning and night." - Katelin Schroeder
Oral Breath Spray: Your Pocket-Sized Solution For Minty-Fresh Confidence
Review: "Works better than anything (mints, sprays, etc) that I've ever used. I spray generously and use my tongue to spread it around on my teeth, front and back. CloSys breath spray gives me confidence unlike anything else." - Pam M
From Cracked Heels To Silky Smooth: Callus Remover Gel Transforms Your Feet
Brace yourself for a wave of products that address those hush-hush issues we'd rather not discuss with a cashier. From personal hygiene to intimate health, these next few items are designed to make your life easier (and less awkward). These items might make you blush, but their effectiveness and ingenuity will have you hitting "add to cart" faster than you can say "awkward encounter."
Experience The Difference Of A Dandruff Shampoo That Actually Works With Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, The Dermatologist-Recommended Solution For Dandruff Control
Review: "Me and my bf have been getting a lot of dandruff lately idky, we've changed our shampoos so many times and nothing had worked well. This though- game changer. Hair feels clean after washing and it got rid of the dandruff literally day one for us. The smell is whatever, that's not what we got it for, as long as it doesn't smell bad lol (it does not)." - Natie
Tame The Toots And Conquer Bloating With Gas-X Extra Strength
Review: "I recently had gastric sleeve and let me tell you Gas-X is my best friend. I definitely recommend. It has been very helpful. The taste is not bad at all." - Jenn
Review: "This peel was super easy to use and worked as expected. I ordered original scent and it was fine - minimal scent really. I will definitely use these again!" - Jennifer M.
Review: "I am a waxy gal and use this thing every six months to clean out my ears and LOVE IT. east to use and I go from hard of hearing to hearing again within ten minutes without days and days of ear drops or ENT visits. The nasty plug of ear wax at the end is sooo gross and satisfying! Can’t recommend highly enough." - Weebster
Review: "I’ve used this product for about 2months now. I try to remember to apply at least twice a day. Not only is the skin clearer, but the overall texture is much smoother and softer. I highly recommend giving this lotion a try" - Amazon Customer
Review: "I travel a lot and many times - alone in car with my toddler and baby / when my baby is sleeping and I have to go - I can’t wake her up to run into the rest area - - often times I’ll use these for my toddler and even for me in the privacy of a locked car - no getting out on the side of the road alone! Great item - have been using them for years now. Highly recommend - I sometimes put a wee wee pad on the car seat on case we spill a little while going ." - Aunt Fran
Review: "I get corns on the bottom of my foot. This has been going on for 30 years. I’ve tried all the pads sold in drug stores . None of those are anywhere as good as this brand. They stick to the skin very well and the medication really works on the corns and the thickened skin around them.
They may cost a little more but they are well worth it." - Al Symbal
But don't think for a second that these products are all about hiding your shame. In fact, many of them are truly amazing and innovative solutions to everyday problems that we all face. It's just that we'd rather not announce them to the world at the checkout counter. These next few finds are so discreetly packaged and swiftly delivered, you'll wonder why you ever subjected yourself to the prying eyes of fellow shoppers.
Piercing Bump Solution & Keloid Bump Removal: Bumps Be Gone, Show Off Your New Piercings With Confidence
Review: "My piercing bump was getting bigger and worse! The day the product arrived was the worst day yet. I was ready to call it quits as my bump had even turned black. 24 hours after using this oil…it worked wonders. My bump had gone down tremendously and one week later I can barely see a bump, and I’m not embarrassed to go out in public. I highly recommend this!!" - VanGo
Overnight Disposable Period Underwear: Sleep Soundly Through The Night, Worry-Free And Leak-Free
Review: "I have a really bad flow during night time. I would wake out my sleep sometimes having blood on my bed, which is nasty. I was tired of cleaning my sheets and doubling my pads. So I decided to try these and let me tell you, amazing !" - Tori
Review: "This stuff works! Salon like results for home and very easy to use. It did not hurt at all and no burning occurred. The wax is smooth and odorless. You can use kit by yourself or have someone else help remove the wax sticks from the nostrils. My husband has used as well and it comes with a ‘shield’ so mustache/facial hairs are not affected." - Becky Robinett
Review: "The bottle is very small but the oil is very powerful. The oil is very lightweight and absorbs into the skin quickly. It has a great lemongrass scent. A little bit goes a long way. I've seen a huge difference in my ingrowns since using this oil. My ingrowns have disappeared! I will be purchasing this oil again I'm obsessed with it!" - Kindle Customer
Natural Shoe Deodorizer Spray: The Must-Have For Sneakerheads, Athletes, And Anyone Who Wants Fresh Feet
Review: "I love my Skechers D’Lites slip on sneakers, very comfortable with no socks, but they were starting to stink. A few sprays of this, and the odor was gone. And it’s lasted for weeks. Wow, I am truly impressed. I highly recommend!!" - Kathy
Exfoliating Body Scrub Razor Bump Brush + Ingrown Hairs Treatment: The Secret To A Flawless Shave And Healthy Skin
Review: "Amazing. Worked the first time I used it. Had an ingrown hair for close to 2 weeks. Scrubbed at the spot and when I got out of the shower I had a 2” hair hanging out. Amazing!" - GradStudent
Review: "it came with so many things! the little light is very useful! the plastic bits get the job done, and the tongue scraper was a nice touch. feels light but is good quality." - leo
Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray: Spritz The Bowl Before You Go, And No One Else Will Know!
Review: "I am a huge fan of this product, And it truly works as well. I'm never disappointed or let down and truly it has it become a must have. I personally love the lemon scent. This is a great product to use for work or visiting anyone's house." - TheAmazonQueen
