Review: "I am so excited to try all of these! But they are a gift for my daughter's easter basket. A lot of reviews say they are tiny? They seem pretty much normal funsize to me. And they are the 2 little bar size not single bar.

It does say 16 flavors. I recieved 21 which is awesome. No duplicates which is even better. It does say in description no alcohol. But i did recieve one containing .4% alcohol. (The sake one) which is fine because i was expecting only 16 candies. Also lucky for me they labeled that one! So i wont give that one to my kid. Really grateful. All the bars are in perfect shape. Not broken or melted. Shipping was next day. Love the variety. I think this is a great value. Come on they are japanese! You cannot find these at walmart!

These are gonna make my daughter so happy for easter. She LOVES anything japan." - Savannah