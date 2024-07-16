29 Fantastic Prime Day Finds You’ll Want To Add To Your Cart Today
Get ready, shoppers! Prime Day 2024 is just around the corner, kicking off at 12:01 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET) on July 16th and running for a glorious 48 hours. This year's shopping extravaganza promises a whirlwind of deals, discounts, and discoveries across every category imaginable. To help you navigate the frenzy and snag the best bargains, we've curated a list of 29 fantastic finds that are guaranteed to make your Prime Day haul legendary. From must-have tech gadgets to everyday essentials and indulgent treats, these picks are so good, you might just find yourself hitting "add to cart" more than once. So, clear your schedule, charge your devices, and prepare to shop 'til you drop (prices, that is!)
Review: "Theirs is the best I have ever tried. I found I can apply it very generously twice a day and within a few minutes it adds incredible moisture.
It makes a very noticeable difference!!!" - Amazon Customer
Review: "There is nothing to dislike about this pillow top mattress pad. My bed is so much more comfortable and, with my bad back, I was in desperate need of the extra padding. It fits like a glove and is made with quality materials and workmanship. The price makes it a perfect choice. I recommend this mattress pad for anyone who wants to have that luxury feel and great value when buying a new addition to their bed linens!" - Brenda Phillips
Soften And Remove Stubborn Calluses Effortlessly With A Callus Remover Gel. These Powerful Gels Work By Breaking Down The Dead Skin Cells That Form Calluses, Allowing You To Easily Buff Them Away
Review: "I never leave a review but this product’s quality and result inspired me to do so. This is my husband’s feet, love the results! I left the product on for 15 minutes due to how bad his feet were. They are now so soft! Definitely you get value for money with product! Buy it now and save hundreds at the nail salon!" - Mel&Mels
Pharmedoc U-Shape Full Body Pillow: The Pregnancy Pillow That Hugs You Back (And Your Growing Belly)
Review: "This pillow is amazing! The shape is perfect for multiple positions and keeps you feeling supported. It's not too squishy and not too firm. It's nice that you can unzip and remove the short part of the pillow to use it as lower back support while sitting or just to remove it if wanted. The cover is removable so it can be put in the washer. It's very lightweight as well which is nice! Kept me very comfortable during my pregnancy and even after!" - Hayley
Cactus Fruit 3-In-1 Styling Cream: Tame Frizz, Define Curls, And Smooth Your Style With Desert-Derived Magic
Review: "This is the first product that I have ever purchased from this company. I love this product. I have naturally curly hair and this works so good in my hair. The smell is amazing. It doesn't way my hair down and leaves it so soft to the touch. Great product." - S. Garland
Anker Soundcore P20i True Wireless Earbuds: Your Ears' New Best Friend For Immersive Audio And Crystal-Clear Calls
Review: "These are the best earbuds I have owned and you cannot beat the price. Great sound quality, fantastic battery life, easy to connect... I've never had any connectability issues, comfortable to wear. What is not to love. I have several other sound core products and they've always been really great." - Machelle
Enjoy Summer Evenings Without The Annoyance Of Buzzing Insects With A Bug Zapper That Attracts And Eliminates Them
Review: "It’s the season of flies and mosquitos, this fly and mosquito trap/zapper is perfect to keep the flies and mosquitoes away." - Da’Stylish Foodie
Review: "I love the effect. It makes all my skin, there isn’t a smell. The appearance is lovely and it is of great quality. Moisturizes the skin to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and there is no stickiness. It is a light oil and absorbs quickly." - B
Review: "They look so realistic it’s unbelievable and they come in a nice size and will make any place u place them more beautiful, I plan to place these all over my home one day, they are breathtaking. So elegant and they won’t ever wither." - Pey
Ditch The Sticky Sheets And Embrace The Reusable Magic Of The Chom Chom Roller
Review: "If you have an animal that sheds onto your furniture, this product is a MUST HAVE. I seriously don't think I can live without it." - Klock
5-Outlet Wall Charger With 4 USB Ports: Power Up Your Entire Tech Arsenal With One Compact Device
Review: "This charger took a "spider web" of multiple cell phones, iPads, and electric lamp and created an organized, safe, and useable charging hub out of it. It is so well designed with 4 electronic devise USB charging spaces and five objects requiring electricity. Being a surge protector is icing on the top!" - Diana Beall
Review: "This works well. It easily blends onto any refrigerator shelf. No odor of it's own. Seems well built. Looks nice." - Frank G.
Review: "Super light weight. Built in battery is long lasting. Printer is easy to use. App connects quickly and has a lot of variety. Labels are reasonably priced." - JT
Review: "It was easy to assemble, and I love that you can put several shoes on the rack. This is a great buy!" - Yolanda D Allen
Bitvae Electric Toothbrush For Adults: Level Up Your Oral Care Routine With A Powerful Clean And Sleek Design
Review: "I can tell you that these work just a good as the expensive one. I take it with me on vacations and camping trips. It’s light weight, and one of things I love is that it has about 6 replacement brush heads. It’s very easy to use just click the navigation button to move to the setting you desire. It’s definitely work the buy, you get value for your money." - Roxy
Review: "I like the consistency and that there is a lot of them! I usually keep them in the fridge for that cool feeling under my eyes in the morning, and it’s very soothing. Colors and glitter are cute!" - Emelie
Tired Of Scrubbing? Let The Electric Spin Scrubber Do The Dirty Work
Review: "I absolutely LOVE this cleaning/scrubbing brush! I am tempted to buy a second one so I can have one just for use in my
three bathrooms and one for use in the other areas of my house! Assembly was easy, changing of scrubbers is easy, cleaning the product itself is easy, and charging it is easy. Durability, ease of use, and price make this product a must have! I would most definitely recommend and purchase this product again!" - K
Review: "I love these, I never enjoyed a dark car so these are so nice. They are pretty simple to install and everytime I start my car they turn on, and keep my previous color! App is also easy to use. The brightness is perfect and everyone who rides in my car at night loves it :)" - Savannah
Review: "Works great on facial hair, comfortable, easy to use. Great value for the money." - Lori
Say Goodbye To Overstuffed Suitcases: Compression Packing Cubes Organize And Compress Your Clothes For Effortless Travel
Review: "These bags are strong, expand well to pack as much as possible, then compress easily so that you can fit everything into your suitcase. I use these bags for travel, long and short trips. I've been able to pack for 1 week trips using these and only my carryon bag! It makes packing so much easier." - Leopat
Upgrade Your Bedding With Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows And Wake Up Refreshed
Review: "So happy with these pillows! super comfortable, large, supportive, excellent value for the money! Bought a second set for my son's bed." - M. Johnson
From Lunch Bags To Picnic Baskets: Slim Cool Coolers Are The Versatile Solution For Keeping Your Food Cold
Review: "I love that these are slim! They keep my food cold without taking much space and they fit PERECT in my Yeti lunch box!" - jhbe
Harness The Power Of The Sun To Create A Magical Ambiance With Solar Garden Lights
Review: "Love these. They are the perfect touch to my patio planters. I bought 2 sets and love them. Highly recommend!" - Suzy
Review: "These are amazing! They hold charge for a long time too. The light has good brightness as well. Super easy to use and has wonderful performance. Very quite and light weight." - Heather Bruffett
Stay Cool And Refreshed Anywhere With A Portable Neck Fan
Review: "I love this neck fan. I wear it at work and when I am doing some outdoor activities. It takes the edge off when I’m hot. It’s lightweight. It has a little hum that relaxes me. It has been reliable. People usually think it is my music beats." - Jenny
Review: "I fell and broke my back in several places so I could not lift my 5 gallon water bottles for a couple of months so I ordered this water filter pitcher as an alternative to my normal water supply. I am extremely pleased with the pitcher and the water it provides. Highly recommend!" - NevaDan
Review: "This product has three fan speeds and three light settings. I wondered what the light setting was for until we had a blackout and no flashlights. We were able to keep cool and use the light for over 24 hours blackout. It molds to and stroller or car seat. And the baby cannot fit their little fingers through." - Gabe S.
Divided Serving Tray With Lid And Handle: The Perfect Companion For Picnics, Parties, And On-The-Go Snacking
Review: "Love this item! We use it all the time, allows for a variety of snacks for my kids, super easy to clean and so fun!" - Bailey
Never Leave Your Stanley Or Smartphone Behind: Water Bottle Carrier Bag With Phone Pocket Keeps Them Secure And Accessible
Review: "Love the phone pocket fits my iphone 11. Love the cushion strap for when you wear it and the adjustable strap. Color is cute, very versatile and has good stability." - Shy shy