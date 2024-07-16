Review: "This pillow is amazing! The shape is perfect for multiple positions and keeps you feeling supported. It's not too squishy and not too firm. It's nice that you can unzip and remove the short part of the pillow to use it as lower back support while sitting or just to remove it if wanted. The cover is removable so it can be put in the washer. It's very lightweight as well which is nice! Kept me very comfortable during my pregnancy and even after!" - Hayley

