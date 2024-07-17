Prime Day-2 Is Here And You Will Want To See These 19 Fantastic Deals
Hold onto your hats, bargain hunters! Prime Day isn't over yet! Day 2 is here, and it's bringing a whole new wave of fantastic deals you won't want to miss. Just when you thought you'd filled your cart to the brim, Amazon is tempting you with even more incredible finds, from outdoor adventure gear to everyday essentials. Get ready to discover 19 more must-have items that will make you rethink your shopping list on July 17th.
Review: "This rug feels very well made and is truly non-slip. I am impressed with how thick and comfortably soft it is. We are very happy that it is also machine wash-able and quick drying. The dimensions of the rug I received were just as advertised and the perfect size for placing in front of our shower door. I would recommend and purchase this bathroom rug again." - Frank R.
Experience The Difference Of A Powerful Clean With Earth Breeze Laundry Detergent Sheets, The Perfect Solution For Those With Sensitive Skin
Review: "I switched to these over 6 months ago, they are great! Easy to use, great job cleaning, nice smell but not over powering. The packaging is small and recyclable. They don't bother my husband skin, he's sensitive and has eczema. I really recommend these washer sheets!" - Maria Simpson
2 Pack Solar Lights With Plant Stand: Illuminate Your Garden And Showcase Your Plants With Solar-Powered Elegance
Review: "Look at the circle of light it cast around it. It has shelves for plants and it has 2 per order. Great quality and great price. Would be super cute in any setting. For those summer nights." - STEPHANIE NELMS
Review: "Who knew that there was so much dog hair hidden in the rugs- even after vacuuming??? Seeing all the hair made me want to pull up all of my carpets and put down hardwood floors, but since I cannot do that, I will be using this- it’s amazing!" - Kimberly Doyle
Declutter Your Nightstand And Power Up All Your Apple Essentials With A Sleek 3-In-1 Charging Station For iPhone, Apple Watch, And AirPods
Review: "I love it!! Saves so much space and minimizes all the cords. I also love how it comes in more colors than just black and white. Worth the investment.😃" - Rebecca Jordan
Pipishell Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer: The Adjustable Solution For Utensil Storage That Fits Your Needs
Review: "Perfect size and adjusts perfectly to my drawer size. Has ample space for all the things I wanted to separate in my silverware drawer! Quality is excellent, sturdy, and the color was perfect. worth the money spent on a newer one. Highly recommend!" -
Sandy
If you thought Day 1 had all the best deals, think again! Prime Day-2 is here to prove that the savings just keep getting better. Get ready to brighten up your home and your mood with these lighting solutions and other household essentials that are sure to spark joy.
Funwater Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board: The Must-Have For Beach Days, Lake Trips, And River Excursions
Review: "I love the quality and the sturdiness plus all of the accessories… Pumping it up didn’t take nowhere near as much time as I thought very easy to assemble. highly recommend!" - Nikki Rose 13
I Dew Care Tap Secret Dry Shampoo Powder: Instantly Refresh Your Hair With A Few Taps, No Water Needed!
Review: "I've mostly used aerosol dry shampoo and this stuff works way better than any I have tried. I have very oily hair and can typically only get away with every other day wash with dry shampoo in between. I was able to have decent day 3 and 4 with this. It does go a little dull but with 2 littles and fulltime work, this is a game changer for being able to look presentable on the rough weeks when a full wash and dry is just not happening. Also is a much better opinion for travel." - Amanda
Ailemei Direct Cooling Throw Blanket: Stay Cool And Comfortable All Summer Long With This Double-Sided Cooling Sensation!
Review: "Amazing texture. It's so soft yet slightly weight. Breathable and cool yet keeps you struggled warm. Could be used as a bed spread. Bought for my son, who is a hot natured person, but hates sleeping under just a sheet. He lives this blanket, and I will be ordering one for myself!" - Bettie Barnes
This type of blanket might work in more moderate temperatures, but where I live it's often in the high 30s (Celsius) or low 40s overnight and this type of blanket does nothing. I bought the highest chill factor I could, with great reviews, but most of the reviewers were in cooler regions by what they said. I almost returned it but it turns out it washes and dries quickly, so I often sleep on top of it to add an extra layer between myself and the mattress
Ditch The Outlet Scramble. This 5-Outlet Wall Charger With 4 USB Ports Offers Ample Space For All Your Devices
Review: "Noting to installing this. Take off outlet cover, plug this in and put the screw in the middle to hold it firmly in place. This increases outlets from 2 to 5, adds USB & USB C space. It's also a surge protector. Totally worth the purchase to me." - GirlyGirl
Forget About Using Q-Tips And Wipes; The pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel Easily Molds To Any Surface, Making Cleaning Your Car's Air Vents, Cupholders, And Other Crevices A Breeze
Review: "I have seen this one my “items for you” page for so long. I thought it was too good to be true. Boy was I wrong! This is the beez kneez! I should of maybe attempted to vacuum my car first- but I didn’t and it still worked wonders. 10/10 recommend" - Karolyn
Diversey Break-Up Professional Oven & Grill Cleaner: Your Kitchen's Best Friend For Tackling Tough Cleaning Jobs
Review: "I have tried many oven cleaners. This product is better than anything I've seen on the market. Spray it on wait for a few hours and bam! Boom!!! SUPER CLEAN. there was no real scrubbing just run water on it and it's clean." - Paul Jones
Don't hit "checkout" just yet! Prime Day-2 is full of surprises, and we're not done uncovering all the hidden gems. Whether you're looking for clever storage solutions, practical cleaning aids, or something to make your everyday life a little easier, these next few deals are sure to tempt you.
Review: "First you have to wet the little brush and then twist until the blue product comes out. You cover the whole ring until it foams and then rinse. I didn’t take a before picture because I was SKEPTICAL, and I regret it 😭!!! I had forgotten my beautiful ring’s shine. This is out of this world, I’m so happy I got it." - Liliana de León
The 40 LED Rechargeable Battery Operated Motion Sensor Light Is The Perfect Solution For Adding Light To Closets, Pantries, And Other Areas Without The Need For Wiring
Review: "I love my lights so much that I bought two sets! The closet at my leased apartment doesn't have overhead lights, so these are perfect. You can adjust brightness, they have the motion sensor and are rechargeable." - Belen Rodriguez
Review: "I’m a big fan of JS Health products and I find this one to be amazing. Whenever I have a meal that makes me feel bloated, I know I can count in these to save the day! They definitely help with any stomach issues!" - Lisa
Solar Outdoor Lights: Create A Magical Ambiance In Your Garden Or Pathway With 10 Hours Of Illuminating Delight
Review: "Wasn’t expecting much out of these cheap solar lights, but was shocked that they looked great and cast a little glow of light that wasn’t blinding. They are great for by the pool and are good for mood lighting. Don’t expect them the be bright, but they are right for ambiance. The lights are a little flimsy when putting in the ground, but use care if you have rocky soil." - Leo R Lavigne Jr
Review: "I took this on my Yellowstone trip and was on the road for a week. Had one full day of constant rain and everything was dry inside…very durable and worth every penny, happy I replaced my canvas topper for this one." - Ladicarose
4 Tier Stackable Plastic Storage Bins With Lids And Wheels: Maximize Your Storage Space And Easily Transport Your Belongings
Review: "My husband absolutely loves these stackable storage containers. He used them to store his collection of sneakers. They are just the right size for this and fit conveniently in our room. Love the fact they are stackable and easy to move because they have wheels. I purchased another set because he loved them so much and will probably purchase more in the future!" - S.Morelli
Review: "This portable air pump is a small device that truly delivers. It has remarkable power for its size, and the battery life is dependable, never giving me any trouble. The included attachment is perfect for effortlessly inflating and deflating pool tubes, making it an essential tool for any pool owner. It’s efficient, reliable, and easy to use—a fantastic product overall." - Jason