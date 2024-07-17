Review: "I've mostly used aerosol dry shampoo and this stuff works way better than any I have tried. I have very oily hair and can typically only get away with every other day wash with dry shampoo in between. I was able to have decent day 3 and 4 with this. It does go a little dull but with 2 littles and fulltime work, this is a game changer for being able to look presentable on the rough weeks when a full wash and dry is just not happening. Also is a much better opinion for travel." - Amanda

