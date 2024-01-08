About a book: In the Lives of Puppets by TJ Klune is a brilliant science fiction novel that won its place in the 2023 Goodreads Choice Awards. This compelling narrative brings the Pinocchio legend into the 21st century, weaving a tale about androids, anxieties, and found family in an extraordinary adventure story. This captivating novel, praised by BookPage, the Nerd Daily, and Tor.com, will enchant any reader with its touch on acceptance, love, and resilience.



Review: "There are many things to love and unpack about this book. Way more than there is room for in a single review. I love almost everything TJ has published, but I’m not sure it gets better than this one. I heard him say in an interview how proud he is of the writing, and I think he should be. This is a deeply thought provoking book (for those who take the time to think). The many currents running through it include things we’re familiar with in his writing like found family, endearing characters, and strong lessons about individuality and kindness. There are also deeply woven ideas of what it means to be human and the complexities of what it means to be an individual in the larger societal framework. History really does repeat itself. I loved this book. I think it will stay with me for a long time, and I’ll be revisiting it often to continue unpacking things down to the importance of what it means to connect with someone as you’re dancing cheek to cheek." — Jami Smith