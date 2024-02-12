Stay ahead of the beauty curve with our compilation of the best brands you need to try in 2024. From established giants offering groundbreaking products to emerging experts ready to revolutionize your beauty regimen, this article is your one-stop guide.

#1 Slide Into A Skin Routine Smoother Than Your Latest Dm Slide With Glossier , Where Looking Effortlessly Chic Is Just Part Of The Daily Vibes Share icon Store review: "A fabulous company-love their lip tints…and the perfume is a delight. Any issues are quickly resolved by really personable helpful staff….cant recommend enough 🤩" - Louise Meharg



What to find here: Trendy and minimalist makeup, skincare products crafted for easy application and a natural look, plus unique fragrances.



Pricing: Lip balms starting at $14.00



Get the Cloud Paint here!

#2 Grab Your Glam Squad (Aka Your Bobbi Brown Faves) And Hit The Town, Because Who Said You Can't Find True Love In A Makeup Bag? Share icon Store review: "Great products, fast shipping (I may live far from their warehouse so it takes some days but at least BB ships really fast).

I've been using their foundations and eye shadows for years. My favorite is the personalized eyeshadow / cheek palette.

Had no problem with customer service, I did return a few things over the years and the refund process is smooth." - Melanie



What to find here: Luxurious makeup and skincare products designed for simple, flattering application and enhancing natural beauty.



Pricing: Mini Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick starting at $17.50



Get the "Best In Brows Set" Brow Pencil, Refill, And Shaper Set here!

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Level Up Your Skincare Game With Estee Lauder because Let's Face It, Your Radiant Skin Should Be The Only Thing Working Overtime Share icon Store review: "In my forties, Estée Lauder is my go-to for timeless beauty. The Re-Nutriv line and Pure Color Envy lipsticks are my secret weapons, and their fragrances are my signature scents. While it's a splurge, the quality and luxury make it my well-deserved treat. Estée Lauder understands my need for ageless elegance. Here's to many more years of beautiful moments!" - Elli



What to find here: High-end skincare, makeup, and fragrance products renowned for their quality, innovation, and elegance.



Pricing: Lipsticks starting at $38.00



Get the Double WearStay-in-Place Foundation here!

#4 Go All In With Clinique , Where 'Visible Pore Reduction' Isn't Just A Dream — It's Your Reality Share icon Store review: "I've been a Clinique customer for over two decades and have only good things to say about the quality of products and customer care. My recent experience with customer services was brilliant - they are efficient and professional, got everything sorted even though it was the weekend. Thank you." - A King



What to find here: Allergy-tested, 100% fragrance-free skincare and makeup products designed for every skin type and concern.



Pricing: Cleansers starting at $6.00



Get the Moisture Surge™ 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator here!

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Flaunt, Flirt, And Feel Fab With Nyx Cosmetics , Where Each Product Says, 'Here's To Looking As Epic As Your Plans! Share icon Store review: "Very big fan of NYX Cosmetics! Loved their products for years now! For my everyday make-up I use a lot of different products from NYX and as a professional MUA I've been loving their bags and suitcases! In store experience is always amazing (Shoutout to the girls from NYX Gent, Belgium, you all are literally the best). Stores can be a little crowded at times, which I try to avoid. Haven't ordered online often yet, but no problems so far! Would for sure recommend!!" - Mari Gabadze



What to find here: A broad selection of professional makeup and tools at accessible prices, known for high pigmentation and bold colors.

Pricing: Eyeliners starting at $4.50



Get the Duck Plump High Pigment Plumping Lip Gloss here!

#6 Whether You're Office-Bound Or Dance Floor-Bound, Trust Makeup Forever To Keep You Looking Like The Icon You Are Share icon Store review: "Ammmmaaazzzing! It's like a second skin. Make sure to follow shade demonstration on website or YouTube to match the correct shade to your skin. Will never use any other foundation again" - Delasi Heymann



What to find here: High-performance makeup products used by professional makeup artists, including foundations, eyeshadows, and lip colors.



Pricing: Lipsticks starting at $20.00



Get the HD Skin Face Essentials Palette here!

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Nourish Your Skin Narrative With Glow Recipe , Where Every Drop Is A Love Note To Your Face, From Morning Mirror Dance To Evening Unwind Share icon Store review: "Every product I have ever tried from Glow Recipe is AMAZING! I am 45ish, and the under eye patches are the absolute best I have ever used, they work immediately, bringing a dewy glow to my upper cheek and eye area, I love them so much I even tried them on my forehead right between my eyes and THEY ERASED MY "Mad" wrinkles between my eyes! You cannot go wrong with this product. My skin is not too sensitive, so I am saying this as a person who can use just about anything. But moisture is where is at with these little beauties. LOVE THEM!!" - Elizabeth Ogle



What to find here: Innovative Korean skincare products focusing on fruit-inspired formulations for hydrated, radiant, and healthy-looking skin.



Pricing: Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanse starting at $10.00



Get the HD Skin Face Essentials Palette here!

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Flip The Script On Bland With Colourpop – Because Your Mood Ring Wishes It Could Keep Up With Your Makeup Magic Share icon Store review: "I love Colourpop’s products, their makeup is top quality, and their skin care line is awesome. I have hypersensitive skin any product that touches my skin with fragrance I immediately break out in a rash. Yet every skin care and makeup product I’ve tried from them is great, no fragrance and nothing has ever cause my skin any irritation. It’s why I will keep coming back again and again." - Winter Breeze



What to find here: Trendy, high-quality makeup at affordable prices, famous for their vibrant eyeshadows, lipsticks, and collaborations.



Pricing: Eyeshadows starting at $4.50



Get the Super Shock Shadow here!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Unleash Your Inner Rihanna And Stun With Fenty Beauty , Because Let's Face It, You're The Star Of Your Own Life's Music Video Share icon Store review: "Amazing!! I love Eaze drop skin tint, lip gloss, bronzer, contour stick. All my Fenty products perform fantastically. Definitely, no 1 for brown girls." - Sienna smith



What to find here: Rihanna's groundbreaking beauty line known for its inclusive range of foundation shades and high-impact makeup products.



Pricing: Lipsticks starting at $20.00



Get the Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick here!

#10 Redefine 'Glow Up' With Ubeauty , Where Advanced Formulas Meet Effortless Beauty, And Your Skin Is The Main Character Share icon Store review: "The resurfacing compound from Ubeauty is of a level comparable to nothing else, for decades I’ve tried various different serums to hopefully find one that lives up to it’s claims, well this one does! Even after a single day of use I could see the difference in my facial skin. Excellent!" - Truffs



What to find here: Luxurious, science-driven skincare products designed to simplify beauty routines while maximizing results, focusing on innovative, high-performance formulas.



Pricing: Resurfacing compound starting at $68.00



Get the Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick here!

#11 Catch That Wave Of Biotherm Bliss Because Your Skin Deserves To Soak Up Some Luxury — Even On Those 'Just Netflix And No Chill' Nights Share icon Product review: "For 15 years, I've used this lotion without getting bored. Because of its silky texture and subtle scent, it can be used by the whole family. Thank you, Biotherm, for keeping up with high quality! You never disappoint :))" - Verabelife



What to find here: Premium skincare products harnessing the potent properties of aquatic ingredients for revitalizing and rejuvenating skin health.



Pricing: Facial creams starting at $30.00



Get the Lait Corporel Moisturizing Lotion here!

#12 Take On The Day With Nars Cosmetics , Where Every Stroke Of Color Is A Step Towards Your Personal Masterpiece Share icon Store review: "best make up line for me .. concealers are the best.. foundation lasts.. i just love it" - Eva Dobre



What to find here: Sophisticated, high-quality makeup and skincare products known for their vibrant, long-lasting colors and luxurious textures.



Pricing: Lipsticks starting at $26.00



Get The Radiant Creamy Concealer here!

#13 Embrace The Care In #idewcare , Where Every Mask, Serum, And Cream Is A Love Letter To Your Most Radiant Self Share icon Product review: "Korean cosmetics works as usual I am not surprised ! I have very sensitive skin , just not only very I would rather say extremely sensitive ! And it works well ! 2-3 times per week and you will see results !" - Anna



What to find here: A fun and vibrant collection of skincare products, focusing on playful packaging and effective, cruelty-free ingredients for various skin concerns.



Pricing: Face masks starting at $3.00



Get The Yoga Kitten Clay Mask here!

#14 Dive Into A World Of Purity With Boa Skincare , Where Beauty Is More Than Skin Deep—it's A Love Affair With Self-Care Share icon Founded in Boston in 2013, [re]fresh Skin Therapy is dedicated to providing real results through safe and natural therapies for healthy skin. By prioritizing environmentally-friendly products and practices, their focus lies in crafting effective formulations that cater to individual needs.



What to find here: Innovative skincare products designed for simplicity and effectiveness, leveraging natural ingredients for clear and glowing skin.



Pricing: Cleansers and masks starting at $28



Get The XL Smart Natural Exfoliant here!

#15 Sparkle With Mica Beauty And Turn Every Day Into A Celebration Of Shimmer – Because You're Not Just Lit, You're Illuminating! Share icon With a focus on natural ingredients and effective formulations, customers are bound to find products that cater to their specific needs.



What to find here: A range of mineral makeup and skincare products, focusing on natural ingredients for a healthy and flawless beauty routine.



Pricing: Mineral eyeshadows starting at $12.00



Get The Perfect Radiant Concealer here!

#16 Pamper Your Skin With The Ph-Perfect Sebamed — It's Like A Comfort Blanket For Your Face, Only Way More Scientific Share icon Store review: "Ordered online for the first time as my local high street stores sadly seem to have stopped selling the Sebamed range. Very good experience. My order arrived in 2 days and with some free samples thrown in for good measure. I always used Sebamed facewash when I was in my teens/ 20s and have returned to it in my 50s after developing rosacea. My skin is oily but with dry, flaky patches and spots because of the rosacea. The Sebamed facewash is the only thing that doesn't make my skin feel hot, tight & itchy and it seems to help clear up a breakout too. I ordered the day cream to try and I can practically hear my skin sighing with relief when I massage it in. It felt a little greasy at first but soon sinks in and is a great base for makeup. No oily patches popping up during the day either. Quite simply, it works for me and I'm so glad to have found the online store." - Mrs W



What to find here: Dermatologist-recommended skincare products formulated at a pH of 5.5, designed to maintain the health and natural barrier of the skin.



Pricing: Cleansing bars starting at $5.99



Get The Clear Face Cleansing Bar here!

#17 Relax Into Your Evening Rituals With Makeup Eraser , Where The Day's Makeup Meets Its Gentle Goodbye — Self-Care Never Looked So Easy Share icon Store review: "When I started getting into makeup and skincare, I had a nagging thought of how can I enjoy prettying myself and taking care of my skin without adding to environmental concerns. Makeup Eraser has so many cute designs and works so well at removing my makeup while being gentle on my skin. I own three seven-day sets because I can’t say no to these adorable designs." - Laurel



What to find here: Innovative, sustainable makeup removal products, featuring the original reusable makeup eraser cloth that cleanses with just water.



Pricing: Original MakeUp Eraser starting at $20.00



Get The Hello Kitty & Friends 7-Day Set here!

#18 Give Your Skin A Sip Of That Refresh Skin Therapy Goodness And Keep It As Happy As You Are When Your Phone Is At 100% Share icon Founded in Boston in 2013, [re]fresh Skin Therapy is dedicated to providing real results through safe and natural therapies for healthy skin. By prioritizing environmentally-friendly products and practices, their focus lies in crafting effective formulations that cater to individual needs.



What to find here: High-quality, cruelty-free skincare products focusing on peels, serums, and moisturizers that promote healthy and rejuvenated skin.



Pricing: Facial peels starting at $29.00



Get The Bright Skin Peel Pads here!

#19 Level-Up Your Vanity's Selfie Game With Too Faced And Serve Fierce Vibes Whether You're Brunch-Bound Or Just Upping Your Grocery Aisle Allure Share icon Store review: "Lovee Too Faced!! Its true OG. Adore their chocolate pallets, how they blends and smell!!!" - Ada



What to find here: A vibrant selection of high-quality makeup products, ranging from foundations to eyeshadows, and skincare essentials.



Pricing: Lip glosses starting at $16.00



Get the Kissing Jelly Lip Oil Gloss here!

#20 Catch Those Self-Care Vibes At The Body Shop Because The Only Thing Better Than Peachy Skin Is Eco-Friendly Karma Points Share icon Store review: "Body shop has a massive variety for all different products such as bath bombs, hair care and makeup. the customer service is great and i never feel afraid to ask questions. I never leave the store empty handed!" - Susan Johnston



What to find here: A wide array of ethically sourced and nature-inspired skincare, haircare, and beauty products for all skin types.



Pricing: Hand creams starting at $8.00



Get the Shea Body Butters here!

#21 Let Shiseido Charm Its Way Into Your Routine And Give 'Smooth Operator' A Whole New Meaning — Your Skin Will Thank You With A Standing Ovation! Share icon Store review: "I love shiseido, do all their product do everything they claim, maybe not but I still love them all. I own the ultimune, their eye night cream, their toner, their cleansers, their newer an older face cream lines, the waso line, their 50 SPF, their softener and even their lotions. I love the smell and the luxury feeling to every product!" - Sophie L



What to find here: Premium skincare, makeup, and suncare products blending traditional Japanese aesthetics with cutting-edge technology.



Pricing: Refreshing Cleansing Water at $24.00



Get the Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream here!

#22 Join The Color Revolution With Mac , Where Every Shade Is A Statement, And Your Confidence Is The Trending Topic Share icon Store review: "My favorite cosmetic brand! M.A.C Retro Matte lipstick makes my make-up glowy and gorgeous. I put it on everytime I have an important meeting. Makes me feel confident and strong. I want to try more pale colors later, but for now I am satisfied with the product." - Mari Gabadze



What to find here: A wide range of professional-quality makeup products in vibrant colors and diverse shades for every skin tone.



Pricing: Lipsticks starting at $20.00



Get the M·a·cximal Silky Matte Lipstick here!

#23 From Affirmations To Applications, Let Keys Soulcare Elevate Your Routine, Making It Glow As Bright As Your Highest Notes Share icon Product review: "Manuka Honey is another reason why I love Keys Soulcare. Having just purchased this wonderful cleanser, I am over the top with its quality, thorough cleansing & my soft, smooth canvas after use. My pores are visibly reduced; a little goes a long way. This is a great sized pump bottle … no mess and you decide just the right amount for cleansing. All traces of makeup ..GOOD-BYE … and my skin glows. Thank you Alicia!" - JUDY S.



What to find here: Alicia Keys' skincare and wellness brand offering a holistic approach to beauty with nourishing skincare, body care, and wellness products.



Pricing: COMFORTING BALM WITH CAMELLIA SEED OIL $12.00



Get the Golden Face Cleanser With Manuka Honey here!

#24 Get That Myinvity Glow And Power Through Your Week Like The Wellness Warrior You Are, Because Who Has Time For Anything Less Than Legendary? Share icon Product review: "The color tone got changed a bit after first time use. Now, I use it day and night. The cleaner did the job and made me believe that my face got cleaned up well. However, the volume 100ml is abit small and will be used up very soon. Pls increase the volume!" - Jack Chan



What to find here: Invity's research laboratory specializes in unlocking cellular metabolic pathways through green chemistry, utilizing formulations that restore youthfulness to the skin and overall well-being.



Pricing: Youth Activating Cream Cleansers from $45.00



Get the Youth Activating Cream Cleanser here!

#25 Infuse Your Morning Routine With A Tatcha Glow That Says 'I've Got This' Even Before Your Coffee Does Share icon Store review: "With full disclosure that I'm a little biased as my sister is a part of the Tatcha family, I have to share that I'm a huge fan of the product simply because it works well for my skin. I've always had mixed success with skincare products and, honestly, as a guy I just care about avoiding the occasional blemish and not having to worry about my face otherwise. I think this does a great job of that and I'd recommend the enzyme rice powder for anybody!" - Willis Tsai



What to find here: Luxurious skincare products inspired by ancient Japanese beauty rituals, utilizing natural ingredients and innovative technology for a timeless, radiant complexion.



Pricing: Cleansing oils starting at $50.00



Get The Dewy Skin Cream here!

#26 Dive Into The Botanical Bounty Of Fresh , Where Every Skincare Step Is A Sip Of Nourishment For Your Thirsty Pores Share icon Store review: "I love fresh! I always order the soy cleanser and the rose face cream. I use the cleanser morning and evening and it takes off my makeup with just one use! The rose cream I use as a night moisturiser because it is so thick and creamy. Deliveries always arrive on time and I love the freebies! Will always continue to use" - Megan



What to find here: Luxurious natural skincare, body care, and fragrances crafted with authentic ingredients for exquisite sensory experiences.



Pricing: Lip treatments starting at $18.00



Get The Kombucha Antioxidant Facial Treatment Essence here!