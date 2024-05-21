Some transformations are so good that you simply need to see them to believe. Luckily, savvy soppers have got your back and have left dozens of before and after photos that will leave your jaw on the floor. Whether it’s a miracle teeth-whitening tool or paste that will bring your furniture back to life, we have found it all. If the proof really is in the pudding, these 39 products are serving up a dessert buffet! So let’s dive into the most useful everyday products that deliver some astonishing results.

#1 Scrub-A-Dub-Dub: This Shower Cleaner Will Cut Through Any Grime That Comes Across Its Path Share icon Review: "This product has a nice smell and is not overpowering. The first time I sprayed the shower I let it stand for 24 hours. I then wiped the walls with an old washcloth to remove the gunk. I used a long-handled brush to clean the shower base and rinsed the shower completely. I saw a great improvement!" - Deb T.

#2 This Hydrating Serum Will Take You From Thirsty To Thirstrap In No Time Share icon Review: "I’ve been doing research and wanted to use things that fellow sensitive skin people have tried with success. Along with reading extensive reviews. I decided to try this product and I am happy to say that I will be purchasing again! There is no stinging, burning or itching of any kind! I mean JUST LOOK AT MY GLOWING SKIN!" - Rebecca M.

#3 They Really Hit The Nail On The Head When They Created This cuticle Oil Share icon Review: "A little bit goes a long way! Only needed a drop or two per nail and that was sufficient for the nail and cuticle. I have a habit of peeling off my gel polish and my nails are really showing it. This oil made them look and feel soooo much healthier." - Lindsey

#4 Cut The Rug A Little Too Hard? Try This Instant Carpet Spot Remover To Make It Look Good As New Share icon Review: "This was red wine spilled when we had people visiting. Had people visiting so we rolled it up and put it in the garage for over a week- finally drug it back out to see if I could clean it. Folex to the rescue. This stuff is magic." - Jenny Sanders

#5 The Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste Has Been Busting Through Grease And Grime For Almost 100 Years! Share icon Review: "This works great, especially for stainless steel, cooking pots and porcelain tubs." - A.V.

#6 This Insanely Effective Wood Polish And Conditioner Will Fire Up Your Desire To Whip All Your Surfaces Into Shape Share icon Review: "I picked product because it could be delivered the same day. I am not disappointed. I applied this to my very dry 30+ year old- cabinets. Unbelievable results. It was fast and easy to use with instant results. I would highly recommend this product. I do not know why I did not find this type of product years ago." - Amazon Customer

#7 Put The Bling Back In Your Ring With This Portable Diamond Cleaner For Rings And Other Jewelry Share icon Review: "Honestly, the product is great! I was pretty skeptical at first, but decided to give it a go. I think it’s a neat and fun travel size cleaner." - Sandy

#8 If Your Hairbrush Hygene Leaves A Lot To Be Desired, Try This Brush Cleaning Tool For Easier Mane-Tenance Share icon Review: "Yes I know my brush was pretty dirty but the cleaning tool worked great. Looks like new again." - Drew

#9 These Magic Cleaning Pads Won't Fix Your Driving, But It Will Make It Look Like It Never Even Happened... Share icon Review: "Magic. These will take scratches off of your painted walls, floors, and even cars!" - Christina Horvath

#10 Have You Forgotten What Color Your Grout Is Supposed To Be? This White Tile Paint Marker Will Make It Look As Good As New! Share icon Review: "I painted the grout in my kitchen and it looks great. So clean and polished. Totally recommend this product." - Kindle Customer

#11 If Your Microwave Is Looking A Little More Nuclear Than Usual, Send In This Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner To Get The Job Done Share icon Review: "I still laugh every time I put this figurine lady in my microwave. The steam that blows from her head cracks me up more and more overtime. I enjoy seeing the “smoke” rise from her head. This is a great tool for cleaning your microwave in a matter of minutes." - Emily

#12 If Your Fur Baby's Nose Is More Chapped Than Your Lips, It Might Be Time To Get Them Some Nose Balm Share icon Review: "Really impressed with this balm! Our 12 year old gsp has had a really scaley nose for a couple of years now. I purchased this on a whim and couldn’t be happier with the results." - Sarah v

#13 Glass Stove Cleaning Kit : Say STOP To A Grimey Top Share icon Review: "I wipe/scrub my stovetop every week but no matter what I tried I couldn’t scrape out these tricky burn marks. We’re moving out of our apartment soon after three years and I really wanted to get these out. I left this on overnight and scraped the next morning and it was very satisfying and did the trick great. Definitely recommend for anyone with an electric stovetop." - Rachel

#14 This Dishwasher Cleaner Will Get You Back To A Fresh Start Share icon Review: "A friend suggested I start using these, and I'm so thankful. My dishwasher sometimes accumulates mold in lower areas if I don't use one of these every two weeks. I'm so thankful for an affordable product that keeps our dishwasher and dishes clean and healthy." - Mary C. Hoyt

#15 You Don't Have To Show The Whole World That You Are An At-Home Color Artist. Use These Hair Dye Remover Wipes To Clean Up Any Messy Spots Share icon Review: "I used these wipes to take away hair color residue from my skin, they work real well I would recommend them!" - grace

#16 This Powerwash Dish Spray Does Away With All Grease, Even The Elbow Kind Share icon Review: "This thing does everything! No more soaking dishes you just spray it let it sit for a.min and wash. It cuts through grease, baked on foods, even dishes left in the sink overnight." - JenniferJ

#17 After A Harsh Winter Outside, You Will Be Eternally Grateful For This Effective Patio Cushion Cleaner Share icon Review: "I didn't know what to expect from this product but when I used it I was very happy with the result. I left my outdoor furniture without any protection over two years. Under the Texas sun I thought there will be no chance for my outdoor furniture. But this thing made my cushions’ colors turn back into new. I definitely recommend this" - Seri Oh

#18 There Is A New Acne Fighting Hero In Town, And Its Thisthis Maximum Strength Foaming Wash Share icon Review: "I have used this for 3 days!!! Washed morning and night ! An had cleared my face almost all of it!!! Forever will be using this❤️ I also used the moisturizer,, I will post a update at 1 week! Just BUY THIS!!! I have naturally oily skin, so this did not mess with it , nor dry my face out! Quick results! I am beyond impressed!!! All my black heads are gone too!" - bb

#19 We Were Always Told: "Leather Lasts A Lifetime!" But If Yours Is Looking Like Its On The Brink Of Death, Bring It Back To Life With This Honey Leather Conditioner Share icon Review: "This stuff is no joke! It does the trick. The consistency is fairly thick and takes some getting use to, but once you get to using it...just a phenomenal product. I put it on my leather boots, my Navy flight jacket, my couch, my bar stools ... you name it. If it's leather, it gets the Leather Honey. Very highly recommend!!!" - Pat

#20 Why Does It Always Look Like We Fried An Egg On Our Screens? Not Anymore, Thanks To This Powerfull Screen Cleaner Spray Share icon Review: "This product worked great! As you can see from my pictures, the before and after speaks for itself! I was a little worried with my MacBook and putting anything on the screen, but I used it on my iPad as well and worked fantastic too. Highly recommend!" - Erin B.

#21 An Effective Leave In Conditioner Spray Is A Curl's Best Friend Share icon Review: "I never write reviews but if you have a toddler with curls buy this, it makes mornings so much easier." - Thomas

#22 Don't Fear The Fur: This Pet Hair Remover Will Clean Up Your Couch In A Flash Share icon Review: "This lint roller is practically magic. It’s soooo much better than the traditional sticky rollers. I’m able to comfortably have a light colored couch because I know that I can remove the pet hair that gets on it." - Kenzie J

#23 Let's Shed Some Light On The Easiest Way To Clean Up After Your Furry Friend: A Pet Hair Rubber Broom Share icon Review: "20 minutes of sweeping (I believe it only took me so long because it’s been so long) and the stairs and landing look brand new. If you’re thinking about purchasing, add it to your cart!" - Nichole

#24 Messy Pandas Have Spilled The Beans: This Stain Remover Is Unbeatable Share icon Review: "I absolutely love this free and clear stain remover. It works very well and removes tough stains. I’ve been using this for several months on my toddler’s clothing and so far there isn’t anything this remover hasn’t managed to clean off." - Leticia Rivera

#25 If You Gasped In Horror When You Looked Inside Your Water Bottle, Just Reach For These Cleaning Tablets To Save Your Favorite Flask Share icon Review: "Seriously one of the coolest bits of sorcery I've seen. I have Simple Modern coffee cup (favorite!) that I use daily for about 2 years now. The stains have gotten thick... I've tried scrubbing, tartar powder, baking soda, vinegar, baking soda and vinegar, various soaking. We were going to last ditch try sanding it or buying a new one. These tabs saved my cup. First overnight soak with hot water and one tab got 99% of it. Highly recommend!" - Kindle Customer

#26 Tired Of Mascara Marks On Your Towels Even After You Have Cleaned Your Face? Try These Super-Effective Makeup Remover Wipes To Get It All Off, The First Time Share icon Review: "I did my makeup for the first day of fall and for my anniversary, and used these to take off my makeup when I got home. It did a pretty good job at taking everything off and I only needed one wipe." - Morgen Libb

#27 This Vegetable Slicer Gets The Job Done, Chop-Chop Share icon Review: "I LOVE this chopper so much! You can chop all your veggies and they're stored in the container! Much easier than my other chopper that you have to constantly move your food to make room for more!" - Jackie Greenwood

#28 If Your Lawn Is Looking A Little Patchy, Try This Grass Seed For Dog Spot Repair That Works Wonders In The Sun And The Shade Share icon Review: "Follow the directions in the grass is extremely easy to grow. I did not mix up the dirt already on the ground very well so my grass did grow extremely well, but there were some areas that were still splotchy after I noticed the grass had fully grown. So I did go back through with a second coat of seed with the same seed mix And am beginning that process." - Stacie Johnson-Moreland

#29 If Your Sweaters Look Like You Have Been Pill-Aged, Try This Fabric Shaver And Lint Remover Share icon Review: "I hate the little “pills” that can form on clothes with wear. this does a good job of removing them without snagging or tearing the cloth.. it has different settings for safe removal of them on different types of fabric." - Beth A.

#30 This Rust Stain Remover Is The Iron Man Of The Cleaning World Share icon Review: "We have a ton of iron in our water- it’s not harmful, just isn’t very nice looking. The iron made our toilets look horrible, so I started searching for a cleaner that would work on the iron stains. I really didn’t expect this product to work as well as it did. Now this was several treatments over a 12 hour period. I used probably 40% of the bottle on our 2 toilets, but it got them both sparklingly clear!" - Sara Mc

#31 A Good Mildew Cleaning Gel Is A Must, Because Your Shower Won't Clean Itself! Share icon Review: "This stuff is amazing!!! I can not believe how good this stuff is! Cleaned the bathroom last night and let the gel sit overnight. Looking at it now, the next day by noon, looks like there was never any mold. Will definitely be recommending and purchasing again here on out. This is the best mold remover I've ever purchased! No scrubbing. It does all the work for you🤗" - Ashley Mendoza

#32 If You Fancy Yourself To Be An Upcycle Master, This Wood Restore Floor & Furniture Repair Kit Is A Must! Share icon Review: "I am extremely pleased with the product! After using this repair kit to fix a small section that had pulled away from our hardwood floor, it's hard to pinpoint where the damage is as the repairs matched our current color perfectly. The staff were amazing and provided easy instructions with no complaints. Saved us so much money by using the repair kit :)" - MarleneSlayer

#33 If You Have Been Playing With Too Many Frogs, Try This Compound W Wart Remover To Get Your Hands Back To Looking Like Those Of A Princess Share icon Review: "I have been trying to get rid of this Wart for 3 years. I've been to multiple doctors, dermatologists, etc. It's a tiny wart on my finger. This miracle bandaid thingy is the ONLY THING THAT WORKED! ITS CRAZY. I was a little nervous beause it literally turns your skin white, but just trust the process, it works. Amazing!" - johana alvarez

#34 This Afforable Teeth Whitening Pen Will Give You That Hollywood Smile You've Always Longed For Share icon Review: "Love this product and works right away on your teeth! Instant whitening! Thank you!" - Shopaholic

#35 Put Those Dirty Fingers Away! Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches Is The Most Hygenic Way To Zap Those Zits Share icon Review: "Here is my before pic and then after 6 days of putting these on every night. I had broke out really bad because of some vitamins. these patches really help. do not hesitate and get them already!" - valeria contreras

#36 If Your Arms Are Feeling Bumpier That The Surface Of The Moon, Try This KP Removing Scrub That Users Swear By Share icon Review: "Only 3 uses in one week and I already see a huge difference! I can’t believe I waited so long to buy this product. I thought I was going to have to live with this skin all my life!!!" - Kathy

#37 Every Girl's Dream Is To Find A Dark Spot Remover That Actually Works. Look No Further! Share icon Review: "I love love this soap, this is my third purchase, I hope it remain the same, I hope the company keeps their standard and don’t change anything abt this soap. It has helped me drastically on numerous occasion. My dark marks are fading away, my skin is naturally glowing, all the ingredients are perfect. Thank you VALITIC for such a great product!" - Famatta!

#38 Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush : Get That Straight-From-The-Salon Look Every Day! Share icon Review: "I have very curly ugly hair and this tool literally makes my hair look so beautiful. I thought it was not going to do justice since I have curly frizzy dead hair and it literally makes me look like I just had a blow out… and I never had a blow out because the lord knows I can’t afford one. I highly recommend." - Humanity Unite