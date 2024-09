Review: "I’ll start by saying that I am a big fan of Goo Gone products. Having one that is made for specifically for an automobile is nice since I don’t want to worry about damaging the finish on my car or windows. I do have some marks on my windshield from when I purchased my car that I will need to use this on to clean off. I like that it came with a rag to use, you can never have enough of those. Very pleased with this product so far." - Luke Scheele