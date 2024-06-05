Dreaming of a kitchen makeover but dreading the headaches of full renovations? Same! But luckily there are other options so put down the hammer and take a look at what we have found. These items will transform your kitchen without any major work, making them perfect for renters or anyone looking for a quick refresh. From clever storage solutions to stylish decor, these budget-friendly upgrades are getting 5 starts from us! Get ready to enjoy a kitchen that feels brand new with zero effort and noticeable results!

#1 This Duel Sided Pan Is The Yin-Yan Addition That Your Kitchen Needs For Perfect Balance In Every Meal Share icon Review: "I have decided to do hotpot home so my first task was to look for a good hotpot pot. Looked through a few and decided to get this one. I am glad I did. I have only used once so far, it’s perfect. Easy to wash and nice design. Looking forward to enjoying more hotpot with my family." - Rose



#2 You Will Feel Like You Are Cooking Under The Tuscan Sun With These Peel & Stick Backsplash Tiles Share icon Review: "Super easy to use and install. No mess to worry about here. Easy to cut and make any area look very fancy and expensive. Received quickly and very happy with this product." - Ivette Gall



#3 Say Goodbye To Clutter With Pot Rack Organizers : Your Kitchen’s New Best Friend Share icon Review: "This product is more supportive than the Walmart brand ones. I am able to fit my big pans in my cabinet and this allows me to keep my pans all organized. It makes it easier to grab a pan during cooking instead to having to go through all my pans to get the one I need." - Yaxuan



ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Upgrade Your Cabinets With Elegant Cabinet Handles For A Refined Look Share icon Review: "Perfect size for my mini drawer in my kitchen. Highly recommend. The handles are pretty and durable. I've had them for almost 10 months and they have held up perfectly with no issues." - Cassidy



#5 You Will Feel An Instant Attraction To This Magnetic Knife Strip Share icon Review: "Great addition to our kitchen; a counter-top space saver. We ditched the old wooden block and now our knives are within easy reach of the prep space. Clean, easy to install with a super grip out of reach of the kids. Nice!" - Cheryl4209



ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Dry Dishes In Style With A 2-Tier Dish Drying Rack For A Sleek Kitchen Look Share icon Review: "I was tired of the large plastic dish rack we had and this one has far exceeded our expectations! It saves room on the counter, looks modern and holds quite a bit! 100% would purchase again!" - Brenna Martinez



#7 No Drip Glass Honey Dispenser : Because Busy Bees Don't Have Time To Clean Up Sticky Messes Share icon Review: "It gets lots of compliments whenever people come over. I love that it's glass and a great sanitary way to share honey. Had to buy two more to gift!" - Suzanne



#8 Happy Feet, Happy Kitchen : Step Onto Non-Slip, Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mats Share icon Review: "Love these mats for my kitchen. Makes my kitchen look more modern. It's really the little things that can bring a space together, and these are it. Lots of cushion under the feet. My only wish is I wish they were a bit wider then they'd be perfect. Love them anyway. Highly recommend!" - C&K Johnson



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Keep Your Cool Around The Dinner Table With This Heat Resistant Placemat Set Share icon Review: "The colors are beautiful! These are strong and very well made which makes them so easy to clean and use. They will last a very long time! I am very happy with these. You will not be disappointed!!" - TheReviewer



#10 Silicone Dish Soap & Sponge Holder Mat : Even Spongebob Wouldn't Be Mad At Sitting On This Perch Share icon Review: "Perfect for the kitchen sink. Always splashing water up and this makes it come back down rather then sitting by the faucet. Great to put wet sponges on to dry up as the water falls right back in sink. Very easy to clean perfect for stainless steal sinks stays in place good around faucet" - Amazon Customer



ADVERTISEMENT

#11 This 3 Tier Countertop Organizer Shelf Is Perfection On All Levels Share icon Review: "I have very little counter space. I have been using a double tier lazy susan, but it didn't hold much and stuck out really far.

This 3 tier corner shelf provides so much more room. Easier access for frequently used and saves cupboard space of others. Also, I really like the hooks on the side so I can hang measuring spoons and peeler, getting them out of an overcrowded drawer and easy to grab when needed. I'm very pleased with this purchase." - Dunny



#12 Marble Countertop Contact Paper : It's So Good, Michelangelo Would Want To Carve Out Of It! Share icon Review: "Put it on my kitchen counters (pictured is before and after). Really great quality, thick and very sticky. I was able to pull it up and correct it and it stuck down and stayed. Water proof tested and easy to clean. Also put a test strip in my shower and it has been up for two weeks and looks and feels the same! Will order more for my tiled bathroom wall." - Amazon Customer



ADVERTISEMENT

We’re just warming up! The first few upgrades were just the beginning of your kitchen transformation journey. Next up, we’ve got even more brilliant solutions that will make your kitchen not only look fantastic but function better too.

#13 These Fridge Storage Containers Will Keep Your Veggies Fresher For Longer Share icon Review: "This helps my salad package purchases last MUCH longer. I cut an opening in the salad package and lay it down inside basket so the small pieces won't fall to the bottom. Then, I dish out the amount I want to eat and leave the rest. This is perfect solution for people that want to use the whole salad at different times rather than having to throw half out. Wish I'd had this many years ago. Good investment." - K. Brown



#14 This Sleek Ceramic Spoon And Lid Rest Is Pulling Double Duty Share icon Review: "Love the product! it's easy to clean, looks great in my kitchen, spoons don't slid off and get counter dirty, it's what I wanted and am very satisfied with it!" - CD



#15 Dishwasher Magnet With Clean & Dirty Sign : A Simple Solution For A Clean Kitchen Dilemma. Share icon Review: "Helps me roommates and I keep track of when the dishes in the dishwasher is clean. Easily to read from afar. Looks nice. Fits with our kitchen asthetic. Slides easily. Magnet is strong." - Marie W.



#16 Cultivate A Retro Vibe In Your Kitchen With This Delightful Vegetables Art Poster Share icon Review: "The poster/print arrived promptly and packaged very well (no damages at all)! The print itself has very nice colors; gives that autumn farmhouse feel that I was looking for! I would totally recommend!" -Junely



#17 Ceramic Frog Sponge Holder : Transform Your Sink Into A Pond Of Cleanliness With This Adorable Amphibian Organizer Share icon Review: "Pleased with my purchase. Well crafted, kids (and me) love frogs and were excited to see my newest addition. Its just like my grandma's. Funny how small and simple things bring back memories💗 TWO Big thumbs up" - Lisa



#18 These Classic Kitchen Towels Are As Reliable As Your Grandma's Recipes Share icon Review: "Ok, yep, it’s just kitchen towels, but so many of the different ones I’ve had before that were priced (inexpensive) like these just started to look worn out very quickly … these look GREAT wash after wash! Classy feel too. Gonna order more (if they ever wear out). Thumbs up for sure." - TM



#19 These Silicone Trivets For Hot Pots Will Save You Many Singed Fingers Share icon Review: "These are fantastic for anything hot on your counters. High quality, can put casseroles, pans, cookie sheets or anything on these. The gray is a neutral color and it’s easy to wash if anything spills on it. We use these for anything that comes out of the oven." - Megan Rumsey



#20 Wall Mounted Pot Rack : Turn Your Kitchen Into A Chef’s Paradise With This Sleek Storage Solution Share icon Review: "We ordered this pot rack to help get some of the clutter out of our shelves, and it is perfect! We are wondering why we didn’t order it sooner! It’s interesting the older I get the more joy I get from simple things like a pot rack. 10 for 10 recommend ordering it sturdy can hold a good amount of weight. It’s a good value for money and it’s also easy to install." - Noah & Mandee



Loving the upgrades so far? Great, because there’s plenty more to come! As we move further down our list, you'll find items that prove you don’t need a major overhaul to achieve a stunning kitchen makeover. From practical gadgets to stylish enhancements, these picks promise zero effort but deliver maximum impact.

#21 If You Are Short On Shelf Space, This 3-Tier Kitchen Rack Is Your New Best Friend Share icon Review: "I love this stand. It is very sturdy for the price and it is the perfect size even for a small space. It fits everything I needed it for perfectly!!! Shipping was very fast also." - M



Loving the upgrades so far? Great, because there’s plenty more to come! As we move further down our list, you'll find items that prove you don’t need a major overhaul to achieve a stunning kitchen makeover. From practical gadgets to stylish enhancements, these picks promise zero effort but deliver maximum impact.

#22 Sponge Holder & Drain Tray Will Keep Your Scrub Daddy Smiling Share icon Review: "I ordered this because I wanted more organization in the kitchen, particularly the sink area. I ordered it and received it quickly and it’s the perfect fit. I love the size because it’s not too big." - Monica



#23 This Dockorio Kitchen Knife Set Is Like A Work Of Art In Its Own Right Share icon Review: "I purchased this about a month ago and when I tell you it did not disappoint. It has every knife you will need. It cuts easy, the knives very sharp and it looks amazing on my counters! Great product for the price." - Amazon Customer



#24 If You Are Bougie Enough To Have Two Types Of Soap, You Need This Soap Dispenser Set Share icon Review: "These look so great next to my kitchen sink with dish soap and hand soap! I love that they came with labels which are very nice quality and can get wet. I had been looking for this color dispensers for a while and these are just perfect. Great quality, great price, love them." - Diana Savani



#25 This Slim Storage Cart Is Perfect For Those Random Nooks Share icon Review: "this product is perfect for what I wanted. I have a ledge around my kitchen and this fit perfectly on that ledge between the wall and the fridge. It was so easy to put together and rolls so easily. I love it, and it came quickly in the mail. Thank you for this product." - Beverly K. Tietje



#26 This Magnetic Stove Shelf Is A Genius Tiny Upgrade To Your Cooker Share icon Review: "This is functional and looks great. Easy to put on! Looks like it was built this way. Strongly stays put and is great to have less stuff on my countertops because of this genius gadget! Highly recommend" - jen



#27 This Under Cabinet LED Lighting Kit Is Perfect For Midnight Snacking Sessions When You Don't Want To Be Caught Out Share icon Review: "These provide so much light. I knew my kitchen was dark but I had no idea how bad it was until I added these under the cabinets. They are game changers for me. They took about 2 minutes to install, they are easy to turn on and off, and have stuck to the cabinets really well. None of them have fallen after several months of very hot and very cold temperatures." - Kristin



#28 A Wooden Stove Top Cover Turns Your Stove Into A Workspace, Chop-Chop Share icon Review: "I couldn’t be more pleased with this. It makes the kitchen look so much more classy. It fits over the iron grates. It has handles to pick it up. It fits under the hood of the control panel. It’s sturdy and it’s got a good cut design on it. Exactly as described on website. Kudos to the maker of this one!" - Kappaphi153



#29 This Kitchen Compost Bin Is A Nifty Solution To Your Trash Troubles Share icon Review: "This has been great for composting my scraps. Very convenient and versatile. And surprisingly it does block out any odor. There are times when I open it to discover that it does have a strong odor but odor completely disappears as soon as I close the lid." - MLH



#30 Soto Paint Touch Up Covers Up Any Scuffs And Scratches From Your Kitchen Clumsiness Share icon Review: "I had scratches on my walls from my cat. I needed just a touch-up. I searched and searched for the right shade and I stumbled across this. When it arrived I was surprised at how much the color matched. I was able to cover up most of the scratches without anyone being the wiser. This is perfect for just those touch-ups. Get this today!" - Amazon Customer



#31 These Silicone Stove Covers Will Make Your Stovetop Look Squeaky Clean Share icon Review: "I live this product! I used to buy the disposable burner cover from Daiso but it felt like such a waste so i decided to buy this product as it is re-usable after a wash. My stoves gets really messy and it taks a lot of time and effort to keep them clean. With this one you just need to simply wash them when you do you dishes and they looks new again. Love it!" -LEAHJASKINH



#32 Peel And Stick Backsplash Kitchen Wallpaper Is The Fastest Way To Give Your Kitchen A Huge Makeover Share icon Review: "Did I say EASY?? Holey cow this was amazing to work with!! Easy “install”, easy to correct when I got it crooked, easy to cut, easy to clean, easy to use without a lot of tools!!! And easy to do while still recovering from surgery!! My backsplash in my kitchen looks amazing! I get so many compliments and not a single person could tell until touching it that it was 3D printed!!" - Terri Gaskill



#33 White Tile Grout Paint Pens Will Have Your Floors Looking Brand New In No Time Share icon Review: "This pen is legit. I literally tried everything to clean the grout in our shower...nothing worked. My hopes were night high on these pens but THEY WORK! No scrubbing. It's like using a whiteout marker. Grout looks brand new. Made brown nasty grout bright white again. I highly recommend these pens" - Alster Hogan



#34 This Metal Faucet Glass Rinser Will Make Your Kitchen Feel Like A Classy Bar Share icon Review: "I don't often leave reviews but I had to for this little gadget. Very easy to install, I did it on my own in about 10 minutes. Very strong water pressure, so it cleans our glasses and bottles in just a few seconds. I should've bought this sooner!" - Brittany Meyer



#35 Chair Leg Protectors Will Keep Your Floors And Chairs Looking Better For Longer Share icon Review: "These floor protectors should be in every home! They are easy to use and do not come off like those sticky felt pads and you don’t have to screw something into the leg of your chair! Measuring was a cinch! The brown look great on wood stained chairs. Can’t even tell they are there! Floors are fully protected!" - Elizabeth Hasselbrack



#36 A Universal Kitchen Sink Drain Strainer And Stopper Is The 2-In-1 Solution You Never Knew You Needed Share icon Review: "Fit my sink great, keeps food from going into our system. Push button stopper that works as it should. Easy to clean food catcher. One of my favorite Amazon items of the year so far." - Chris Hobbs

