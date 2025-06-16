ADVERTISEMENT

Born from a quirky obsession with socks, Sarah Stone’s comics have grown into a collection of hilarious and offbeat illustrations that you just might thoroughly enjoy.

Most of the time, Sarah uses a single panel to deliver her humor—often with a clever twist or unexpected punchline. In an interview with Bored Panda, Sarah shared that it was only last year she decided to take her comics more seriously after buying an iPad and starting an Instagram account. She wrote: “I had this theme in mind, 'The Secret Lives of Socks.' Since starting, I've expanded my scope beyond socks and their sneaky secrets, but it's still a fun theme I return to.”

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore Sarah’s mind through her comic selection. If you'd like to learn more, be sure to check out the full interview below.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Black and white comic by Sarah Stone showing an elderly couple on a bench with relatable humor about family and life.

sarahstone_cartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

First of all, Sarah told us more about her background.

She shared: “I was pretty hellbent on Fine Art in my early twenties, studying figurative sculpture, oil painting, all of it. There's a sort of intensity with figurative art that I really love, but drawing cartoons provides a totally different outlet. It's less academic and more wacky and fun.”
RELATED:
    #2

    Black and white comic by Sarah Stone showing ducks judging a rubber duck with relatable humor on unrealistic beauty standards.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comic illustration showing various patterned socks talking to a single glove, highlighting relatable humor about socks.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We were curious, what drew Sarah to the world of comics, to which she replied: “Like all millennial children, I grew up reading the Far Side comics. We always had a stack of those, as well as FoxTrot and the Sunday Funnies. I spent hours reading those on Saturday afternoons.”
    #4

    Black and white comic by Sarah Stone showing two raccoons by trash, reflecting relatable humor and weird obsession with socks.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Illustration of socks with relatable humor highlighting a weird obsession with socks in a funny comic style.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As for the creative process, Sarah commented: “Usually, an idea just hits me, the picture, the caption, and I make it. Other times it's a bit more fuzzy, I have to workshop it a bit and figure out if it's funny, clever, or just bizarre. I have a running notes doc with ideas, and I keep myself accountable to action these ideas by posting once a week - even if I'm thinking the cartoon isn't quite 'right' - because it's a learning process.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Black and white comic by Sarah Stone showing a woman shushing a man near two cars with caption about speeding.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Black and white comic by Sarah Stone showing a man with olives on fingertips and a woman at a table, illustrating relatable humor.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Sarah also shared what she hopes for the audiences to take away from her work.

    “Life can be vicious at times, so hopefully a laugh, but I'll settle for a smile.”

    Lastly, the artist added: “They take care that they never leave another sock behind in the washing machine.”
    #8

    Black and white comic by Sarah Stone showing a child between two trees with the caption about people pleasing humor.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Sketch comic by Sarah Stone showing two people on a couch discussing collecting freaks like Pokemon in relatable humor style.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Antisocial man in a comic surrounded by a crowd, showcasing relatable humor and quirky character style by Sarah Stone.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Two men fishing in water, one wearing latex and the other in waders, comic illustrating relatable humor by Sarah Stone.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Black and white comic by Sarah Stone showing two women at a restaurant with relatable humor about eating progress.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Black and white comic by Sarah Stone showing a couple in a humorous conversation about optimism and socks.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Black and white comic showing two socks having a humorous conversation outside a cafe, illustrating relatable sock humor.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Relatable humor comic by Sarah Stone showing a cat playfully holding a woman's arm with the phrase who has the upper hand now.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Mermaid and fish-headed person in a humorous comic by Sarah Stone, showcasing relatable humor and quirky character design.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Black and white comic by Sarah Stone featuring a cat holding a sign with relatable humor about abstract expressionism.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Black and white comic by Sarah Stone showing a porcupine facing a balloon dog with relatable humor and quirky art style.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Man interviewing balloon animal at desk in a hilarious comic by Sarah Stone featuring relatable humor and weird obsession with socks.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Two mermaids in a humorous comic style by Sarah Stone, showcasing relatable humor and quirky underwater characters.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Black and white comic of socks personified in a bar, highlighting relatable humor about sock obsession and striped socks.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Black and white comic showing various patterned socks standing upright in a cityscape inspired by the Chrysler Building.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Two dogs face each other in a black and white comic, capturing relatable humor in Sarah Stone’s hilarious illustrations.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Circle of dogs sniffing each other, depicted in a humorous comic style by Sarah Stone showing relatable pet behavior.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Black and white comic by Sarah Stone showing a man bringing raw meat to the office lunch area, inspired by relatable humor.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Black and white comic showing a man tangled in socks, highlighting humor and weird obsession with socks by Sarah Stone.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Black and white comic by Sarah Stone showing a woman reading as a cat lifts its tail saying Look at it in relatable humor style.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Black and white comic by Sarah Stone showing a centaur surprised by a man holding a hat, illustrating relatable humor.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Black and white comic by Sarah Stone showing a man with a flaming duck on his head and scattered ducks around him, illustrating humorous chaos.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Black and white comic by Sarah Stone showing a woman humorously seeking shelter during a heatwave.

    sarahstone_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!