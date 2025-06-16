From Weird Obsession With Socks To Relatable Humor: 30 Hilarious Comics By Sarah StoneInterview With Artist
Born from a quirky obsession with socks, Sarah Stone’s comics have grown into a collection of hilarious and offbeat illustrations that you just might thoroughly enjoy.
Most of the time, Sarah uses a single panel to deliver her humor—often with a clever twist or unexpected punchline. In an interview with Bored Panda, Sarah shared that it was only last year she decided to take her comics more seriously after buying an iPad and starting an Instagram account. She wrote: “I had this theme in mind, 'The Secret Lives of Socks.' Since starting, I've expanded my scope beyond socks and their sneaky secrets, but it's still a fun theme I return to.”
So, without further ado, we invite you to explore Sarah’s mind through her comic selection. If you'd like to learn more, be sure to check out the full interview below.
More info: Instagram
First of all, Sarah told us more about her background.
She shared: “I was pretty hellbent on Fine Art in my early twenties, studying figurative sculpture, oil painting, all of it. There's a sort of intensity with figurative art that I really love, but drawing cartoons provides a totally different outlet. It's less academic and more wacky and fun.”
We were curious, what drew Sarah to the world of comics, to which she replied: “Like all millennial children, I grew up reading the Far Side comics. We always had a stack of those, as well as FoxTrot and the Sunday Funnies. I spent hours reading those on Saturday afternoons.”
As for the creative process, Sarah commented: “Usually, an idea just hits me, the picture, the caption, and I make it. Other times it's a bit more fuzzy, I have to workshop it a bit and figure out if it's funny, clever, or just bizarre. I have a running notes doc with ideas, and I keep myself accountable to action these ideas by posting once a week - even if I'm thinking the cartoon isn't quite 'right' - because it's a learning process.”
Sarah also shared what she hopes for the audiences to take away from her work.
“Life can be vicious at times, so hopefully a laugh, but I'll settle for a smile.”
Lastly, the artist added: “They take care that they never leave another sock behind in the washing machine.”