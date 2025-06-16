ADVERTISEMENT

Born from a quirky obsession with socks, Sarah Stone’s comics have grown into a collection of hilarious and offbeat illustrations that you just might thoroughly enjoy.

Most of the time, Sarah uses a single panel to deliver her humor—often with a clever twist or unexpected punchline. In an interview with Bored Panda, Sarah shared that it was only last year she decided to take her comics more seriously after buying an iPad and starting an Instagram account. She wrote: “I had this theme in mind, 'The Secret Lives of Socks.' Since starting, I've expanded my scope beyond socks and their sneaky secrets, but it's still a fun theme I return to.”

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore Sarah’s mind through her comic selection. If you'd like to learn more, be sure to check out the full interview below.

More info: Instagram