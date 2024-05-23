How We Picked the Best Dog Food Containers

Our team has hunted for practical food containers based on the following key factors.

Material

We researched dog food containers made from various materials, including food-grade plastic, stainless steel, glass, and ceramic.

Capacity

Our guide includes small and large bins. Choose a bin that is at least as big as the bag of kibble you routinely buy but not far too big that the food may go off before your dog has time to eat it.

Buyer Opinion

We scoured reviews to ensure a large number of customers were satisfied with their purchases.

Value

We wanted you to get bang for your buck and shortlisted food containers that provide the best value.

Why Should You Use a Dog Food Storage Container?

While dog kibble doesn't require refrigeration, it should be stored in an airtight container to keep it safe once opened. Pet food storage containers keep insects and pests away and prevent dust and debris from getting in, ensuring the food remains free from contaminants.

Food-safe containers look better than plastic bags, especially when displayed in your kitchen. Plus, you can save space by stacking them up.

Best Material for Dog Food Containers

Plastic is commonly used for food storage containers. Choose BPA-free plastic for safety and to reduce exposure to harmful chemicals.

Glass and ceramic containers are non-toxic and don't retain food odors, but they can easily break, and significantly larger ones can be pretty heavy. Finally, stainless steel is a practical choice. It’s easy to clean and non-toxic, although some people may not like its industrial appearance.

FAQ

How often should you clean your dog food container?

How regularly you clean the container will depend on the type of food used and its material. In general, you want to do a good clean out every few weeks, or at least as often as you’re re-filling with a new bag. Remember to always finish the bin before re-filling with new kibble to avoid food going stale at the bottom.

Can I just store dog food in the bag?

It’s okay to use a peg or something similar to keep air out of open food packages, but the best way to keep open food fresh is to use a storage container. Storing food in its original bag may expose it to air and cause it to degrade more quickly.

How long will my pet’s food last once dispensed?

After you’ve put kibble in your dog’s food bowl, how long it lasts will depend on factors such as humidity and whether the bowl is indoors or outdoors. As a general rule, kibble should be thrown out after 24 hours of being plated. Keep in mind that this advice is for dry food; wet food will only last a few hours.