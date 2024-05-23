Best Dog Food Containers In 2024
If you want to maintain the flavor and nutritional value of your dog’s food, it’s best to transfer it to an airtight container instead of leaving it in the original packaging. This significantly extends the shelf life compared to keeping the food in open bags.
Thankfully, the market offers a wide variety of innovative and practical storage solutions. Our team conducted thorough research to find the best dog food containers in 2024, shortlisting only eight options with exceptional durability and convenient features.
With insights from our experts and user reviews, we’ll help you navigate the latest trends in food storage and pick the perfect solution for your pet’s kibble or treats. We’ve also included some fantastic travel options for your next vacation.
The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Please refer to our disclaimer for more details.
Our Community Picks
Best Overall: Tiovery Pet Food Container with Pour Spout $14.99
Runner-Up: Gamma2 Vittles Vault $20.25
Also Great: IRIS Airtight Dog Food Container $28.99
Note: All prices and deals listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Please check the provided links for the most current pricing.
Best Food Containers for Small Dogs
These airtight food containers are perfect for storing your small dog’s meals. Since your little pup will eat significantly less, a smaller container will prevent food from going stale.
This post may include affiliate links.
Tiovery Pet Food Container with Pour Spout
Material: Plastic | Size: 7 x 4.5 x 12 inches | Capacity: 3 quarts | Color: Gray
This great, nifty container from Tiovery is perfect for most miniature dogs. We love how compact it is. It comes with a large pouring spout for fewer spills. A measuring cup is included, perfect for measuring portion sizes, as recommended by vets to prevent obesity.
Another great feature is the handle, which makes this container easily portable. Thanks to the handle, you can quickly pick it up and bring it along on day trips.
What We Like:
• Smaller size for little pets
• Handle for easy transportation
• The included scoop has measuring units on the side
What We Don’t Like:
• The seal can become less effective over time
Gamma2 Vittles Vault
Material: Polyethylene | Size: 12 x 12 x 17 inches | Capacity: 3.2 quarts | Color: White
This handy vault from Gamma2 keeps dog kibble fresh and has a controlled moisture balance. The container has a unique design and ergonomic shape for better grip and pour control.
The Gamma seal technology keeps pests like rodents and ants out, even if the container is kept outdoors. This avoids contamination and is an excellent choice for those pet parents who store their pet food in garages or sheds.
What We Like:
• Pest-proof
• Stops moisture from getting in
• Available in a range of sizes
What We Don’t Like:
• Not all sizes are stackable
Best Food Containers for Large Dogs
Large dogs can eat a lot, so having a container that can hold 50 pounds or more of food is extremely helpful. We have looked for spacious and durable containers with easy access so you can always have fresh food ready.
IRIS Airtight Dog Food Container
Material: Plastic | Size: 17.98 x 14.76 x 23.44 inches | Capacity: 54 pounds | Color: Black lid
The lid on the IRIS food bin has a snap-lock latch that easily snaps in and out of position. We also like the fact that the bin has wheels, so it can be easily moved from place to place.
The clear view, BPA-free plastic is also a great idea, as it allows you to easily see if there are any signs of spoilage or mold.
The extra-large size is ideal for large and giant breeds of dogs, such as Mastiffs, Great Danes, and Wolfhounds.
What We Like:
• Robust build
• Extra large size
• Removable wheels
• Range of sizes available
What We Don’t Like:
• Strong plastic odor
Simplehuman Pet Food Storage Bin
Material: Stainless steel | Size: 18.1 x 10.4 x 27.4 inches | Capacity: 40 pounds | Color: Plastic
This Simplehuman storage bin is a clear favorite thanks to its magnetic lid, lock-tight handle, and sleek finish. It really does tick all the boxes and is the perfect size for larger breeds.
Reviewers like the ease of cleaning, as the stainless steel is fingerprint-proof and is finished to a high standard. It looks great in any home and has a more modern aesthetic. Plus, built-in rear wheels make moving the bucket a breeze.
What We Like:
• Magnetic lid
• Fingerprint-resistant brushed stainless steel
• Easy to move
What We Don’t Like:
• Premium price tag
Dog Food Containers with Best Air Circulation Control
If you want to maintain your dog’s food freshness for an extended period, you’ll need a container with a completely airtight seal. The following options offer optimal air circulation control.
Gropecan Collapsible Dog Food Container
Material: Plastic | Size: 17.7 x 12.9 x 14.7 inches | Capacity: 23 quarts | Color: Green, pink or white
When not in use, the Gropecan storage container can be collapsed and put away when space is limited. This feature also makes it an excellent option for traveling with your dog.
There’s a slight downside: While the transparent lid provides some visibility of the food, it’s difficult to see the food at the bottom of the bin, where spoilage most often occurs.
What We Like:
• Collapsible
• Multiple colors of food container
• Holds a reasonable amount of kibble
What We Don’t Like:
• Plastic smell is quite strong initially
OXO Good Grips Pet Food Container
Material: Plastic | Size: 6.5 x 6.5 x 6.3 inches | Capacity: 4 pounds | Color: White
This adorable little food container from OXO is perfect for smaller pets and is a great space-saving option. It even comes with a handy detachable scoop for easy scooping.
We like its square shape, which allows you to neatly stack these containers — a perfect solution for when you want to keep a few different kibbles.
What We Like:
• Modular design
• Not too heavy, even when full
• Button for easy closure
• Transparent
What We Don’t Like:
• Nothing to report
Best Dog Food Containers for Travel
These travel boxes are smaller than the ones you keep at home, which is ideal when packing your bags for a day trip or weekend getaway.
FXW Dog Food Travel Bag
Material: Nylon and polyester | Size: 9.4 x 9.4 x 16.9 inches | Weight Capacity: 13 pounds | Color: Gray
This FXW travel bag is perfect for day trips, hikes, or camping adventures. Its innovative roll-down design allows the bag to shrink as the contents are consumed, and the lock buckle doubles as a secure carrying handle. Crafted from non-greasy material and coated with waterproofing, this bag is practical and reliable.
What We Like:
• Extra pockets for storing other items
• Perfect for bringing along with you
• Eco-friendly
• Flat when empty
What We Don’t Like:
• It may be tricky to get the food out from the bottom of the bag
Gamma2 Vittles Vault Travel-Tainer
Material: Plastic | Size: 5.5 x 5.5 x 7.5 inches | Weight Capacity: 4 quarts | Color: Blue
Gamma2 Vittles Vault Travel-Tainer is perfect for dog owners who like to have days out. It is large enough to provide a day’s worth of food for most dogs and can be brought along on any long hike, camping adventure, or beach trip. It also includes two small bowls, one for food and another for water.
What We Like:
• Comes with two bowls
• Ideal for keeping your dog’s food fresh on the go
• Neat design
What We Don’t Like:
• Tough to clean thoroughly
How We Picked the Best Dog Food Containers
Our team has hunted for practical food containers based on the following key factors.
Material
We researched dog food containers made from various materials, including food-grade plastic, stainless steel, glass, and ceramic.
Capacity
Our guide includes small and large bins. Choose a bin that is at least as big as the bag of kibble you routinely buy but not far too big that the food may go off before your dog has time to eat it.
Buyer Opinion
We scoured reviews to ensure a large number of customers were satisfied with their purchases.
Value
We wanted you to get bang for your buck and shortlisted food containers that provide the best value.
Why Should You Use a Dog Food Storage Container?
While dog kibble doesn't require refrigeration, it should be stored in an airtight container to keep it safe once opened. Pet food storage containers keep insects and pests away and prevent dust and debris from getting in, ensuring the food remains free from contaminants.
Food-safe containers look better than plastic bags, especially when displayed in your kitchen. Plus, you can save space by stacking them up.
Best Material for Dog Food Containers
Plastic is commonly used for food storage containers. Choose BPA-free plastic for safety and to reduce exposure to harmful chemicals.
Glass and ceramic containers are non-toxic and don't retain food odors, but they can easily break, and significantly larger ones can be pretty heavy. Finally, stainless steel is a practical choice. It’s easy to clean and non-toxic, although some people may not like its industrial appearance.
FAQ
How often should you clean your dog food container?
How regularly you clean the container will depend on the type of food used and its material. In general, you want to do a good clean out every few weeks, or at least as often as you’re re-filling with a new bag. Remember to always finish the bin before re-filling with new kibble to avoid food going stale at the bottom.
Can I just store dog food in the bag?
It’s okay to use a peg or something similar to keep air out of open food packages, but the best way to keep open food fresh is to use a storage container. Storing food in its original bag may expose it to air and cause it to degrade more quickly.
How long will my pet’s food last once dispensed?
After you’ve put kibble in your dog’s food bowl, how long it lasts will depend on factors such as humidity and whether the bowl is indoors or outdoors. As a general rule, kibble should be thrown out after 24 hours of being plated. Keep in mind that this advice is for dry food; wet food will only last a few hours.