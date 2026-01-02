ADVERTISEMENT

We’re excited to introduce you to Zip Freeman, the illustrator from Philadelphia who has been gaining attention online for comics that blend humor, quirky observations, and moments many of us recognize from everyday life. With a unique voice and expressive style, Zip turns ordinary situations into clever visual stories that make you laugh, think, and sometimes nod in agreement.

Scroll down to see a selection of their recent comics – each one packed with personality and insight.

#1

Black and white comic showing a police officer telling a homeless person to move, capturing relatable moments in modern life.

    #2

    Black and white comic showing relatable moments in modern life with people and rats using slow Wi-Fi in different settings.

    #3

    People holding relatable modern life comics while one person interacts with a black silhouette figure at a table.

    #4

    Artist drawing Mona Lisa painting while taking a selfie for social media in a comic capturing relatable moments in modern life.

    #5

    Comic of two dinosaurs in a kitchen, one feeding the other in a high chair, capturing relatable moments in modern life.

    #6

    Black and white comic showing people adjusting a giant satellite dish, capturing relatable moments in modern life.

    #7

    Black and white comic showing a dog video conferencing with other dogs, capturing relatable moments in modern life.

    #8

    Cartoon from artist capturing relatable moments in modern life showing a man dressed as Hamlet in a clothing store.

    #9

    Black and white comic of a raccoon arranging food images on a vision board, capturing relatable moments in modern life.

    #10

    Comic illustration showing an alien and child viewing a pasta strainer as an ancient artifact in a museum, capturing relatable moments.

    #11

    Courtroom comic with birds illustrating relatable moments in modern life, featuring a judge crow and a penguin defendant.

    #12

    Comic by artist capturing relatable moments of a dog wishing for opposable thumbs, highlighting modern life humor.

    #13

    Comic scene from artist capturing relatable moments in modern life showing dinosaurs watching TV outdoors as a meteor approaches.

    #14

    Comic illustration capturing relatable moments in modern life showing anthropomorphic insects in a social setting.

    #15

    Black and white comic of a dog looking in a lit mirror, capturing relatable moments in modern life artwork.

    #16

    Black and white comic illustration of birds flying in a V formation with one bird questioning if it's in a pyramid scheme.

    #17

    Comic showing witches in a meeting with a chart, capturing relatable moments in modern life and work culture.

    #18

    Black and white comic showing a snail confused by chemical formulas on salt and sugar jars, capturing relatable moments in modern life.

    Ace
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Sugar.

    #19

    Black and white comic of an orca jumping with a lasso wearing a cowboy hat near a boat with surprised people, capturing relatable moments.

    I am John
    I am John
    I am John
    Community Member
    These are all a bit naff IMO.

    #20

    Black and white comic showing two drivers arguing after a car crash, illustrating relatable moments in modern life.

    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    "Are you a tatty piece of string?" "No, I'm a frayed knot."

