17-Year-Old Refuses To Babysit Multiple Kids During Family Vacation, Adults Go Into Meltdown
Teen girl looking frustrated, refusing to babysit multiple kids during family vacation, adults reacting with meltdown.
Family, Relationships

17-Year-Old Refuses To Babysit Multiple Kids During Family Vacation, Adults Go Into Meltdown

Each of us brings something special to our family. Maybe it’s The Guardian, always looking out for everyone’s well-being and making sure nobody feels left behind, or maybe it’s The Storyteller who preserves important memories and traditions.

Sadly, teenage Reddit user TheOriginalToaster became The Parentified Child. And she wasn’t asked to, either. The adults kind of decided for her that whenever they wanted to step away from their kids, she would be the one to fill in. However, on a recent vacation, the 17-year-old finally pushed back.

RELATED:

    Family vacations can test you in ways you don’t even expect

    Image credits:  Zinkevych_D/Envato (not the actual photo)

    But at some point, you have to draw the line

    Image credits:  YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

    As her story went viral, the teen clarified a few important details

    Image credits: TheOriginalToaster

    Placing adult responsibilities on children can affect their well-being

    It’s perfectly fine to give children and teenagers chores, but teaching kids responsibility is one thing and making them caregivers is another.

    According to psychotherapist Kaytee Gillis, LCSW, girls who survive parentification often exhibit:

    • Over-responsibility and self-reliance;
    • Difficulty with vulnerability;
    • Perfectionism;
    • Difficulty setting boundaries;
    • A need to help or even “fix” others;
    • Earlier sexual behavior;
    • Being told they seemed “very mature” for their age;
    • Need for approval;
    • Difficulties with trust;
    • Guilt and resentment;

    That being said, “It is important to understand that parentification is not always done purposefully,” Gillis explains. “It is often due to a lack of awareness of the behavior, and an absence of understanding of how this dynamic impacts the child.”

    The author of the post did say that in her family, the older generation was also expected to babysit their siblings and cousins when they were younger.

    “However, just because it was not done maliciously does not take away from the impacts this experience has on survivors of parentification,” Gillis adds.

    What the adults could’ve done better was take a step back, listen, and understand that the teen’s perspective was different than theirs.

    People supported the girl for prioritizing herself

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
