A miniature art project focusing on the pollinators of our world. I created a variety of pollinators in my series which I found during my research. Many of the species I found were very unusual and unexpected as pollinators, you will see them in the following collection.

Each miniature artwork is made out of miniature paper layers hand-painted with watercolors.

Through this series, I wanted to shed light on this magical process of nature called pollination and the amazing team of different species responsible for it.

Pollination is an essential ecological survival function. Without pollinators, ecosystems would not survive. Of the 1,400 crop plants grown around the world, those that produce all of our food and plant-based industrial products, almost 80% require pollination by animals.

Every living being big or small plays a very important role in maintaining the ecosystem. A small dis-balance in the system can cause a catastrophe. So the bottom line is we depend on them and to survive we need them. Save the nature around you, plant some local plants in the gardens so the pollinators can visit for nectar and in return, they will pollinate the plants and keep the ecosystem healthy.

More info: thepaperark.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Pollinator Garden

Pollinator Garden

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#2

Ornithophily - Bird Pollination

Ornithophily - Bird Pollination

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#3

Entomophily - Insect Pollination

Entomophily - Insect Pollination

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#4

Sugar Glider

Sugar Glider

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#5

Fig Wasp

Fig Wasp

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#6

White Tailed Bumblebee

White Tailed Bumblebee

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#7

Purple Sunbird

Purple Sunbird

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#8

Moth Specimen Collection

Moth Specimen Collection

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#9

The Anianiau

The Anianiau

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#10

Bee Specimen Collection

Bee Specimen Collection

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#11

Blue Tailed Gecko

Blue Tailed Gecko

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#12

Silk Moth

Silk Moth

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#13

Elephant Pollinating Rafflesia

Elephant Pollinating Rafflesia

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#14

Blood Red Glider Butterfly

Blood Red Glider Butterfly

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#15

Painted Beauty Butterfly

Painted Beauty Butterfly

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#16

Brown Throated Sunbird

Brown Throated Sunbird

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#17

Cape Elephant Shrew

Cape Elephant Shrew

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#18

Cape Genet

Cape Genet

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#19

Long Horn Beetle On Magnolia Flower

Long Horn Beetle On Magnolia Flower

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#20

Seed Dispersal - Dandelion

Seed Dispersal - Dandelion

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#21

Honey Possum

Honey Possum

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#22

Rufous Hummingbird

Rufous Hummingbird

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#23

Monarch Butterfly

Monarch Butterfly

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#24

Lesser Long Nosed Bat

Lesser Long Nosed Bat

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#25

Black And White Ruffed Lemur

Black And White Ruffed Lemur

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#26

Madagascar Sphinx Moth

Madagascar Sphinx Moth

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#27

Green Lacewing

Green Lacewing

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#28

White Lined Sphinx Moth

White Lined Sphinx Moth

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#29

Poppy

Poppy

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#30

Blue Crowned Hanging Parrot

Blue Crowned Hanging Parrot

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Glorious Scarab Beetle

Glorious Scarab Beetle

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#32

Moluchia Brevipennis

Moluchia Brevipennis

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#33

Rosy Maple Moth

Rosy Maple Moth

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#34

Tawny Coster Butterfly Life Cycle

Tawny Coster Butterfly Life Cycle

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#35

Andrena Bee Sleeping In Buttercup Flower

Andrena Bee Sleeping In Buttercup Flower

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#36

Leaf Cutter Bee

Leaf Cutter Bee

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#37

Sun Bear

Sun Bear

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#38

Orchid Bee

Orchid Bee

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#39

Rainbow Lorikeets

Rainbow Lorikeets

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#40

Honey Bees In Bee Hotel

Honey Bees In Bee Hotel

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!