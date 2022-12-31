A miniature art project focusing on the pollinators of our world. I created a variety of pollinators in my series which I found during my research. Many of the species I found were very unusual and unexpected as pollinators, you will see them in the following collection.

Each miniature artwork is made out of miniature paper layers hand-painted with watercolors.

Through this series, I wanted to shed light on this magical process of nature called pollination and the amazing team of different species responsible for it.

Pollination is an essential ecological survival function. Without pollinators, ecosystems would not survive. Of the 1,400 crop plants grown around the world, those that produce all of our food and plant-based industrial products, almost 80% require pollination by animals.

Every living being big or small plays a very important role in maintaining the ecosystem. A small dis-balance in the system can cause a catastrophe. So the bottom line is we depend on them and to survive we need them. Save the nature around you, plant some local plants in the gardens so the pollinators can visit for nectar and in return, they will pollinate the plants and keep the ecosystem healthy.

