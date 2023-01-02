Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Professional Photographer Chases And Captures The Wild Ice In The Canadian Rocky Mountains
Professional Photographer Chases And Captures The Wild Ice In The Canadian Rocky Mountains

Award-winning travel and landscape photographer, educator, and explorer Stanley Aryanto, has captured these spectacular photos of wild ice in some of Alberta’s most spectacular mountain settings, including Banff National Park and the surrounds.

Born in Indonesia and raised in Australia, Stanley is a former engineer who quit his 9-5 job to pursue a life of adventure. He has travelled to 27 countries practicing his craft and now mentors others. Stanley’s ambitious mindset to capture unique and compelling images runs deep. As an aurora chaser, he’s often venturing out into the wilderness while the rest of us are sleeping to chase starry skies around the world. His mission is to capture once-in-a-lifetime moments and share unique perspectives.

More info: thewickedhunt.com

Moraine Lake during a rare flash freeze / “Unleash your inner superhero”

Moraine Lake at sunset

A once-in-a-lifetime experience: Skating on Moraine Lake

Hidden ice cave

Sunrise in Lake Louise during a rare flash freeze

Skating 3km to the back of Lake Louise was possible during this flash freeze

Vermillion Lakes with Mount Rundle in the background

