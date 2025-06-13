ADVERTISEMENT

Photography plays an important role in understanding history. It provides a view and context for certain situations, and shows what it actually looked like, so people don't have to rely solely on their imaginations, which can majorly skew things.

What's also interesting is that while some pictures become popular representations of certain events, other angles of it do not get the same flowers — even though they show just as much of an important, if not more so, context for the situation. So, today we're shining a light on these pictures of various historical events that are so under-appreciated that only very few people saw them.