Photography plays an important role in understanding history. It provides a view and context for certain situations, and shows what it actually looked like, so people don't have to rely solely on their imaginations, which can majorly skew things.

What's also interesting is that while some pictures become popular representations of certain events, other angles of it do not get the same flowers — even though they show just as much of an important, if not more so, context for the situation. So, today we're shining a light on these pictures of various historical events that are so under-appreciated that only very few people saw them.

#1

Nasa's Camera From A Million Miles Away Took A Photo Of The Moon In Front Of The Earth

Earth and its moon captured from space showing alternative angles and unseen perspectives in a celestial view with clouds and landmasses.

NASA Report

    #2

    Lincoln Memorial Before The Reflecting Pool

    Black and white photo showing alternative angles of a historic monument partially obscured by grassy terrain and rocks.

    DickDover Report

    jeffwamp22
    Jeffe
    Jeffe
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    They didnt drain the swamp. They just built on top.

    #3

    Darth Vader Without Helmet

    Behind-the-scenes photo showing alternative angles of actors in sci-fi costumes on a set with futuristic equipment.

    system_deform Report

    carolynking
    CD King
    CD King
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I always remember Darth Vader being the tallest ( besides Chewbacca) most imposing person in Star Wars. Now, seeing the actor beside Harrison Ford totally destroys that image… also the helmet thing.

    Ever since photography was invented back in 1839 (nearly 200 years ago!), it basically changed the world as it is. The possibility of capturing a moment in time became possible. It has become an integral part of how we view the world and interact with it. 

    Now, there was no need to rely on painters to depict a person, an item, or a moment — it all can be done with a photo camera. It gave a chance for common people — not only rich ones who could afford the paintings — to be remembered.

    #4

    View Of Earth You Don’t Normally See

    Unseen alternative angles of Earth showing vast ocean and distant landmasses against the backdrop of space stars.

    781nnylasil Report

    #5

    The Size Of Woodstock 1969

    A vast crowd gathered at an outdoor event captured from alternative angles showing unseen perspectives of the scene.

    wills_trains01 Report

    ga_5
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    Unwashed hippies and weed. No, I'd rather not.

    #6

    Nirvana During The Photo Shoot For Their Album Nevermind, Which Was Released 30 Years Ago, 1991

    Three young men underwater holding musical instruments, showcasing photos alternative angles unseen in creative setting.

    Redditdovakiin Report

    ga_5
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    They kept their pants on and didn't show THEIR winkies...

    It opened a window to the lives of the people who came before us and gave us a chance to empathize with them better — after all, it’s way easier to put yourself in someone’s shoes when you can see them, rather than just imagine. 

    Basically, there was nothing that could not be captured in a photo. Historical moments are no exception. 

    Nowadays, there’s a whole genre of photography that lets us get a glimpse into the past, and into the events that shaped the way the world is. 
    #7

    Behind The Iconic Scene From Coppola's 'The Godfather' (1972)

    Two photos showing alternative angles of men whispering secrets in classic and modern settings with an unseen perspective.

    Swennick Report

    #8

    '10 Years Ago Today The Office Series Finale Aired And We All Said Goodbye To Dunder Mifflin'

    Group of people observing through window blinds, capturing photos from alternative angles in an unseen setting.

    bbbaumgartner Report

    #9

    Young Actors Danny Lloyd And Lisa & Louise Burns In Between Takes Of The Shining At Elstree Studios, 1978

    Two girls and a boy laughing and interacting outdoors, captured from alternative angles in an unseen moment.

    UrbanAchievers6371 Report

    ga_5
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    Seen the girls at a signing event a few years back

    Here, Wikipedia even has a whole page dedicated to “photographs considered the most important.” In there, you can find such gems as the famous Abraham Lincoln photo, an atomic cloud rising over Nagasaki, and even the first cell phone picture. And these are just a few of plenty — a lot has happened since photography was invented. 

    The thing is that, most of the time, when any of these important historical pictures were taken, there was more than one. Yet, usually just one of them becomes popular, while the extras are forgotten by history. Or, at least forgotten by many, but not all. 
    #10

    Prince William Giving “Middle Finger” After Prince Louis’ Birth

    Man in a suit seen from alternative angles outside a black car with a crowd in the background unseen by the camera.

    tangledswing Report

    #11

    George Bush Flying Over 9/11

    Man inside helicopter showing stress while looking out window at city burning, captured in photos alternative angles unseen.

    The_sped-kid08 Report

    ga_5
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    And then he started a war on the wrong people and we are still dealing with the impact 20 odd years later

    #12

    Construction On The Gateway Arch, 1965

    Arch under construction with cranes at the top, showcasing alternative angles of this unseen engineering feat in the city.

    ReallyCoolNinjaLlama Report

    megapod1949
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    They had to wait for just the right moment to insert the last piece, as the heat opened or closed the gap.

    So, from time to time, someone brings up another angle of an already famous historical photo, which oftentimes adds more context to the situation, shows it from an alternative perspective, and just basically enriches the experience of its more popular counterpart. 

    As you might have understood from the title, today’s list is made up of photos like this — alternative angles to popular shots. 

    #13

    Charles Ebbets Photographing “Lunch On A Skyscraper”, The Famous Picture Of Workers In NY Eating Their Lunch On A Hanging Steel Beam

    Man with camera and cigarette crouches on construction beam with city skyline in background, photos alternative angles unseen.

    Charles C. Ebbets Report

    #14

    Photo Of A Hiker Watching The Eruption Of Mt. St. Helens From Mt. Adams, About 37 Miles To The East. Photo From Mt Adams By John V. Christiansen Around 8:32 Am Local Time On May 18, 1980 & Published In A 1981 National Geographic Magazine

    Hiker with an orange backpack capturing alternative angles of an active volcano erupting with unseen ash clouds.

    Report

    #15

    Lady Liberty

    Aerial drone photo showing unseen alternative angles of the Statue of Liberty torch and crown area at sunrise.

    outofthebox5038 Report

    Without spoiling too much, we’re going to say that, on this list, you’ll find a plethora of various historical events shown in a way you likely never saw before. From the way the Lincoln Memorial looked before the reflecting pool to the airing of the last episode of the hit sitcom “The Office.” You know, no matter what kind of historical moments you’re into, you’re likely to find something you like here.

    Do these pictures enhance your historical knowledge? Do you think these moments needed this extra context the pics provided? Share these and all your other take in the comments!
    #16

    The Twin Towers Just After Construction, Showing Their Revolutionairy Near Hollow Architecture

    Sunset casting shadows on skyscrapers with a city skyline viewed from alternative angles in a dramatic photo.

    anon Report

    ga_5
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    That didn't work out well, in retrospect but no one expected a bunch of loonies to slam planes into them.

    #17

    The Set Of ‘I Love Lucy’

    Black and white photo of a busy film set with crew and equipment showing alternative angles unseen in production.

    onepersononeidea Report

    #18

    The Eiffel Tower

    Illuminated metal framework viewed from below showcasing photos alternative angles unseen at night.

    Jhe116 Report

    ga_5
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    Just as a pigeon drops its load from the top rafters.....

    #19

    A Korean News Program Actually Filming On The Top Of The Building Instead Of Using A Green Screen

    News anchors broadcasting from a studio with photos showing alternative angles of the unseen rooftop setup.

    Kiwwwwwi Report

    #20

    Star Wars Episode Iv Opening Crawl

    Technician in a red plaid shirt adjusting a robotic arm with alternative angles of photos in a dimly lit studio setting.

    anon Report

    ga_5
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    The original version didn't include 'A New Hope' as the subtitle. That was added on the re-release.

    #21

    Sydney Opera House From Top

    Aerial view of Sydney Opera House showing alternative angles and unseen architectural details by the water.

    _mono_no_aware Report

    #22

    Backside Of The Sphinx

    Side view of the ancient Sphinx showing detailed stonework and texture in photos alternative angles unseen perspective.

    uneditedbrain Report

    #23

    The Other Side Of The Price Is Right Wheel

    Large vintage spinning wheel game showing alternative angles of unseen sections in a workshop setting.

    theRestisConfettii Report

    #24

    The Real Life Models Beside The Painting 'American Gothic'

    Two people standing next to a vintage painting, showcasing photos alternative angles unseen in an art gallery setting.

    Browndog888 Report

    #25

    Windows 10 Wallpaper

    Person working on computer in dark room with multiple screens and lighting equipment, showcasing unseen alternative angles photos.

    GMUNK Report

    #26

    The Other Side Of The I Have A Dream Speech

    View of a large crowd gathered outside a monument seen from alternative angles in a black and white photo.

    monochromaticlens Report

    #27

    The Pyramids Next To The City Of Giza

    Aerial view of the pyramids with alternative angles showing unseen details of the ancient desert landscape.

    Nathanssss Report

    #28

    Behind The Scenes At The Tiny Desk In 360˚

    Crowd gathered at a live event with musicians performing, showcasing photos from alternative angles and unseen views.

    NPR Music Report

    #29

    Underneath A Music Festival Stage

    Support structure under a large platform showing alternative angles of metal scaffolding and concrete blocks unseen.

    Caladhiel8472 Report

    #30

    The Mechanical Shark Used For The Movie ‘Jaws’

    Mechanical shark model in water showing alternative angles with unseen interior structure exposed.

    Pow67 Report

    ga_5
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago (edited)

    Bruce! One of several versions-left or right side, one dragged on a sledge, plus mechanical bitey head..

    #31

    The Front Door Of The White House - From The Inside

    Spacious room with polished checkered floor, ornate chandelier, and red draped curtains showcasing alternative angles unseen.

    Straw27 Report

    #32

    The Back Of The Iconic “Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas” Sign

    Iconic retro roadside sign under clear blue sky, captured from alternative angles showcasing unseen perspectives and vibrant surroundings.

    jonneygee Report

    #33

    The Beatles Waiting To Cross Abbey Road, 1969. Photo By Iain Macmillan

    Four men posing outdoors in distinct vintage styles, captured in photos showing alternative angles and unseen perspectives.

    Iain Macmillan Report

    ga_5
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited)

    Paul "Car's going to hit you in the a r s e, dude!"

