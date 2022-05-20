Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Traveled To Lake Baikal With A Goal To Find And Photograph Seals, Locally Known As Nerpas, Underwater (16 Pics)
User submission
Animals, Photography

I Traveled To Lake Baikal With A Goal To Find And Photograph Seals, Locally Known As Nerpas, Underwater (16 Pics)

Dmitry Kokh
Community member

Baikal is the lake of superlatives: the world’s deepest lake, largest freshwater lake and one of the clearest lakes on the planet. Baikal is home to many species of plants and animals which are endemic to the region.

My goal was to find and photograph Baikal seals, locally known as nerpas, underwater, in their natural environment – not many people have done it before, and I really wanted to show others the pristine beauty of this place and its inhabitants. I already tried it 3 years ago, in November, and haven’t succeeded: the lake freezes around mid-January, and it was quite difficult to find nerpas in open water. Being way too shy, they disappeared at the edge of sight.

But I never gave up. So last year I came to Lake Baikal in April, when Siberian spring is awakening, snow is melting, the sun dazzles the eyes, and the only thing that reminds you that winter has still got strong positions here – the surface of the lake is completely covered with an endless sheet of ice.

More info: dmitrykokh.com | Instagram | Facebook

Driving on ice in search of seals

I Traveled To Lake Baikal With A Goal To Find And Photograph Seals, Locally Known As Nerpas, Underwater (16 Pics)

Hours of searching can be exhausting even for the toughest ones

I Traveled To Lake Baikal With A Goal To Find And Photograph Seals, Locally Known As Nerpas, Underwater (16 Pics)

I already told you that Baikal seals are very shy, but not the young ones! Nerpa females give birth in March, in snow-covered burrows on the ice. Newborn pups are covered with white fur, they cannot swim yet, and it’s not really possible to get close without harming them. In a few weeks, the fur becomes grey, and the pup is ready to explore the depths of the lake and the magical world below the ice.

Pulka next to the supposed burrow

I Traveled To Lake Baikal With A Goal To Find And Photograph Seals, Locally Known As Nerpas, Underwater (16 Pics)

It’s not so easy to find a burrow in the vast icy desert, and we arranged professional help – local dog Pulka was trained to do this job for years.

The seal’s burrow has an exit to the lake from under the ice, so our strategy was to locate it, dive, and then – wait for a nerpa, of course!

I Traveled To Lake Baikal With A Goal To Find And Photograph Seals, Locally Known As Nerpas, Underwater (16 Pics)

Ceiling and walls of ice underwater

I Traveled To Lake Baikal With A Goal To Find And Photograph Seals, Locally Known As Nerpas, Underwater (16 Pics)

But looking for Baikal seals under thick ice can be incredibly difficult, and takes many dives to get lucky. The first time, we were diving next to a giant crack in the middle of the lake. These cracks were formed due to temperature changes and can be several miles long! They can also change shape and size during the night, which is an obvious concern for people driving across the lake, as they need to be on high alert and find alternative routes. The surface of the ice is visually incredible but underwater – the cracks look even more phenomenal. Huge ice blocks are layered on top of each other, forming caverns and passages. And when you’re inside these passages, you cannot stop thinking about the depth below and an endless ceiling of thick ice above you. The only way back is a small hole in the ice a hundred meters away – a precious window to our world.

Clouds of ice formation

I Traveled To Lake Baikal With A Goal To Find And Photograph Seals, Locally Known As Nerpas, Underwater (16 Pics)

Another type of ice diving in Lake Baikal is getting under the “ice cloud” – a massive ice formation, which is formed at the beginning of winter when strong winds move huge floes along the water. Rapidly changing light and different colors really give an illusion of being under some fairy tale sky. Pretty cold fairy tale though!

I Traveled To Lake Baikal With A Goal To Find And Photograph Seals, Locally Known As Nerpas, Underwater (16 Pics)

Doorway into another world

I Traveled To Lake Baikal With A Goal To Find And Photograph Seals, Locally Known As Nerpas, Underwater (16 Pics)

Baikal seal pup up close

I Traveled To Lake Baikal With A Goal To Find And Photograph Seals, Locally Known As Nerpas, Underwater (16 Pics)

After a few dives and Pulka’s strong efforts, finally, I reached the precious target. While slowly getting close to the burrow from beneath, I saw some movement there, and then – a curious nose.

For sure, the seal pup was quite surprised to see an unknown clumsy creature heavily loaded with gear. Maybe that explains why it stayed with me for 15 minutes or so – keeping distance but making circles to get a better look.

I Traveled To Lake Baikal With A Goal To Find And Photograph Seals, Locally Known As Nerpas, Underwater (16 Pics)

A very peek-a-boo moment

I Traveled To Lake Baikal With A Goal To Find And Photograph Seals, Locally Known As Nerpas, Underwater (16 Pics)

Air bubbles on the ice surface are signs of nerpas’ breathing, most likely from the mother of this young seal. She only surfaces once or twice a day this time to suckle her pup and to check that the ice hole is not frozen.

A very cuddly-looking fella

I Traveled To Lake Baikal With A Goal To Find And Photograph Seals, Locally Known As Nerpas, Underwater (16 Pics)

I Traveled To Lake Baikal With A Goal To Find And Photograph Seals, Locally Known As Nerpas, Underwater (16 Pics)

Baikal seal floating in an ice crack

I Traveled To Lake Baikal With A Goal To Find And Photograph Seals, Locally Known As Nerpas, Underwater (16 Pics)

But seals already know – the ice is melting very fast in April, and very soon they will swim freely all around the giant lake, which was named by locals since ancient times – the Glorious Sea.

A young, curious and friendly pup!

I Traveled To Lake Baikal With A Goal To Find And Photograph Seals, Locally Known As Nerpas, Underwater (16 Pics)

Greetings from Baikal!

I Traveled To Lake Baikal With A Goal To Find And Photograph Seals, Locally Known As Nerpas, Underwater (16 Pics)

Dmitry Kokh
Dmitry Kokh
Author, Community member

Dmitry Kokh is an IT entrepreneur and a wildlife photographer - specializing in large marine animals.

It all started with a serendipitous underwater shot in 2017, since then his travels have taken him to Antarctica, Norway, the Red Sea, Cuba, Africa, South and Southeast Asia as well as remote corners of Russia (Kamchatka, the Solovetsky Islands, Baikal, Chukotka). His passion started in childhood, but it was scuba diving that opened up a whole new curious world, which he continues to explore through his work. The goal is to capture images that reflect energy and full immersion, focusing on storytelling and bringing awareness of our planet’s natural heritage...

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Sa Ruuu
Sa Ruuu
Community Member
12 months ago

12/10 best post I've seen in a while. I'm a huge lover of seals, they are unbelievably cute!

Marion Friedl
Marion Friedl
Community Member
12 months ago

I only counted 13 photos, not 16??? Where are the other 3??? But cute seal pups, I hope they won´t be hunted by Canadians or any other people, I hope they´re safe at the Baikal Lake. Thanks for posting. I follw the photographer on Bored Panda now and hope for more posts of him soon.

Peggie Jenkins
Peggie Jenkins
Community Member
12 months ago

Lake Baikal is in Russia, and the Nerpa seal has a healthy population. Hunted by Canadians tho?

Stacy B
Stacy B
Community Member
12 months ago

Omg that face and its little boop nose! Makes me want to cuddle with that baby seal. Great pics and info. Thx.

