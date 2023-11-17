ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever watched your dog take a toy and shake it as hard as possible while wondering, “What on earth are you thinking?”

It’s rare to find a dog that doesn’t shake their toys. It’s completely normal. But that doesn’t mean it’s not worth understanding.

While toy shaking is unproblematic in most dogs, there are some cases when it could indicate aggression. Dogs that not only bite but destroy or even consume toys can be in danger of a choking hazard or obstruction.

Let’s dive into why dogs shake their toys so you can determine whether this is a safe and healthy activity for your pup.

Is Shaking Toys a Normal Behavior for Dogs?

Absolutely! It’s based on instinct and can be seen in dogs of every breed, age, and personality. Predatory instincts, essential for survival in the wilderness, are still present in our domesticated dogs today. A dog shaking its toy is a play version of the motion used to hunt and kill small prey in the wild.

The Instinct Behind Toy Shaking

Dogs are wolves that never grow up. They play at the activities that would have enabled them to survive in the wild: wrestling and play fighting to stand in for actual fighting, games of tugs stand in for contests over food at a kill, and digging holes in the yard substitutes for digging a rodent out of its burrow.

Why Do Dogs Shake Their Toys Violently?

If it’s all play, why do some dogs behave so aggressively with their playthings? Many dogs just like to play hard. It can be challenging to tell that some dogs are just playing when they play tug or fight.

However, in some cases, natural predatory instincts may be getting the better of your dog. Some dogs seem to forget they’re playing and try to kill and eat the toy. This can be very dangerous, as swallowing foreign material like this can lead to choking or blockages.

Why is My Dog Attacking His Toy?

Dogs attack toys for the same reason they chase them: they engage in a simulated hunting exercise. The suspense as a dog stalks the unsuspecting victim, the leap, and the satisfying sound of the squeaky toy all replicate their experience as predators in the wild.

Like terrier breeds, dogs that have been bred to hunt by flushing out prey have this instinct still strong in their genetic makeup.

Do Dogs Think They Are Killing Their Toys?

As all dog owners know, it’s hard to say exactly what a dog thinks. However, it’s likely more about enacting a behavioral impulse than a real need to “kill” the toy. Dogs don’t seem to expect that tug rope to be dead when they’re done playing with it.

Why Do Some Breeds Shake Their Toys More Than Others?

Domestication has taken the natural drives wolves had in hunting for food and further intensified it into dogs meant to burrow into small spaces, like Dachshunds, or those meant to chase down small to medium-sized animals, like Deerhounds.

Dogs tend to play in a way that mirrors how they work. How much dogs are likely to shake depends on how much they would shake during their work.

Breeds like retrievers and spaniels bred to have a soft mouth and retrieve things without damaging them may be less likely to shake, while breeds like terriers and greyhounds, which have been historically bred to hunt by chasing prey down, are more likely to exhibit intense toy shaking.

When Toy Shaking Might Be a Concern

Image credit: Jan Kopczyński

While toy shaking is normal and typically safe, there are some times it can be problematic:

Aggression : If a dog becomes aggressive towards animals or people during play, it’s cause for concern. Some dogs become over-aroused during play which mimics a hunt. Other dogs become possessive of their toys. Such dogs must be taught self-control before they are allowed to play in this way.

: If a dog becomes aggressive towards animals or people during play, it’s cause for concern. Some dogs become over-aroused during play which mimics a hunt. Other dogs become possessive of their toys. Such dogs must be taught self-control before they are allowed to play in this way. Eating the toy: Provide sturdy toys that don’t pose a choking hazard if your dog is prone to eating toys. Stuffed toys with a squeaker can be particularly appealing for destruction and consumption since finding the squeaker within the fluff is so satisfying, so you may want to avoid them.

Why Does My Dog Like to Destroy Toys?

The urge to destroy is an extension of the urge to hunt and shake. Dogs may tear apart toys to mimic catching and killing prey.

It’s especially common in breeds like Jack Russells and other terriers, historically used on farms to control vermin. Some owners let their dogs destroy toys as they like, while others choose toys that are more difficult to rip apart. If you let your dog rip up toys, just be sure they’re not eating them.

Why is My Dog Suddenly Toy Aggressive?

Sudden changes in how your dog plays and reacts may indicate underlying issues. It could be a response to stress, lack of exercise, a new pet or person in the house, or an injury or illness.

If your dog is suddenly showing aggression over toys, it’s best to consult with a vet to clear them of underlying issues. This behavior is dangerous, so it’s best to work with an experienced dog trainer to eliminate it.

How Do I Get My Dog to Stop Fighting Over Toys?

Dogs struggle with sharing, just as people do. It’s normal for dogs to play at getting toys from each other, and it’s not unusual for dogs to hoard toys and be upset when a favorite toy is taken by a housemate.

However, fights over toys aren’t okay. To prevent fights, especially in multi-dog households, it’s crucial to supervise playtime, watching for signs of aggression or possessiveness.

Ensure there are enough toys for each dog, and take away toys that dogs dispute over. Teaching your dogs to “drop” or “leave” toys on command is extremely helpful in managing these situations and preventing possessiveness.

Other Behavior Dogs Show Around Toys

Image credit: Josh Sorenson

A Dog is Carrying His Toy

Dogs may carry a favorite object around because they’re attached to it, similar to how a child might have a favorite blanket. Other dogs just need something in their mouths, and carrying something prevents them from being nippy or destructive. Still, other dogs may be acting on an instinct to retrieve.

Understanding Dogs’ Attachment to Toys

Play things are too often overlooked as essential tools in dog care. They provide comfort, mental stimulation, and a healthy outlet for instincts that could otherwise be destructive. Observing how your dog interacts with toys offers valuable insights into its personality and emotional state.

Toy Shaking Reflections

Dogs shake their toys due to a complex blend of instinct, breed characteristics, and individual personality. While it’s a regular and healthy expression for most dogs, understanding the nuances of this behavior enables pet owners to ensure their dogs are happy, healthy, and engaged in safe play.