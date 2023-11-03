ADVERTISEMENT

Any dog owner will attest, there are some ‘less than desirable’ chores associated with being a pet parent. One of those is ‘de-furring’ places your dog goes, including your car. No-one wants to be known as the person with the dirty car, and there is nothing more awkward than someone refusing a lift because of the dog hair in your car.

Keeping your car’s interior clean does not have to be a big headache; it is all about keeping on top of the task and using the best methods available. There are lots of ways to get dog hair out of your vehicle, so read on to learn the options available to you.

Do all dogs shed?

Did you know, every dog sheds? This is true, even for hypoallergenic breeds such as the Shih Tzu and Cavapoo. However, these hypoallergenic breeds lose much less hair than some others, such as Labradors and Akitas.

10 ways to keep your car fur free

1. Keep the car cool

Image credit: Özgür

Dogs typically shed more when too hot, so it can really help to have the a/c on or the windows open a little. This way, your dog is less likely to over-heat, and they should lose less fur overall when inside the car.

2. Brush your dog before each journey to remove dead fur

Image credit: Ron Lach

Hair that is already loose is more likely to shed in the car, so it makes sense to remove all of the dead fur before your dog gets in the car.

Use a good hair reducing system such as a Furminator brush to keep pet hair to a minimum.

3. Try to reduce stress

Image credit: Polina Tankilevitch

An anxious pet is going to shed much more than one who is calm and collected.

If your pooch panics when in the car or seems to have a phobia of car travel, work alongside your vet or a behaviorist to resolve the issue. This may mean a desensitization program, and perhaps the use of some anxiolytic medicine before a long journey.

4. Confining your dog to one area

Image credit: Strangers and their dogs

A great way to make your dog’s journey comfortable is to have them in a safe pet carrier or to use a doggy seat belt. This means they cannot jump about the car, shedding wherever they go.

5. Set up the car before you head out

Image credit: Jernej Furman, CC BY 2.0 DEED

All dog owners should invest in a good seat cover to put in the space under where the dog sits. This traps the majority of the pet’s hair that is shed, keeping the car’s upholstery clean and fresh. This should be a cover that is easy to take in and out of the car and that can be regularly cleaned.

Car seat covers come in a range of materials and can even be custom fit to your specific model of car.

6. Load up on lint rollers

Image credit: cottonbro studio

In my vet clinic, I always have a lint roller in my consult room drawer. This means that after every fluffy dog, my scrubs can have a quick hair removal session before the next client comes in. These lint rollers also work well to remove pet hair from a car.

Give the seat and carpet a good rub down after every car journey and consider lint rolling the whole interior once a week or so, removing any stray fur. The hair should stick to the adhesive side of the roller, coming away with ease.

7. Vacuum regularly

Image credit: PulseTV Deal

It makes sense to invest in a good vacuum cleaner that is designed for removing pet fur. This can be one you also use in your home, but ideally would be cordless, to make your life easier. Removing pet hair from your car can be a bit of a palaver so it makes sense to make this arduous as easy as possible.

8. Keep your car clutter free

Image credit: Mike Bird

The more ‘stuff’ in your car, the more places where hair might collect. Making sure the car is clean will make your life a lot easier. Some people like to use a mini bin in the back of their vehicle, so any rubbish can go in their right away, before attracting any animal hair.

9. Sticky tape

Image credit: Ksenia Chernaya

While it may seem like a strange idea, using duct tape or scotch tape is the perfect solution for fur that is stuck in crevices or that is proving difficult to remove.

10. Rubber Gloves

Image credit: Karolina Grabowska

Another neat tool to have is a simple rubber glove. Put it on, then sweep your hand over the seats. You’ll be amazed at the amount of hair this collects. Large clumps often form, especially if you do this before vacuuming.

Top Tip: Wet the glove to remove more stubborn fur.

FAQ

How do you get dog hair out of car upholstery without a lint roller?

The vacuum is your best friend here, but if you do not have a vacuum or lint roller, there are other options. You can use a stiff brush, rubber gloves or even a balloon.

Balloons use static electricity to remove hair. Simply rub it all over the upholstery, and watch it pick up the pet hair in your car like a magnet.

What do car detailers use to remove pet hair?

Companies like this will have access to quite specific tools including interior detailing brushes and very powerful vacuums. They will have a lot of expertise in this area, so many owners will turn to them if they are struggling to keep their car in tip top condition.

Best way to remove dog hair from car seats?

My favorite method has to be the lint roller. It is just so effective at what it does. Not only this, but they are cheap, widely available and easy to use. No need to try and find a power outlet to plug them in!

How to remove dog hair off my car interior?

Use whichever method you find most effective and have access to. This may include a combination of a vacuum, lint roller and rubber gloves. Whatever you do, try to keep on top of the cleaning, to keep your car free of fur in the long run.