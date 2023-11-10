ADVERTISEMENT

While essential oils may seem relatively harmless, many of them actually have the potential to be highly toxic to our furry friends. A large number of owners turn to more natural remedies when keen to treat their pet from home. However, is this always the safest option?

Having seen cases of skin irritation and toxicity caused by essential oils include tea tree oil, as a vet, I am reluctant to advise it as a therapy option. Undiluted tea tree oil is the most toxic, but even diluted oil can carry certain risks.

Is tea tree oil for dogs safe?

As tea tree oil is toxic to dogs, we must make owners aware of the potential dangers associated with its use. When concentrated, even a few drops of tea tree oil have the potential to cause serious issues. In the worst case scenario, not diluting the oil before using it can even lead to the death of a pet.

When diluted correctly, tea tree oil can be safely used. This means concentrations of 1-2% or less. You must always dilute the oil, as it is often sold neat and undiluted.

Can I put diluted tea tree oil on my dog?

You can potentially put tea tree oil on your dog as long as it has been sufficiently diluted. Before putting any oil on your dog, do confirm with their vet that it is a good option for them and is not contra-indicated due to any underlying medical issues they may have.

Owners may choose to rub or spray it on, depending on the issue they are treating. It is important the dog cannot lick the oil off, as this oil is not for ingestion.

How do you make tea tree oil spray for dogs?

Some owners find it easier to apply when in spray form. We can add a drop of tea tree oil to a spray bottle and then dilute it using water, apple cider vinegar or a carrier oil like coconut oil. One drop of oil should be added to 100-300mls of solution. Putting undiluted tea tree oil on your dog can lead to serious toxicity.

It is advised that owners always do a ‘patch test’ before applying the diluted oil to large areas of the body. This should be a patch of skin that you can monitor easily for any signs such as itching, redness or swelling. If the spray you’ve made does irritate or inflame the patch of skin within 24 hours, no more should be used as the dog may be allergic.

Is diluted tea tree oil safe for dogs?

In general, as long as tea tree oil has been sufficiently diluted and is applied to the skin, it is safe. However, it may not be the best treatment. Keep in mind that allergic skin disease and established skin and ear infections may not respond at all to the application of tea tree oil, and its application could delay your dog getting the veterinary care they need.

If your dog has an ear infection, we should not put the oil inside their ear canal. The tissue inside the ear is very sensitive and this could cause discomfort. Also, if the eardrum has ruptured, we would not want to be putting any essential oils nearby.

What can you use tea tree oil for?

Natural and holistic vets may advise diluted tea tree oil is used for certain skin conditions such as mild, localized yeast and bacterial infections. This can include fungal claw infections.

You may have also read that it can be used to prevent and treat flea infestations but, in practice, I have not found it to be effective for this. For parasite prevention, it is best to stick to those products recommended by your dog’s vet.

What are the benefits of tea tree oil?

Scientifically, we know that tea tree oil does have medicinal properties. It has been widely used in human traditional medicine for many years. It has been touted as a promoter of wound healing and has both anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. Some owners find it useful to reduce itching, at least anecdotally.

I’ve encountered a number of pet parents who will use tea tree essential oil to try and treat hot spots (patches of acute moist dermatitis). While it can help reduce bacteria levels on the surface of the skin, most dogs with an established infection like this would also need prescription medicine including antibiotics and pain relief.

What are the signs of tea tree oil toxicity in dogs?

Signs of tea tree oil toxicity can come on quickly and are variable. Signs we encounter include:

Ataxia (wobbly walking)

Drooling, nausea and vomiting

Hypothermia (low body temperature)

Weakness and confusion

Muscle tremors

Increased liver enzymes

Stupor and coma

Death

Signs generally start just a few hours after ingestion, though may take up to 8 hours to present. Generally, the larger amount of tea tree oil your dog has been exposed to, the quicker we can expect to see signs.

Do vets recommend owners put tea tree oil on dogs?

In general, there will be safer and more effective treatment options available, which your vet will likely steer you towards. While tea tree oil is natural and can be safe when properly diluted, it is generally not as quick to work or as efficacious as other medicine we have at out disposal.

I personally may recommend a tea tree oil shampoo for a subset of patients, particularly if they are prone to yeast overgrowth on their skin.

What tea tree oil products are available for pets?

There are a range of products which can be purchased that contain tea tree oil including shampoos, hot spot sprays, balms and oils. These will be available over the counter from places like pet shops, as well as online.

Owners can also make their own diluted solution, if they feel confident in doing so and have already got some tea tree oil. They must always dilute tea tree oil before its use.

What about melaleuca oil?

Melaleuca is simply an alternative name to tea tree. They are the same thing as the tea tree is also known as ‘Melaleuca alternifolia’.