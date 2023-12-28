ADVERTISEMENT

Our pets are a big part of our lives and our pet parents love to share everything with them, from trips out to our furniture! When it comes to food, it can be tricky to know what’s safe to share with our pet and what’s not, especially when it comes to exotic foods such as shrimp.

If you’re thinking about feeding shrimp to your dog, then look no further for everything you need to know!

Disclaimer: Please refer to the information in this article as a guide only. If you want to include something new in your pet’s diet, it’s best to consult your veterinarian directly first.

Can a dog eat cooked shrimp?

Yes, dogs can eat cooked shrimp and if you’re going to treat your pet, then this is probably the best form. The best method to prepare shrimp for your dog is to steam it and serve a small amount without the tail or shell. Fried, seasoned, or breaded shrimp is bad for dogs and should be avoided. This is because the added components can make your dog sick and likely contain extra unnecessary calories.

Can a dog eat fried shrimp?

Theoretically yes, dogs can eat fried shrimp, however as we mentioned earlier, it’s probably not the best way to prepare it. Fried shrimp contains high amounts of fat, which can contribute to your pet developing conditions such as obesity, and pancreatitis.

Can a dog eat raw shrimp?

Feeding your dog raw shrimp increases the risk of them getting sick. This is because raw shrimp and other uncooked shellfish contain harmful microorganisms (this is also applied to many other types of seafood). Cooking shrimp decreases the risk of your dog getting sick as the cooking process can destroy most harmful pathogens and their associated components which can be toxic to dogs.

We’d recommend steaming it to make sure that the shrimp is thoroughly cooked before feeding it to your dog. By ensuring that the shrimp is properly cooked, by steaming it, you don’t add any extra calories by adding oil during frying, but you can still be sure that it’s safe for dogs to eat.

Don’t forget to let it cool completely before giving it to your pet to enjoy!

Does shrimp upset a dog’s stomach?

In the following circumstances, shrimp can upset a dog’s stomach:

If you feed too much.

If your pet is particularly sensitive or has a food allergy or intolerance.

If it is contaminated with bacteria, sauces, or spices intended for humans.

You feed undercooked shrimp.

In the above cases, the benefits of feeding shrimp to dogs are challenged by the risks to your pet’s general and gastrointestinal health.

Signs of an upset stomach and symptoms of intestinal problems in dogs include:

Vomiting.

Diarrhea.

Decreased activity.

Lack of appetite.

We’d also like to mention here, that it’s probably best not to give shrimp to a a puppy. This is because they are particularly susceptible to gastrointestinal sensitivity. If you think that your dog might be unwell, it’s best to contact your veterinarian as soon as possible.

Can dogs react to shrimp?

In rare cases, pets can develop an allergic reaction to shrimp. If you notice any of the following symptoms after giving your dog some shrimp, then it’s best to take your pet to a veterinarian immediately:

Vomiting.

Diarrhea.

Difficulty breathing.

Raised lumps on your dog’s skin (hives).

Neurological symptoms.

As we mentioned earlier, pieces of shrimp can cause a risk of choking and upsetting a dog’s digestive tract. Even foods that are safe for dogs in moderation can pose risks and it’s best to feed them only under careful supervision.

How much shrimp can dogs eat?

It’s best to consider shrimp as more of a treat item for your dog, than a dietary staple. This means that it’s fine for them to eat a couple of pieces in moderation but not more.

To be on the safe side, we wouldn’t recommend you give your dog more than a couple of shrimps once a week as a treat.

If you want to know more about whether dogs can eat shellfish, we’d recommend looking at these related articles from the Animal Poison Control Center.

Is shrimp good for dogs?

So now we’ve discussed whether feeding shrimp is safe for dogs, let’s take a look at the nutritional benefits and health benefits of this potential treat for dogs.

Shrimp can contribute to your dog’s daily needs as it is a great source of the following nutritious components (source):

Phosphorus – good for your dog’s muscles and their kidneys.

Antioxidants – to help decrease your dog’s chances of cognitive decline and help their immune system.

Vitamin B12 and B3 – are especially beneficial for your dog’s digestive and nervous system.

Although shrimps contain some beneficial components, it is also good for pet parents to know that shrimps are high in cholesterol. So long as pet parents keep shrimp as a treat item and don’t feed pets too much, then it shouldn’t be a problem.

As we mentioned earlier, before you give your dog shrimp, we recommend checking with your veterinarian as to whether it’s suitable for your dog. This is especially important if they suffer from a food allergy or a health condition.

If you’re looking for another excellent source of protein for your dog’s diet, but don’t want to prepare it yourself, a lot of pet parents opt for dog food containing salmon.

Can dogs eat shrimp tails and shells?

If you’re thinking about giving your dog shrimp, then it’s best to remove the shell and the tail. This is because they are hard for dogs to digest, are a choking hazard, and can cause obstructions. Don’t worry, your pet still gets plenty of nutrients from the shrimp meat, and will likely enjoy eating the meat much more than the tail!

Removing the tail and head is especially important for small breeds of dogs. This is because small dogs have less space in their mouth and gastrointestinal system, meaning that the potential health risks of choking and blockage are higher.

Conclusion

We hope you’ve enjoyed reading this article about whether dogs can eat shrimp. Checking the safety of a food item before feeding it to your dog, is the best way to reduce the chances of your pet suffering from any ill-affects.