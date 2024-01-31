ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a cheese lover and a dog owner, the question on your mind must be whether you can share this delicious treat with your furry friend. While there’s no simple answer to this, the good news is that dogs can eat cheese, but with some caveats. Let’s explore the kind of cheese that is safe for your pup, those to avoid, and what you need to know about lactose intolerance in dogs.

Is Cheese Bad For Dogs?

Highlights Dogs can eat cheese but some may be lactose intolerant

Cottage cheese & mozzarella are low-lactose & dog-friendly

Avoid blue cheese in dogs due to high fat & potential toxicity

Processed cheese with garlic/onion can be toxic to dogs

Limit dog's cheese intake to no more than 10% of daily calories Open book

Share icon Image credits: mvr.pvt

Cheese can be one of the tasty dog treats, but is it safe for them to eat? One concern related to cheese is lactose intolerance, which can cause digestive issues for dogs. Lactose is a type of sugar found in milk and dairy products like cheese. Dogs can have difficulty digesting lactose, leading to symptoms such as diarrhea, bloating, and gas.

However, not all cheeses are made the same. Some types of cheese contain lower levels of lactose, making them safer for dogs to consume. Additionally, cheese can provide dogs with protein, essential fatty acids, and B-complex vitamins. However, cheese is also high in fat and calories, so it should be fed to dogs in controlled amounts.

If you decide to feed your dog cheese, it’s important to monitor their response and watch for any signs of digestive discomfort. If your dog experiences any adverse reactions, it is best to avoid feeding them cheese in the future.

What is Lactose Intolerance in Dogs?

Cheese is not suitable for lactose intolerant dogs, the reason is that these dogs can’t tolerate the lactose content of any dairy related product. This intolerance is due to the deficiency of an enzyme called lactase which is essential for the digestion of lactose.

This enzyme helps break down the lactose, the absence or reduced activity of this enzyme leads to indigestion and resultant intolerance by stomach in turn leads to digestive upset in the form of diarrhea, vomiting, flatulence and bloating.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Types of Cheese Dogs Can Enjoy

Share icon Image credits: yourdailytibbie2

If you’re looking to treat your furry friend to some cheese, there are several options that your dog can safely enjoy in moderation. These include:

Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is a popular low-fat choice for dogs. It is packed with protein and calcium, making it a nutritious option. Additionally, cottage cheese is lower in lactose, which can be beneficial for dogs with lactose intolerance.

Mozzarella

Mozzarella cheese is another low-fat option that can be a great addition to your dog’s diet. It is mild in flavor and has a soft, chewy texture that dogs tend to enjoy.

Cheddar Cheese

Although cheddar cheese is low in fats and high in protein, there is no option for low lactose in this type of cheese.

Cottage cheese and mozzarella are particularly good options as they are low in lactose, making them easier for your dog to digest. In addition, Cheddar and goat cheese are also great sources of protein, while low-lactose cheese options are ideal for dogs with lactose intolerance.

It’s important to note that while cheese can be a great source of protein, it should only be fed to your dog in moderation. Overfeeding can lead to obesity and other health issues. Aim to give your dog small amounts of cheese as an occasional treat

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheeses to Avoid Feeding Your Dog

If you’re thinking of feeding your dog cheese, it’s important to remember that not all cheeses are safe for dogs to consume. Some types of cheese can actually be harmful to dogs, leading to serious health problems. Here are some cheeses you should avoid feeding to your furry friend:

Blue Cheese

Blue cheese like Stilton has a high fat content, which can increase the risk of pancreatitis in dogs. It’s also potentially toxic to dogs and can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and even coma or death in severe cases.

It is best to avoid these kinds of cheese because this cheese is made by fermentation using a fungus that generates a toxic substance called roquefortine and dogs are sensitive to it.

Processed Cheese

Processed cheese often contains added ingredients such as onion powder and garlic, which can be toxic to dogs and cause digestive problems.

Cheese With Added Ingredients

Cheeses with added ingredients such as herbs, spices , and flavorings can be harmful to dogs. These ingredients can cause digestive problems and some may be toxic to dogs. Stick to plain cheeses without any added ingredients.

Remember to always consult with your veterinarian before introducing new foods into your dog’s diet, including cheese.

How to Safely Feed Cheese to Your Dog?

While cheese can be a tasty and nutritious treat for your furry friend, it’s important to keep in mind that moderation is key. Cheese is high in fat, which can lead to weight gain and other health issues if consumed excessively.

ADVERTISEMENT

As with any human food, it’s important to consider the calorie content of cheese and ensure that your dog’s overall diet remains balanced.

Cheese Type Calories per 1 oz. Fat Content Essential Fatty Acids B-Complex Vitamins Cottage Cheese 25 1 g Yes Yes Mozzarella Cheese 70 5 g Yes Yes Cheddar Cheese 114 9 g Yes Yes Goat Cheese 70 6 g Yes Yes Low-Lactose Cheese 60 4 g Yes Yes

As you can see, cheese is a good source of essential nutrients for dogs, but it is also high in calories and fat. To avoid overfeeding your dog, it’s recommended to limit cheese intake to no more than 10% of their daily calorie intake.

Conclusion

Cheese can be a tasty occasional treat for your furry friend, but it’s important to be mindful of the types and amounts you feed them. Remember to stick to low-lactose options such as cottage cheese, mozzarella, Cheddar, and goat cheese while avoiding high-fat and toxic cheeses like blue cheese.

Moderation is key when it comes to feeding cheese to your dog, as too much can lead to digestive issues and weight gain. By knowing what cheeses to avoid, you can keep your furry friend happy and healthy!