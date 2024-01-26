Can Dogs Eat Asparagus? Risks and Benefits Feeding Your Dog

ADVERTISEMENT

Our furry friends happily enjoy being a part of as much of our lives as possible! From sharing our beds to even coming to work with us (if we’re really lucky). When it comes to sharing our food, it’s good for pet parents to read up, before giving a pet something from our plate.

In this article, we’ll explain whether dogs can eat asparagus, and the associated questions related to how to feed it. So keep reading if you’re thinking about including asparagus in your dog’s diet!

Can dogs eat asparagus?

Yes, when given in the correct form, dogs can eat asparagus. It’s good for pet parents to know, that unless your pet has developed a particular liking for asparagus, there aren’t any benefits for them eating it (we’ll explain more about that later).

Don’t forget, even if a specific vegetable is considered ‘pet-safe’, it’s important to only give it to your pet in the correct form, to reduce the chances of problems developing.

What are the benefits of asparagus for dogs?

As we mentioned earlier, there aren’t really any benefits of feeding your dog asparagus, unless it gives them lots of enjoyment from eating it!

After you’ve prepared the asparagus in a way that makes it safe for your dog to eat, it’s unlikely to provide the nutrients your dog needs. This is because many of the nutritionally beneficial components will no longer remain after the cooking process. We’ll talk more about this later.

What are the risks of asparagus for dogs?

The main risks of feeding asparagus to your dog, arise if it is not prepared appropriately. The main problem is discomfort if a dog cannot digest the asparagus properly and that could be a choking hazard. A hard asparagus stalk and raw asparagus can be difficult for dogs to digest or chew (especially small dogs).

This difficulty could even mean that an asparagus stalk can get stuck in your dog’s digestive system causing stomach upset or even making your dog sick.

If you give your dog raw asparagus, it will likely be hard for your dog to chew and digest and may cause them to have an upset stomach (vomiting or diarrhea).

The risks of the above, increase if asparagus is not prepared appropriately, namely if it is not cooked enough (so it’s too tough) or if it’s not cut into small enough pieces. For this reason, it is not safe for dogs to eat raw asparagus.

It’s also good for pet parents to know that according to the American Kennel Club, asparagus fern is toxic for dogs, so definitely be sure not to give your dog that part of the plant.

How much asparagus can you feed your dog?

If it’s prepared appropriately, it is ok to feed your dog a few small pieces of asparagus, however, there are far better choices when it comes to sharing veggies with a pet!

How to cook and feed your dog asparagus

We’ve listed how to cook asparagus for your dog below safely:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil (don’t add anything other than the water, for example, salt, oil, or spices). When the water is boiling, add your asparagus. Cook (boil or steam) the asparagus until it is extremely soft and mushy (at least 45 minutes, this is a critical step as it makes it far easier to chew). Remove the asparagus from the water. Allow it to cool completely. Chop it up into small bite-sized pieces. Give your dog a few pieces (no more than a couple).

Although we humans often love to enjoy asparagus accompanied with salt, pepper, butter, or even ham it’s important not to add these things to asparagus before feeding it to your dog.

If you are thinking about giving your dog asparagus, we’d recommend that you keep it as a treat, rather than a dietary staple. Commercial dog food is more likely to provide your pet with the nutrients they need.

Conclusion

We hope you’ve enjoyed reading this article and that it’s given you all the information you need. When it comes to vegetables and pets, there are a range of other options that provide far more vitamins and minerals for your pet, so we’d recommend giving them one of those to try instead.

