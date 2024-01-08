ADVERTISEMENT

As humans, we often enjoy nuts like roasted or salted almonds as a tasty afternoon snack. Even though almonds are healthy for us, they are not safe for dogs.

In this article, we will discuss the potential problems almonds can cause dogs including choking, stomach upset, and toxicities. Keep reading to learn more about why almonds are dangerous for your dog and how to prevent him from eating nuts.

Are Almonds Toxic to Dogs?

Some nuts are genuinely poisonous to dogs. For example, macadamia nuts are toxic for your pup and can cause lethargy, joint stiffness, tremors, and hindlimb weakness. Unlike macadamia nuts, plain regular almonds are technically not toxic to dogs. However, there are multiple types of almonds and some are poisonous for dogs.

Specifically, bitter almonds, also known as Chinese almonds, are toxic to dogs. Chinese almonds, or bitter almonds, are actually apricot kernels. These bitter almonds contain amygdalin, which breaks down in the body to hydrogen cyanide.

Therefore, bitter almonds pose a risk of cyanide poisoning which can be rapidly fatal. Almond extracts and liqueurs made from bitter almonds and Chinese almonds are also potential sources of cyanide poisoning.

If a dog ingests a toxic amount of bitter almonds, he can begin experiencing symptoms in a matter of minutes. Symptoms of cyanide poisoning in dogs include excitability, elevated respiratory and heart rates, drooling, vomiting, urinary and fecal incontinence, and muscle spasms.

Dogs with cyanide poisoning will initially have bright red gums that progress to blue. Severe convulsions and death can occur in 30 to 45 minutes. Therefore, if you suspect your dog has ingested bitter almonds, immediate treatment is crucial.

Even though regular almonds aren’t toxic to dogs, they can still pose potential health problems for dogs and should be avoided.

Almonds Can Cause Choking and Gastrointestinal Upset

It is not safe for dogs to eat almonds because almonds are a potential choking hazard. Therefore, almonds should never be fed to dogs as a treat. Due to the almond’s shape and size, it could become lodged in your dog’s esophagus, especially if you have a smaller dog.

Dogs don’t chew their food thoroughly all the time and could swallow whole almonds, causing an obstruction. Depending on the severity of the obstruction, signs of choking may include hacking, coughing, vomiting, wheezing, white or blue gums, or collapse.

If your dog experiences any of the aforementioned symptoms or you suspect he is choking, call your veterinarian and seek immediate treatment. Do not attempt to induce vomiting at home without consulting your vet.

Additionally, dogs don’t digest almonds well and they can upset your dog’s stomach. This is because nuts, including almonds, are high in fat and oil. Eating almonds could result in gastrointestinal symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of appetite.

Until you can consult your vet, it may be helpful to feed your dog a bland, easily digestible diet. For example, feeding plain, unseasoned boiled chicken and cooked white rice will be gentler on your dog’s digestive tract while he recovers.

Almonds Can Give Dogs Pancreatitis

Nuts are high in fat. One possible trigger for pancreatitis in dogs is eating something rich or high in fat. Even a single serving of fatty food can result in pancreatitis. Therefore, if your dog consumes almonds, especially in large quantities, he may develop pancreatitis.

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas. In this condition, the digestive enzymes are inappropriately released, causing damage to the pancreas and surrounding tissues. This results in widespread inflammation in the body.

In severe cases of pancreatitis, dogs can subsequently develop diabetes mellitus. In severe cases, dogs can develop blood clotting disorders and organ failure.

Dogs with pancreatitis may suffer from vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite, abdominal pain, dehydration, fever, lethargy, and weakness. Because these dogs are painful in their abdomens, they may assume a “praying position” with their head and front legs lowered to the floor while their hind end is raised in the air.

Dogs with pancreatitis are given supportive and symptomatic care in the form of IV fluids, anti-vomiting medication, pain medication, and dietary management. If pancreatitis is triggered by a dietary indiscretion, such as consuming almonds, then dietary management is extremely important in preventing recurrence and development of chronic pancreatitis.

Seasoned Almonds Can Contain Toxins

Almonds are commonly seasoned with things like salt, garlic, and onion. Garlic and onion are toxic to dogs and destroy red blood cells, resulting in potentially life-threatening anemia. Powdered forms of garlic and onion like those found in seasoned almonds are more concentrated and thus, more potent in terms of toxicity.

Seasoned almonds also often contain salt. If dogs ingest excess amounts of salt, also known as sodium chloride, they can develop electrolyte imbalances. Signs of salt toxicity include vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, muscle tremors, and even seizures.

If you suspect your dog accidentally ate seasoned or flavored almonds, contact your veterinarian and consider consulting the Pet Poison Helpline if you are concerned about toxicity.

Almonds Can Be Contaminated With Aflatoxin

Tree nuts like almonds might be contaminated with the fungus Aspergillus. Aspergillus produces mycotoxins, like aflatoxin which can have widespread negative effects in the body. For example, one type of aflatoxin has been linked to liver cancer in humans. Many packaged nuts are susceptible to aflatoxin contamination. Almonds can become contaminated with aflatoxin-producing mold both pre- and post-harvest.

If your dog eats almonds contaminated with aflatoxin, he is at risk of aflatoxin poisoning. Dogs with aflatoxin poisoning may exhibit lethargy, decreased appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, icterus (aka yellowing of the eyes, gums, and skin), or abnormal bruising and bleeding. In severe cases, dogs with aflatoxin poisoning may experience blood clotting abnormalities, liver problems, or even death.

Unfortunately, there is no antidote for aflatoxin poisoning. Therefore, the best strategy is to prevent your dog from eating almonds altogether to eliminate the possibility of aflatoxin poisoning.

How to Prevent Your Dog From Eating Nuts

So we have established that almonds are bad for dogs. So how can you prevent your pup from accidentally eating these nuts?

As dog owners, it’s our responsibility to make sure everyone in the household knows what your dog can and cannot eat. In general, you should avoid feeding your dog human food altogether. It’s a good idea to make a habit of consuming almonds in a separate room that your dog cannot access.

Be sure to clean up after eating to eliminate any dropped almonds from being snatched up by your furry friend. Almonds should be stored in secure containers; you might consider using child-proof containers. Store almonds and other nuts on a high shelf in a secure pantry that is out of reach for your dog.

Although almonds are not toxic, they can still be harmful to dogs. By implementing these prevention strategies, you can help avoid potentially serious health complications and keep your dog happy and healthy.

FAQs

Is It Okay if My Dog Ate 1 Almond?

Even if your dog only ate a couple of almonds, you should notify your veterinarian. Your vet can help determine if any other steps need to be taken. But as long as it was just one or two almonds and your dog has no symptoms, your dog should be okay.

Can Dogs Drink Almond Milk?

Almond milk is a plant-based milk substitute manufactured from almonds. The concentration of almonds present in almond milk is actually quite low but almond milk can contain artificial sweeteners like xylitol which is toxic to dogs. Therefore, it’s best to avoid giving your dog almond milk.

Can I Feed My Dog Almond Butter?

Almond butter can contain dangerous ingredients like xylitol and salt. While almond butter contains a lot of essential nutrients like vitamin E, it is also high in fat content, which can make it difficult for your dog to digest. Dogs can eat natural peanut butter as a good alternative to almond butter but it should still only be offered as an occasional treat.