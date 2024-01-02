ADVERTISEMENT

A woman declined a $200,000 offer for her dog, triggering a social media debate on the value of the bond with one’s pet.

Alexis Elliott took to her TikTok page to share a video, which has now amassed 1.4 million views, revealing that she had turned out an eye-watering offer for her Doberman pup.

In the video, Alexis said: “Someone offered us $200,000 for our puppy and I told my husband absolutely f****** not because I birthed her.

“Would you guys sell your dogs for 200k? Like, that is my baby. That is my baby, I birthed her, that is my child.

Image credits: itsalexiselliott

“Like, there is no money, I would not sell her, but it just got me thinking. I wonder if people would have taken that 200k, and this was like legit.”

The proud dog mommy went on to reveal that her dog was an important part of her family and that no amount of money would ever lead her to sell her.

Image credits: itsalexiselliott

Watch Alexis speak about the unusual offer she received below

Alexis’ video sparked a heated debate in her comment section, as a person wrote: “ABSOLUTELY NOT. The people saying yes should not have a dog tbh, that boy is my life.”

Another TikTok user commented: “In this economy? Yes.”

“It’s a crime to not accept 200k,” a person wrote, to which Alexis responded: “It’s a crime to give up my puppy to a strangerrr.”

Image credits: itsalexiselliott

An additional individual joked: “Not my dog but the husband, absolutely.”

“I would absolutely without even thinking about it LMAO,” another user admitted.

A separate person chimed in: “I mean if it was a puppy that didn’t have any attachment to me yet then 100% yes but my dog I’ve had for years absolutely not.”

Image credits: itsalexiselliott

An individual wasn’t convinced by Alexis’ claims, as they argued: “Nobody offered you 200k for a dog, people with that kind of money are mostly financially smart. And you did not birth it.”

As a result, Alexis posted a follow-up TikTok video showing an exchange on iMessage with her husband, which included a handful of audio messages.

Captioning the video: “The receipts for people who think I would randomly make this up. THAT IS MY BABY,” the proud Doberman owner played the messages.

“Just out of curiosity, just how much would you settle at me for,” her husband could be heard saying.

Image credits: itsalexiselliott

Alexis was then heard responding that the request was messed up and that her bitch wasn’t for sale, as it was “our baby”.

In turn, the husband went on to reveal that an interested buyer had asked him if he could buy their pup for “200k”.

Upon receiving a lot of negative feedback, Alexis posted another video on TikTok, clarifying that there were strict procedures to buy a dog from a reputable breeder, ensuring that reselling a puppy couldn’t be an option for dog owners in the first place.

Moreover, as per LawInfo, abandoning a dog or cat is illegal in the USA unless you legally transfer the dog or cat to another home or animal shelter.

Image credits: itsalexiselliott

If you do abandon your dog or cat, you will be guilty of a simple misdemeanor, which is punishable by a maximum jail term not to exceed 30 days and a mandatory fine of at least $50 but not more than $500.

And whilst not everyone could comprehend Alexis’ refusal to sell her puppy (named Remi), science has proven that bonds between dogs and humans are real.

In 2015, a study showed for the first time a hormonal bonding effect between humans and another species.

According to Science.org, results suggested that human-dog interactions elicit the same type of oxytocin positive feedback loop as seen between mothers and their infants.

Moreover, this may explain why we feel so close to our dogs, and vice versa.

“No amount of money would have been enough for me to give up my pup,” a fellow dog lover agreed

