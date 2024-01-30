Why Is My Cat Laying in The Litter Box? A Vet’s Insight

ADVERTISEMENT

While you may have the kind of cat who can doze anywhere, if you have spotted your cat laying in its cat litter, this is a sign that something is off. Whether your feline is sleeping in the litter box or spending more time in it, they are letting you know that there is a problem.

Why is my cat just sitting in her litter box?

If you’ve noticed your cat is choosing to stay in the litter box, this will often be a sign of a urinary tract problem.

As well as sitting in the tray, you may notice other signs such as straining, tail flicking, and licking of the genitals.

You may also notice an issue with the urine, such as a red tinge, foul smell, or cloudiness.

Speak to your vet, as urinary problems always require medical attention. We could be dealing with something like cystitis, a urinary infection (UTI), kidney disease, or bladder stones.

Why does my cat constantly dig in the litter box?

Some degree of digging is normal and to be expected, as your cat uses the litter to cover up their excrement. In the wild, this is how they ensure predators stay away, and as territorial animals, they like to keep their homes clean.

However, if they are spending more time in the litter box and digging more than expected, this would indicate an issue. Your cat could be stressed or could have a medical issue such as feline lower urinary tract disease, constipation, or diarrhea.

Look for other signs that your cat is not well, such as hiding away, a change in thirst or appetite, or a sudden desire to vocalize.

Why does my kitty lay and roll in the litter box?

Interestingly, some of the reasons why your cat rolls in the tray are not concerning. Some see the tray as a safe place to play if it has just been cleaned.

If your kitty rolls about on a new litter, they may act mischievously or even use the cold crystals or sand to cool down.

Having said this, if the behavior occurs much more often than usual and your cat is also lying in their litter box or acting unwell, this is a red flag. It could be a sign that your cat is unwell, so getting your cat’s veterinarian’s attention is wise.

What are the reasons cats rest in their litter box?

There are a multitude of reasons why this could be happening, including:

1.) Your cat may be stressed or anxious, viewing their tray as a safe hiding place. This is especially true if the tray has a roof or multiple cats are in the home.

2.) A medical condition such as FLUTD, kidney stones, or urinary tract infections. If your cat is sick, you will notice other signs, such as meowing, food refusal, and straining.

3.) Your cat could be pregnant, as someone mistook the tray for a whelping box. Some females even choose to give birth in their litter box, if they cannot find a spot they think is more suitable.

4.) A recent change in litter type can lead to your cat spending more time exploring and smelling the litter. This is their natural curiosity coming out!

5.) It could be boredom, and if your cat is feeling under-stimulated, they may start doing things in an effort to get a reaction from you. Try to make sure your cat has plenty of physical and mental stimulation in their life.

Are cats supposed to sleep in their litter box?

No, a cat’s litter box is not an appropriate bed, and we do not want them to use it for napping. Too much time in their litter box can lead to their fur becoming dirty and even dermatitis or a skin infection.

Give your cat a couple of appropriate sleeping spots around the home, such as a cat bed on top of a cat tree, one on a shelf, or under the stairs. Remember, cats like to sleep in enclosed spots with a good view of the room.

FAQ

Why won’t my kitten use her tray as a toilet?

Some common reasons for this would include a dirty tray, a lack of trays (in multi-cat households, there needs to be at least one litter tray per cat), or having the tray in an unsuitable location (such as beside the front door or a really busy spot in the home).

Not using the box can also be a sign of urinary tract issues. So, if the problem persists, a vet visit is in order.

What are the most common reasons a cat may have litter tray issues?

In my experience, the most common reasons behind litter tray problems are cystitis and stress.

Other potential reasons would include cognitive decline (feline dementia) and mobility issues (such as arthritis).

Could lying in the tray indicate a potential health issue?

Yes, your cat may be spending more time in their tray because they feel an “urgency” to go, due to bladder inflammation and discomfort.

Cats may also “hide” in their tray when feeling stressed or overwhelmed.