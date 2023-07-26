Insurance Won’t Cover Ambulance Transfer, So Person Asks For Helicopter Instead
While still imperfect, modern emergency medical services are still miraculous compared to what people had to go through just a few decades ago. Now, injured or sick people in inaccessible, rural regions can be quickly transported to hospitals through the air.
But one non-rural person discovered that their insurance only had helicopter options for them, despite living in a city, just three miles from a hospital. So when they received a particularly large bill for an out-of-network ambulance ride, they decided to ask the insurance company if they really wanted to deal with the alternative.
Modern medical emergency services are a fantastic invention that has saved thousands of lives
Image credits: wikipedia.org (not the actual photo)
But one netizen received a large bill for an out-of-network ambulance ride, then realized that their insurance only covered helicopters
Image credits: insta_photos (not the actual photo)
Image credits: DawnBeaver
Imagine living somewhere where you actually don't know what an ambulance ride costs or what ambulance is "in network". Somewhere like "most of the world" except the US.
