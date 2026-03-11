Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Paul McCartney Stuns Beatles Fans After Revealing Yoko Ono’s Claim About John Lennon’s Sexuality
Paul McCartney with John Lennon and Yoko Ono in a black and white photo, surprising Beatles fans with revelations.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Paul McCartney Stuns Beatles Fans After Revealing Yoko Ono’s Claim About John Lennon’s Sexuality

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
1

25

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul McCartney has sparked outrage among Beatles fans after resurfacing a controversial claim once made by Yoko Ono about her husband John Lennon’s sexuality.

The unexpected revelation quickly ignited heated reactions online, with many fans questioning why the topic was brought up decades after Lennon’s tragic passing and accusing McCartney of speaking about a former bandmate who is no longer here to respond.

Highlights
  • Paul McCartney sparked debate among fans after revisiting a decades-old conversation with Yoko Ono about John Lennon in a recently resurfaced interview.
  • The comments quickly drew backlash online, with many fans questioning the timing of the revelation and criticizing the former Beatles bandmate for discussing Lennon’s s*xual orientation years after his demise.
  • McCartney also addressed Lennon’s 1963 trip to Spain with the band’s manager Brian Epstein, a moment that has fueled endless speculation and rumors for decades.

One furious commenter wrote, “Paul McCartney is such a creep. Only a nasty, evil man would sell out his past band-mate who is not around to defend himself.”

RELATED:

    Paul McCartney first made the controversial claims in a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, which has recently resurfaced

    Paul McCartney at a public event, wearing a suit and floral tie, addressing Beatles fans about John Lennon's sexuality claim.

    Image credits: Mike Marsland/WireImage

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Beatles’ founder, co-lead vocalist, and rhythm guitarist John Lennon had three reportedly high-profile relationships during his lifetime.

    He was married twice, first to Cynthia Powell from 1962 to 1968 and then to Yoko Ono from 1969 until his demise in 1980.

    During a high-profile 18-month separation from Ono, Lennon reportedly lived and worked in Los Angeles and New York with his personal assistant, May Pang.

    Yoko Ono and John Lennon sitting on bed, related to Paul McCartney revealing Yoko Ono's claim about John Lennon's sexuality.

    Image credits: Mark and Colleen Hayward/Redferns

    Comment by Emily Kay discussing Yoko Ono’s claim about John Lennon's sexuality in a Beatles fan conversation.

    The two had a romantic relationship for 18 months before he eventually reconciled with Ono in early 1975.

    During an interview with Vanity Fair, originally conducted in 2015 and republished last month on February 27 to coincide with the release of the documentary Man on the Run, Lennon’s former bandmate Paul McCartney revealed doubts that the now 93-year-old Ono once had about her late husband’s sexual orientation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Black and white photo of John Lennon and Yoko Ono with a child, related to Paul McCartney revealing Yoko Ono's claim.

    Image credits: Mirror Syndication International/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He told the outlet about an incident from 1980, shortly after Lennon was fatally sh*t by an obsessed fan, Mark David Chapman, when Ono reportedly called him and said she believed her husband “might have been gay.”

    He recalled, “She rang me not long after John d**d and said, ‘You know, I think John might have been gay.’”

    John Lennon’s second wife, Yoko Ono, reportedly voiced her doubts about her late husband’s sexuality to McCartney following Lennon’s passing

    John Lennon and Yoko Ono posing together, highlighting Beatles fans' interest in John Lennon's sexuality claims.

    Image credits: Jack Mitchell/Getty Images

    However, the 83-year-old musician expressed skepticism about Ono’s claim, citing his long personal and professional history with Lennon.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    McCartney added, “I went, ‘I’m not sure.’ I said, ‘I don’t think so. Certainly not when I knew him’… because we’d been in the ’60s. We’d been around with loads and loads of girls. And I bumped into seeing him jacking … a lot of girl action.”

    Moreover, Paul claimed that despite often sharing beds while touring, there was “never a gesture, never an expression” that suggested Lennon was attracted to men.

    A man resembling John Lennon sitting outdoors in denim clothes and sunglasses, relevant to Beatles fans and John Lennon's sexuality.

    Image credits: Bob Gruen

    Comment by Sue Halford stating He swung both ways so what in a Facebook-style post, related to Paul McCartney and Beatles fans discussing Yoko Ono’s claim about John Lennon.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Larry Osterhous expressing a message of love and peace in response to Paul McCartney's Beatles fans revelation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “There was never anything… It was nothing. So I had no reason to believe this at all.”

    McCartney also suggested Ono’s comment may have been a product of the intense emotional distress following Lennon’s passing, noting that he himself said “crazy things” after losing his first wife, Linda McCartney, who passed away in 1998.

    “When I lost Linda, I said some pretty crazy things. I look back on them now and go, That’s grief. That’s just what you do.”

    John Lennon and Paul McCartney in black suits, with Paul raising a hat, highlighting Beatles fans and Yoko Ono's claim.

    Image credits: United Press International

    The Here Comes The Sun singer also addressed the long-running speculation surrounding a 1963 trip Lennon took to Spain with the Beatles’ manager, Brian Epstein, who was openly gay, which had fueled rumors at the time.

    But Paul dismissed the trip as a “power play” on Lennon’s part, saying, “Brian would ask him as a homosexual thing – a good-looking boy who Brian fancied. They went down to Spain, had a fun time. No doubt John would play into the thing.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The claims were further fueled by long-standing rumors surrounding the relationship between John and the band’s former gay manager

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Pamela Parker mentioning Elton John and a discussion related to Paul McCartney and Beatles fans.

    “I personally didn’t think anything had happened. Certainly never heard about anything happening. But I saw it as, ‘You want to deal with the Beatles? I’m the leader.’”

    The comments did not sit well with fans of the music legend, many of whom harshly criticized both Yoko and Paul over what they perceived as the “questionable timing” of the claims.

    One person said, “Right, when the man can’t defend himself… Who cares John Lennon was awesome fabulous songwriter singer it’s no one’s business let John rest in peace.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Yoko Ono, John Lennon, and Paul McCartney together, highlighting Beatles fans’ reactions to claims about John Lennon's sexuality.

    Image credits: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

    Another added, “Even if he was ono shouldn’t be sharing that,” while a third user in agreement commented, “Sorry but even if John was gay, why should it make any difference to the man he was and still remembered as?”

    One netizen bluntly wrote online, “That’s just gossip. It’s a shame that McCartney is spreading it. I’m sure there are rumors about him too regarding this or that.”

    Others questioned, “He’s been d**d for 46 years, and suddenly this is a story? Unless they’ve uncovered some lost Beatles’ recordings, I really don’t care what he did in his off time.”

    The Beatles band members posing together with Paul McCartney at the center in vintage 1960s attire.

    Image credits: Capitol Records

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter Julie England shares thoughts on John Lennon's sexuality and record company silence, surprising Beatles fans.

    “I wouldn’t believe a word Yoko Ono says…”

    However, some fans speculated that the Imagine singer might have been bisexual instead.

    One user expressed, “He might have been bi… It was the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s so people experimented se*xually…”

    While Paul denied the speculation, netizens criticized him, with many questioning his “motive” and “timing” for bringing up the resurfaced claims

    Paul McCartney standing beside Yoko Ono speaking, with a pixelated portrait of John Lennon in the background.

    Image credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Others echoed the sentiment, with one adding, “Very possible that he was bisexual…”

    The bisexual speculation had also surfaced in a 2015 interview with The Daily Beast, where Ono stated that she and John believed everyone was naturally bisexual, but that Lennon was likely “too inhibited” to ever act on any desires he might have had for men.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She shared with the publication, “John and I had a big talk about it, saying, basically, all of us must be bisexual. And we were sort of in a situation of thinking that we’re not [bisexual] because of society. So we are hiding the other side of ourselves, which is less acceptable.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As for the musical partnership between Lennon and McCartney, it is widely considered one of the most successful and influential in music history.

    The documentaryMan on the Run focuses on Paul’s life and career between the breakup of the Beatles in 1970 and Lennon’s demise in 1980.

    The film concludes in the early 1980s, exploring how Lennon’s demise devastated McCartney and ultimately contributed to the end of the band Wings, which he had formed with his wife Linda.

    “Who cares, his music was incredible and is what defines him,” wrote one fan of the English music legend

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment with a profile picture, discussing Paul McCartney stunning Beatles fans by revealing Yoko Ono's claim about John Lennon's sexuality.

    Comment by Erin Smith on social media reading English boys, reacting to Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono Beatles discussion.

    Comment from Nichole Emerson expressing surprise about Yoko Ono's explanation of John Lennon's sexuality and relationship.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing John Lennon's sexuality alongside Paul McCartney's revelation to Beatles fans.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing 50s to 80s shifts in masculinity and LGBTQ+ perceptions related to John Lennon’s sexuality claims.

    Comment from Micki Dolan on social media discussing John Lennon's sexuality and Yoko Ono's claim.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning Paul McCartney’s statements, related to Beatles fans’ reactions.

    Comment from Karen Hall sharing her opinion on John Lennon’s music, featured in Paul McCartney and Beatles fans discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment saying It wouldn’t be the first husband in response to Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono’s claim about John Lennon’s sexuality.

    Comment on social media criticizing Yoko Ono's claim about John Lennon's sexuality, mentioning Paul McCartney and Beatles fans.

    Comment by Chloe Wolfe discussing a viewpoint related to Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono's claim about John Lennon's sexuality.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by top fan Elroy Bokaap discussing the song Help in relation to Paul McCartney and John Lennon's sexuality claim.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    relationship

    25

    1

    25

    1

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    alangreen avatar
    Alan Green
    Alan Green
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't believe the word shot it censored. John was shot. The Beatles shot to fame. Just makes it sound much worse than it is. Ruins some popular phrases like Eminem's "If you had one shot or one opportunity, to seize everything you ever wanted, in one moment, would you capture it or just let it slip?"

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    alangreen avatar
    Alan Green
    Alan Green
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't believe the word shot it censored. John was shot. The Beatles shot to fame. Just makes it sound much worse than it is. Ruins some popular phrases like Eminem's "If you had one shot or one opportunity, to seize everything you ever wanted, in one moment, would you capture it or just let it slip?"

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT