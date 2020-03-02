I'm an illustrator and I have always had a personal goal to draw all 62 US National Parks, but I wanted to find a unique twist for the project. When I found that there are one-star reviews for every single park, the idea for Subpar Parks was born. For each park, I hand-letter a line from the one-star reviews alongside my illustration of each park as my way of putting a fun and beautiful twist on the negativity.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sequoia National Park

Sequoia National Park

Report

115points
Amber Share
POST
Alison Brynn Ross
Alison Brynn Ross
Community Member
3 days ago

These are amazing.

17
17points
reply
View more comments

I had been wanting to draw all of the national parks, but wanted to find a way to add a bit of a twist to make it different from the other park illustrations already out there. I stumbled upon the one star reviews online, and the idea just came to me! I came to illustration by way of hand lettering, so finding words I could incorporate into the park illustrations really helped the project come together. 
#2

Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park

"Not just a great valley, but a shrine to human foresight, the strength of granite, the power of glaciers, the persistence of life, and the tranquility of the High Sierra.

First protected in 1864, Yosemite National Park is best known for its waterfalls, but within its nearly 1,200 square miles, you can find deep valleys, grand meadows, ancient giant sequoias, a vast wilderness area, and much more." - According to National Park Service.

Report

103points
Amber Share
POST
Rowlie
Rowlie
Community Member
3 days ago

Trees block view of what? What did they want to see?

32
32points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

When it comes to my favorite park to draw and it's review so far I think it was Arches, which is why I did that one first! I don't really know that I have a least favorite - they've all been so fun and different to draw so far and has really made me appreciate the diversity of geography in the US! Yellowstone's Grand Prismatic Spring was definitely the most difficult, because it was so hard to capture (which makes that review even funnier!). 
#3

Grand Canyon National Park

Grand Canyon National Park

"Unique combinations of geologic color and erosional forms decorate a canyon that is 277 river miles (446km) long, up to 18 miles (29km) wide, and a mile (1.6km) deep. Grand Canyon overwhelms our senses through its immense size." - that's how the Grand Canyon National Park is described in the National Park Service Website.

Report

101points
Amber Share
POST
Rowlie
Rowlie
Community Member
3 days ago

A HOLE wrote this review indeed

26
26points
reply
View more comments

Sometimes I find the perfect review really quickly, and other times I have to dig through several different review sites before I find the right one. It all depends on the park. I try to avoid any reviews about the park management or upkeep, and stick solely to reviews that have to do with the actual nature, because I think the audacity of criticizing earth is what keeps the project light. 
#4

Joshua Tree National Park

Joshua Tree National Park

The National Park Service writes: "Two distinct desert ecosystems, the Mojave and the Colorado, come together in Joshua Tree National Park. A fascinating variety of plants and animals make their homes in a land sculpted by strong winds and occasional torrents of rain. Dark night skies, a rich cultural history, and surreal geologic features add to the wonder of this vast wilderness in southern California."

Report

98points
Amber Share
POST
Monika Soffronow
Monika Soffronow
Community Member
3 days ago

When in Rome ...

8
8points
reply
View more comments

Each illustration took about 5-6 hours of work depending on the park. So far Cuyahoga Valley took the longest because it was tough to get the waterfall just right! 
#5

Isle Royale National Park

Isle Royale National Park

"Explore a rugged, isolated island, far from the sights and sounds of civilization. Surrounded by Lake Superior, Isle Royale offers unparalleled solitude and adventures for backpackers, hikers, boaters, kayakers, canoeists and scuba divers. Here, amid stunning scenic beauty, you'll find opportunities for reflection and discovery, and make memories that last a lifetime." - National Park Service.

Report

93points
Amber Share
POST
Hiker Chick
Hiker Chick
Community Member
3 days ago

That's a feature, not a bug!

31
31points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Saguaro National Park

Saguaro National Park

"Tucson, Arizona is home to the nation's largest cacti. The giant saguaro is the universal symbol of the American west. These majestic plants, found only in a small portion of the United States, are protected by Saguaro National Park, to the east and west of the modern city of Tucson." - Says the National Park service on their website.

Report

86points
Amber Share
POST
weatherwitch
weatherwitch
Community Member
3 days ago

What a prick 😉😂

33
33points
reply
View more comments
#7

Grand Teton National Park

Grand Teton National Park

Here is what the National Park Service had to say about Grand Teton National Park: "Rising above a scene rich with extraordinary wildlife, pristine lakes, and alpine terrain, the Teton Range stands as a monument to the people who fought to protect it. These are mountains of the imagination. Mountains that led to the creation of Grand Teton National Park where you can explore over two hundred miles of trails, float the Snake River, and enjoy the serenity of this remarkable place."

Report

85points
Amber Share
POST
Cori
Cori
Community Member
3 days ago

Sounds like heaven.

31
31points
reply
View more comments
#8

Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park is a nearly 3,500-sq.-mile wilderness atop a volcanic hot spot. It features dramatic canyons, alpine rivers and beautiful, lush forests. Hundreds of animals species call this place home, like wolves, bears, elks.

Report

82points
Amber Share
POST
Not what you think.
Not what you think.
Community Member
3 days ago

So much ignorance. I am out of words.

28
28points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Arches National Park

Arches National Park

National Park Service write on their website: "Visit Arches to discover a landscape of contrasting colors, land forms and textures unlike any other in the world. The park has over 2,000 natural stone arches, in addition to hundreds of soaring pinnacles, massive fins and giant balanced rocks. This red-rock wonderland will amaze you with its formations, refresh you with its trails, and inspire you with its sunsets."

Report

79points
Amber Share
POST
weatherwitch
weatherwitch
Community Member
3 days ago

I'm speechless 😮😮😂

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Glacier National Park

Glacier National Park

Glacier's National Park is know for it's untouched forests, alpine meadows, huge mountains, and mesmerizing lakes.

"With over 700 miles of trails, Glacier is a hiker's paradise for adventurous visitors seeking wilderness and solitude. Relive the days of old through historic chalets, lodges, and the famous Going-to-the-Sun Road." - National Park Service.

Report

77points
Amber Share
POST
Rowlie
Rowlie
Community Member
3 days ago

Who could've known it will be cold in GLACIER National Park?

31
31points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Report

62points
Amber Share
POST
Cori
Cori
Community Member
3 days ago

This is one of my favorite places on earth. If, for some mind boggling reason, you really can't find anything to do, there's a cute little British pub outside Pigeon Forge where you can park your grumpy butt and drink an impressive assortment of beer.

30
30points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#12

Zion National Park

Zion National Park

Report

61points
Amber Share
POST
CrunChewy McSandybutt
CrunChewy McSandybutt
Community Member
3 days ago

You sure that wasn't your wife, Frank?

38
38points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Olympic National Park

Olympic National Park

"With its incredible range of precipitation and elevation, diversity is the hallmark of Olympic National Park. Encompassing nearly a million acres, the park protects a vast wilderness, thousands of years of human history, and several distinctly different ecosystems, including glacier-capped mountains, old-growth temperate rain forests, and over 70 miles of wild coastline." - National Park Service.

Report

61points
Amber Share
POST
weatherwitch
weatherwitch
Community Member
3 days ago

I can't believe so many people are really this thick, surely these have got to be spoof reviews?!

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Report

61points
Amber Share
POST
alwaysMispelled
alwaysMispelled
Community Member
3 days ago

Hey, I live near this one! How crazy? Who would have expected mud after either a) it rained a shitton or b) a shitton of snow just melted?

15
15points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Death Valley National Park

Death Valley National Park

Report

59points
Amber Share
POST
Sergio Serg
Sergio Serg
Community Member
3 days ago

She/he probably had the camera on self portrait mode when she was taking pictures here and based her review off the pics

23
23points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Capitol Reef National Park

Capitol Reef National Park

Report

57points
Amber Share
POST
weatherwitch
weatherwitch
Community Member
3 days ago

These people!! I just can't get over how dense some people are!!

14
14points
reply
View more comments

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!