What started as a daily comic strip for a college newspaper has since evolved into cartoons featured in The New Yorker. As John McNamee, the artist behind the now-famous Pie Comic, once wrote: "When I graduated, nobody told me to stop." And so, he continued creating strips for ten years before submitting them.

John’s comics have a unique way of twisting mundane subjects and making people laugh. The artist himself described his cartoons as “energetically deadpan.” He explained: “Like the moment before a pie hits you in the face. I'm always looking to have a little bit of the work done in the reader's imagination.”

So, let’s hop into the post and see what the artist created since his last appearance on Bored Panda.

More info: Instagram | piecomic.tumblr.com

#1

Comic by John McNamee: Cupid with a bow and another angel holding a large mallet in the sky.

We reached out to John and he told us what has changed since his last post.

“I spend a lot of time just drawing and painting now. I was on the posting grind for a long time and now I'm just doing some exploration for me. Hopefully it will lead some place interesting soon.”
    #2

    A hedgehog and a guinea pig humorously discuss a big date, showcasing John McNamee's clever comic style.

    #3

    Comic by John McNamee depicting a person trapped in an hourglass, highlighting life's little moments with humor.

    We were curious to learn more about John’s typical day when he is working on a new comic. The artist shared: “I have a toddler and a day job, so a lot of my day is that. But I'm always doodling, and sometimes something comes from that that I just have to finish. Then after I put my son to bed I draw it as fast as I can.”

    #4

    Comical scene by John McNamee of creatures in oversized sweaters, humorously commenting on cost-saving.

    #5

    Comic by John McNamee showcasing humor in life's little moments with a character adding art to a cluttered pile.

    Furthermore, John told us whether he has ever scrapped a comic idea before. He replied: “I've scrapped many comics. Usually, it's because I got too ambitious with it. Like it ends up turning into a 30 page thing”
    #6

    A clever comic by John McNamee showing a dog happily carrying a walker, surprising its owner.

    #7

    Comic by John McNamee capturing humor in a lemonade stand's app-based questionnaire about life goals.

    Lastly, John shared what had the biggest influences on his art and storytelling style.

    “'The Amazing Life of Onion Jack' by Joel Priddy had a really big influence on me. Very simple and funny. I'm just going to drop a lot of other names though: Jason, Lewis Trondheim, The Simpsons, Charles Schultz, Simone Veil, George Herriman, Richard Thompson, Gary Larson. I'm gonna stop there.”

    #8

    Clever comic by John McNamee showing a character flying and pondering life's small moments.

    #9

    Comic by John McNamee humorously depicting a tall stack of books and a character discussing the escapism of reading.

    #10

    A humorous comic by John McNamee showing a figure on a rooftop with a detachable head flying like a helicopter.

    #11

    Comic by John McNamee: Child enthusiastically plays hide and seek, counts prematurely for a humorous twist.

    #12

    A child humorously pretends to fly like a cartoon witch using a broom, capturing life's little moments in a comic by John McNamee.

    #13

    Comic by John McNamee about the humor in life's little moments, featuring a man at home reporting being watched.

    #14

    Comic by John McNamee shows a character walking into a stop sign, and reflecting humorously at night.

    #15

    Two characters humorously discuss social skills in a comic strip by John McNamee.

    There's a panel missing, I wanna know what they know about Napoleon

    #16

    Three people on a couch, each looking at their phones. A humorous comic by John McNamee depicts life's little moments.

    #17

    Comic by John McNamee showing fish humor, with a pufferfish interacting with another fish underwater.

    #18

    Clever comic by John McNamee depicting a humorous conversation about unconditional love beneath a tree.

    #19

    Clever comic by John McNamee showing a child leading an adult into a room with a humorous twist.

