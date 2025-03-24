19 Clever Comics By John McNamee That Find Humor In Life’s Little Moments (New Pics)Interview With Artist
What started as a daily comic strip for a college newspaper has since evolved into cartoons featured in The New Yorker. As John McNamee, the artist behind the now-famous Pie Comic, once wrote: "When I graduated, nobody told me to stop." And so, he continued creating strips for ten years before submitting them.
John’s comics have a unique way of twisting mundane subjects and making people laugh. The artist himself described his cartoons as “energetically deadpan.” He explained: “Like the moment before a pie hits you in the face. I'm always looking to have a little bit of the work done in the reader's imagination.”
So, let’s hop into the post and see what the artist created since his last appearance on Bored Panda.
More info: Instagram | piecomic.tumblr.com
This post may include affiliate links.
We reached out to John and he told us what has changed since his last post.
“I spend a lot of time just drawing and painting now. I was on the posting grind for a long time and now I'm just doing some exploration for me. Hopefully it will lead some place interesting soon.”
We were curious to learn more about John’s typical day when he is working on a new comic. The artist shared: “I have a toddler and a day job, so a lot of my day is that. But I'm always doodling, and sometimes something comes from that that I just have to finish. Then after I put my son to bed I draw it as fast as I can.”
Furthermore, John told us whether he has ever scrapped a comic idea before. He replied: “I've scrapped many comics. Usually, it's because I got too ambitious with it. Like it ends up turning into a 30 page thing”
Lastly, John shared what had the biggest influences on his art and storytelling style.
“'The Amazing Life of Onion Jack' by Joel Priddy had a really big influence on me. Very simple and funny. I'm just going to drop a lot of other names though: Jason, Lewis Trondheim, The Simpsons, Charles Schultz, Simone Veil, George Herriman, Richard Thompson, Gary Larson. I'm gonna stop there.”