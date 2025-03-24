ADVERTISEMENT

What started as a daily comic strip for a college newspaper has since evolved into cartoons featured in The New Yorker. As John McNamee, the artist behind the now-famous Pie Comic, once wrote: "When I graduated, nobody told me to stop." And so, he continued creating strips for ten years before submitting them.

John’s comics have a unique way of twisting mundane subjects and making people laugh. The artist himself described his cartoons as “energetically deadpan.” He explained: “Like the moment before a pie hits you in the face. I'm always looking to have a little bit of the work done in the reader's imagination.”

So, let’s hop into the post and see what the artist created since his last appearance on Bored Panda.

