Olympic skiing legend Lindsey Vonn found herself at the center of an unfortunate red carpet mishap at the 2025 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. The ceremony, meant to celebrate athletic excellence, was briefly overshadowed by her wardrobe malfunction.

The 40-year-old was seen wearing a glamorous maroon gown with a thigh-high slit, towering heels, and a confident smile as she arrived for the event. But while posing for photos with fellow Olympians, a gust of wind lifted the slit of her dress, exposing her underwear.

As always, paparazzi reacted with lightning-fast reflexes, capturing the moment as an embarrassed Vonn visibly tried to shield herself.

Despite the momentary embarrassment, Vonn handled the incident with grace. She later changed into a shimmering silver gown for the ceremony itself, where she was spotted onstage and later posed for photos with gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles.

While Biles took home honors that night, much of the online chatter revolved around Vonn’s wardrobe malfunction. Some fans on social media were quick to criticize her, comparing the athlete to her peers.

“There is Mikaela Shiffrin, all class, and then there is Vonn…” one user wrote.

Her supporters, on the other hand, were effective in counteracting the negativity surrounding the incident by praising Vonn for her looks and appeal.

“Five years off hip replacement and kicking ass at 40!” a fan celebrated. “Yes! Get it girl!” another added.

“Still, the most beautiful athlete around,” a viewer argued.

Despite retiring in 2019, the athlete’s health allowed her to return in early 2024, inspiring fans with her comeback

Lindsey Vonn’s sister saves her from red carpet wardrobe malfunction at ESPYs 🤪 pic.twitter.com/JjgiGxhn3n — WATCHTOWER (@news_24_365) July 17, 2025

Vonn is no stranger to the spotlight. The former World Cup alpine ski racer and ex-girlfriend of Tiger Woods has long been a fixture at major sporting events and fashion shows.

She also made headlines earlier this year while hosting the prestigious Laureus Awards in Madrid in another classy ensemble.

Though she retired from the competition in 2019, citing chronic pain and a desire to remain physically active into older age, the competitive fire still burned inside her, and she has since inspired fans with an unlikely comeback to the sport.

After undergoing a successful knee replacement in early 2024, she returned to competitive skiing in December, finishing 24th in her first race back at Copper Mountain.

Just weeks later, she was back in the World Cup circuit, gradually climbing the ranks: she finished 14th in St. Moritz, sixth in a downhill event in St. Anton, and a remarkable fourth in the Super-G the following day.

But Vonn wasn’t done yet. On March 23, 2025, she landed her first podium finish in seven years, placing second in the Super-G at the season finals in Sun Valley, Idaho.

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina will mark the final chapter in Vonn’s storied career

Despite how successful it has been for Vonn, her resurgence hasn’t been without setbacks.

The athlete suffered a concerning crash during training in Cortina d’Ampezzo—on one of her favorite slopes—and while fans worried for her health, she insisted the injuries were minor.

Not only that, the accident did little to stop her ambitions, serving only to push her forward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn)

Speaking to the press afterward, she announced her desire to compete through to the 2026 Winter Olympics, which will also be held in Cortina, explaining that the location holds a special place in her heart and confirming that she hopes to end her career with the competition.

“She’s an inspiration,” one fan wrote, echoing the sentiments of many who see Vonn as a figure of resilience, known for pushing through physical pain, doubt, and even small red carpet embarrassments.

With her career finally coming to a close, fans are paying more attention than ever to what will be the final moments in her history as an athlete—each race, each appearance, now carrying the weight of her legacy.

“Needs a stylist.” Netizens criticized the athlete for her choice of outfit

