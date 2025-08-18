ADVERTISEMENT

OF content creator Lil Tay took aim at women over the age of 25 who work traditional jobs, dismissing them as unsuccessful.

The internet star, whose real name is Tay Tian, joined the adult platform in July after turning 18.

“If you’re over the age of 25 and you’re still working a 9 to 5, you are a failure,” she began.

“Like, by then, you should’ve already made your bag,” Tian added, encouraging women to follow in her footsteps and join OF.

Image credits: Instagram / liltay

“And ladies, every single one of you should drop the link, like me. Literally, just make your bag. Who gives a f**k what anybody thinks?”

Tian later shared that her family had “disowned” her and forced her to move out of the house due to her decision to join the site.

“They don’t talk to me anymore. They don’t f**k with me,” she said. “But who gives a s**t? I can literally buy their whole life if I wanted to. I’m good.”

Tian launched an OF account upon turning 18 and encouraged others to follow her path

Image credits: Instagram / liltay

Theadult star added that pursuing education was never part of her plans, saying, “Harvard was never gonna help me make eight figures.

“That’s why I dropped out of it, and I dropped the link instead.”

Her remarks sparked criticism, with many women expressing pride in their professions and others suggesting Tian was simply ragebaiting.

Image credits: Instagram / liltay

“Being a nurse means I’m a failure?” one person wrote. “I work 8-5 in outpatient oncology, which is treating cancer patients. I like to think that I’m not a failure, and I don’t think my patients think so either.”

“Imagine calling people a failure when your entire life is an embarrassment,” said another individual.

“Sorry girl but I’m going to college 😭,” commented a separate user. “Ur journey isn’t everyone’s 🫶🏼” noted someone else.

Tian dismissed formal education, stating that Harvard would not have helped her earn eight figures

Image credits: Instagram / liltay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIL TAY (@liltay)

The social media star claimed on Instagram that she had made over $1 million in just three hours after launching her profile on her 18th birthday.

“We broke the f**k out of that [OF] record 🥰🥰🥰,” she wrote on August 3. “Come see content I took of myself at 12:01AM on my 18th BDAY😳 ONLY AVAILABLE FOR 24hrs.”

Image credits: Instagram / liltay

Tian became internet famous in 2018 for her foul-mouthed skits in which she flaunted designer clothes and luxury cars.

Then aged 10, she called herself “the youngest flexer of the century” and claimed that the tub and toilet in her bathroom each “cost more than your rent.” In another video, she told viewers, “I run LA.”

Tian claimed she earned over $1 million in just three hours after starting her OF page

Image credits: Instagram / liltay

As perTMZ, her mother used her boss’ Mercedes as a prop in one of Tian’s trash-talking videos, and quit her job when her employer found out.

Tian also gained millions of views for posting rap videos on YouTube.

Image credits: Instagram / liltay

At the time, she was called out by rapperSnoop Dogg, who said she “need to be in school learning how to be a little girl not a dumba** grown person”.

Tian, who moved from Canada to Los Angeles with her family, made headlines in 2023 after a false statement announcing her passing was published on her Instagram account. The post also referenced the supposed passing of her brother, Jason.

She first rose to fame in 2018 for her videos flaunting luxury cars and brands

Image credits: Instagram / liltay

Her father, Christopher Hope, and her former manager, Harry Tsang, declined to comment on whether she was alive.

In a statement obtained by TMZ, Tian explained that her accounthad been “compromised” by a third party, calling the incident “a very traumatizing 24 hours.”

“All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess,” she said.

Tian also gained attention for posting rap videos and was publicly criticized by Snoop Dogg

Image credits: Instagram / liltay

Another OF creator who has drawn controversy on numerous occasions isBonnie Blue, who left her nine-to-five office job in England to move to Australia.

On the site, she became famous for posting X-rated content with what she called “barely legal” teenage boys.

Image credits: Instagram / liltay

“I just wanted a better life,” said the26-year-old, who has claimed to make anywhere from £600,000 to more than £1.5 million per month on the subscription-based platform.

In June, Bonnie announced a “petting zoo” event in which she would be tied up, clothesless, inside a glass box with the goal of sleeping with 2,000 men in 24 hours.

The site then terminated her account for violating its rules against “extreme challenges.” Following backlash, she canceled thestunt, promising instead to host “the craziest, largest livestream ever.”

Tian’s statements continued to spark debate about traditional career paths and adult sites like OF

