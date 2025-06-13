If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

RELATED:

    NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Scattering petals

    These are all different kinds of blossoming plants.

    NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

    Today’s NYT Strands spangram is horizontal.

    NYT Strands spangram answer today

    Today’s spangram is FLOWERTYPES.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    NYT Strands word list for 13-June-2025

    • Azalea
    • Daisy
    • Lily
    • Petunia
    • Poppy
    • Rose
    • Violet

    See Also

    Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!