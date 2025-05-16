Looking for today’s NYT Connections hints and answers? Each morning, we unveil tailored solutions and clues to help you breeze through the New York Times’ word puzzles and games.

Whether racing the clock or grappling with a tricky category, our concise breakdowns keep you a step ahead in each Connections session.

Outsmart the grid! Find today’s answers and hints below

What Is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is the New York Times’ daily word game that tests your pattern‑spotting skills.

Every morning, you see a four-by-four grid of 16 seemingly unrelated words. Your mission is to sort them into four thematically linked groups of four.

To keep things engaging:

Four guesses per puzzle. Each correct group lights up in one of four colors (yellow, green, blue, purple) to show rising diﬃculty.

Drag‑and‑drop or shuﬄe the board whenever you need a fresh angle.

One definitive solution, but plenty of red herrings to keep you guessing.

Shareable results let you post your color‑coded grid and challenge friends.

A Hint For Today’s Connections Categories

Need a little nudge? Check out these helpful hints to get you started on today’s Connections puzzle.

Yellow : Vine

Green : Dissolve

Blue : Michael jordan

Purple : Hourglass

Today’s Connections Categories

These are the themes behind today’s grid. Use them to guide your guesses.

Yellow : Kinds of plants

Green : Discontinue

Blue : Associated with bulls

Purple : Ending with building materials

Today’s Connections Answers

Stuck or want to confirm your guesses? Here are the full answers to today’s NYT Connections puzzle.

Kinds of plants : HERB, SHRUB, TREE, VINE

: HERB, SHRUB, TREE, VINE Discontinue : DISSOLVE, END, SCRAP, SUNSET

: DISSOLVE, END, SCRAP, SUNSET Associated with bulls : MICHAEL JORDAN, RODEO, TAURUS, WALL STREET

: MICHAEL JORDAN, RODEO, TAURUS, WALL STREET Ending with building materials: HOLLYWOOD, HOURGLASS, KUBRICK, NEUROPLASTIC

