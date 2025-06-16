These were from a Reddit thread from a while back when a user asked, “What NSFW questions do women have about men, but are too embarrassed to ask?” Queries from the ladies came piling in, along with responses from men who didn’t hold back.

Online anonymity emboldens people to act in a way that they wouldn’t if the person were right in front of them. It’s why trolls and keyboard warriors flood comment sections, and likely why these women were brave enough to ask such spicy and unfiltered questions.

#1 Do you REALLY like the taste of lady-parts? Have had SO say yes but still seems surprising/unlikely...



DirtyYogurt: If you were to serve it up on its own, no. It's about as appetizing as the taste of d**k, I'm sure. However, its an association thing. I enjoy because of where I am and what I'm doing when I taste it.

#2 When we ask you what's on your mind ("hey baaaaby, whatcha thinkin about?") why is it always nothing??? It CAN'T be nothing every time. If you're thinking about work projects, or what's for dinner, or whether or not it would be ok to scratch your a*s while walking up this escalator even though you think there are people behind us...I wanna know!



TheBigTEA: My ex-girlfriend asked me this once and I said "oh nothing" and she said "that's bulls**t, what are you thinking about"?



So I told her. I was thinking about giant robots attacking the city and what I would do to save her and myself. I talked about it for about 15 minutes.



She never asked me again.

#3 Do men discuss their s*x life with friends? Or do they keep it private?



acreddited: The more serious it is with the girl, the less discussion with friends.

#4 If you had the opportunity to use non-permanent medicinal birth control, would you? Are you looking forward to the release of vasalgel?



ZiAreEs1: If given the opportunity I would definitely get it just to ensure that I'm completely in control of that. And I'm very much looking forward to the release of vasalgel although I'm sure birth control companies are not.



stuffandthat: I would. You can't always trust what women say in regards to their birth control.

#5 Why bite nipples? Mine have been sore for days!



sassyparilla: some people like it. if you don't, you should say so..

#6 This might sound dumb, I'm sure all guys are different, but for those guys who don't really do a lot of (emotional) sharing...why? I guess I wonder just because, if I'm your girlfriend and/or good friend, do you not trust me? Or do you just not think it's helpful to talk things out? I think my lack of understanding for this has cost me some good men.



irreligiosity: Aside from women being on average more emotionally inclined then men - how the were raised/societal factors are the biggest contributors. It is not socially acceptable for men to be outwardly emotional. This has been ingrained into me from a young age. Though I can't say how much that has actually effected me because I genuinely don't have a rollercoaster of emotions - I am content to happy, I don't usually experience sadness (though this is most likely a me thing). I am also personally not overly compelled to talk about my personal issues because I see no purpose in doing so. It doesn't do anything to change the situation - though if I am asked directly a question about something I have no problem sharing it.



We also handle our problems differently. If I have a problem, and I ask a guy friend I just want advice - I don't just want someone to listen to me talk about my problems. Women generally (in my experience) want the opposite of that.

#7 Do you continue having wet dreams even when you're no longer going through puberty? Also, that must be awesome.



toille10: yes, they are pretty awesome until you wake up, then they become really inconvenient and frustrating.

#8 when you close your eyes are you thinking of another girl?



irreligiosity: No I'm usually sleeping when I close my eyes.

#9 Not necessarily what does it take, but I guess how does it feel when a guy cries?



Not to sound stupid, and every one is different, but when a guy cries it's is a HUGE breaking point.



Follow up question: do you have more emotional moments with your guy buddies or your SO?



g1i1ch: It's unacceptable and considered weak in culture. Because of this mentality it feels very submissive like you're bent over presenting yourself. We feel shame from it.



Yeah it's a huge breaking point. It means he trusts you enough to show weakness around you without you taking advantage of him. And don't become power hungry once he lets you in. I've had girlfriends that have taken advantage of me when I was younger. Subsequently I don't remember the last time I cried.



Also when a guy feels pain or sadness we work it off. A big reason why some of us are work freaks. The days I feel upset about something are the days I'm the most productive.

#10 How bothered are you by imperfections like scars? I have a two inch surgical scar running along my mons pubis and am always worried a potential partner will be turned off because of it.



TheBigTEA: Myself personally I don't find scars unattractive at all, and infact in some situations they can be quite the turn on.

#11 When you run does your d**k just flop around?



i_crave_more_cowbell: Yes.



Bytor89: Compression shorts. Now I fully appreciate why chicks wear sports bras.

#12 What are some things you wish we knew to do to you in bed? Are there things we do that you hate?



throwaway1100110: F**king thrust. Damn, I'm working up a sweat and you're playing dead fish.



Do you have any idea how terrible it is to not be able to tell if your partner is enjoying themselves or just waiting it out? I mean damn.

#13 Do you care if my va***a isn't perfectly shaved and smooth?



ZedekiahCromwell: As long as you have a sense of hygiene about whatever you do downstairs, it's all good with me.



anon: You get an A from me if it's hairy. You get an A+ if it's smooth. Neither option is bad in any way.

#14 If a girl has gained weight since you began a relationship with her, does it matter at all to you? Are you less attracted to her? Do you feel the need to adjust your standards?



Also, what if you gained weight right along with her? Would you still find her unnatractive? Would you be more insecure about yourself?



n0ggy:

1) Depends of how much weight we're talking about. In any case, I do notice, I always notice.

2) Yes. But I probably won't say anything. Her being insecure will make me even less attracted.

3) Again, depends of how much weight we're talking about.



Darsol: It matters a little, but unless she becomes morbidly obese or completely unattractive to me, it's far from a deal breaker. I'd prefer to have a woman willing to keep in shape, and push me to do the same though.

#15 Am I shaving my legs exclusively for my benefit or do you notice?



DoctorTinman: It's like mowing a lawn, really. Nobody really notices when you do it right, because it looks nice like all the other houses on the block. But that one house that doesn't mow their lawn- everyone notices how bad it looks.



daddy_duck_butter: looks? yes, exclusively for you. feel? most of us care a lot! that prickly stubby sensation is an enormous turn-off. it's a bizarre cultural issue, and I'm sorry you have to endure the hassle, but it's a bfd.

#16 Is it really frustrating when you give someone a compliment and they basically say "haha NOPE, I'm not pretty/funny/smart." ?



Also, during s*x, how much noise is too much noise? Is there too much?



TomPalmer1979: Words cannot describe how frustrating that is. I know girls are just trying to be humble or whatever, or maybe they think we're just saying it to make you feel better, but that reaction is a slap in the face. It's saying "Your words are worthless".



Now multiply that tenfold when it's our girlfriend, and we tell her with every fiber of our heart and soul that she's the most beautiful woman in our world, and she just smiles and maybe, maybe says "Aw." Like we only said it because we have to and it's our job or obligation, so it means next to nothing. But then some random f**king stranger smiles at her later on the street while walking by and she melts into a puddle of goo like "OMG HE THINKS I'M PRETTY!!!! -SQUEE-" That is a massive slap in a man's face.



dmun: There's only one good noise: sincere noise. If you're into it and you'd come alone shouting god almighty then go ahead and sing the gospels when I'm showing you a good time!

#17 Why do you send d**k pictures? Do you actually believe we want to see it



Kalepsis: I don't unless asked for them specifically.



nice_mr_caput: I'm sure some think that, but I bet many simply get off on waving it in your face. There's also probably a girl out there somewhere who loves it. I bet nobody's ever sent her one.



It's not something I would ever do unless maybe I was outright asked for some reason. I don't see the point.

#18 Are you self-conscious about making noise in bed, or do you really not feel the urge to moan most of the time?



kethers: Men m********e in silence in fear of people barging in, force of habit.



tdolanclarke: No urge.

#19 Do guys just fart when they pee at a urinal.. Even if other guys are around?



BIOHAZARDB10: sometimes when trying to pee, a fart comes out. This is known as an escapee. Under no circumstances are you to acknowledge the escapee

#20 How does the poop not get stuck in your hairy butts?



anon: Who said it doesn't?



noturbob: It's the real reason I stay in the bathroom for a long time when pooping. Wipe too soon and you smear the straggler. DON'T SMEAR THE STRAGGLER.

#21 Do you think any differently of us if for example you notice a girl is wearing a thong (or a sexier outfit)? Will you assume she is "easier" or something?



BlueMobius: Because men are naturally more based on visual, we're going to have a difficult time trying to not look at her.



Seriously, s**t is automatic.



80babyspiders: I'll assume she's definitely not shy or prudish. There's a reason she put that on.

#22 Does it hurt to ride a bike or a horse?



BenjaminWebb161: Horse, yes; bike, usually no

#23 Not just about your member but, if you are in a relationship already with a woman(long term, serious.) Do you get bored of her sexually? Do you look at other women and if you see an attractive female walk by do you think about having s*x with her? If you do think about having s*x with her do you feel guilty about it? What can a girlfriend/fiancé/wife do to keep you interested and excited like day one?



MouthSouth: It is watching your favorite movie ever for the 30th time. You watch it, you quote the lines, it is comfortable in all the way that home is and forever important, but it is not like the first time. This by no means means it is "bad" at all.



g1i1ch: I have to stress that we have little to no control over us looking at other women. It's actually a pain in the a*s. No joke, it's a hormonal thing. Girls that have s*x change surgeries begin experiencing it.



It's like a constant sexual deviant in your head playing sexual fantasies at every instance. That girl walking in the bus yep. That old librarian, yep. It's quite annoying.



Lastly we have little control over our eyes. Sometimes they'll start checking a girl out before I even notice. Maintaining eye contact with a girl takes concentration.



Having said that. Yeah it can go on without it getting boring. I've been with my wife for nearly 5 years and it hasn't become old. She's very flattering even now when we have s*x. Men need to have their ego stroked with s*x. We're more likely to enjoy it and do it without tiring if we think we are s*x gods with you.

#24 Why do you stare so much? Even when you get caught, you keep doing it!?



anon: I'm sorry. You just look so good, and the looking is so fun. We even stare at pictures of women on the computer. It makes us happy.



And I truly am sorry. I know it's rude.

#25 Do men in their late 40s, early 50s still get randomly, uh, excited?



illyarrie: yes. and so do women of that age, and older.

#26 When you are having s*x can you really feel a difference in each va***a? Can tell if its loose or tight? Do they all feel the same?



anon: They don't feel the same. Some girls are tighter than others. And I've had s*x with a virgin who was more loose than a mother of 4 I've had s*x with, so that doesn't seem to be a big factor.



They also don't taste/smell the same.

#27 Does s*x really feel that much different for you without a c****m?



DALEKSEX: There is a discernible difference. Basically, imagine a guy going down on you but there's a layer of Saran Wrap as a barrier.



That said. S*x is s*x and is still awesome. Basically it's the difference between amazing Costco pizza and just regular pizza.



lax_god: It's like the difference between eating a nice steak and eating a steak wrapped in a ziploc bag

#28 Do guys only like big b**bs? Cause idk mine are just average sized and idk if they would ever be considered appealing to the opposite sex Or anyone for that matter



lindn: shape > size



Dirtydog451: All b**bs are good. No matter the size.

#29 Do guys ever get "bored" with seeing the same girl/wife/girlfriend naked over and over again? Ex: been with my bf over 3 years and still wonder if he gets bored looking at the same body naked.



Slickrick298: Guys like seeing girls naked. Almost all girls. So, sure it would be awesome to see other girls.



However, I truly truly doubt he is bored of seeing you naked. There is definitely something to seeing someone you care about get naked. I've been with my girl for 7 years and I haven't been bored once.

#30 A little late to the show here but i want to know if it's uncomfortable to sleep for guys? I watch my fiance sleep naked and his package is squished, in all sorts of funny positions and just looks like it hurts. Is it a problem for most guys? Or are you like my fiance and just sleep through it all?



anon: It's like most other parts of the body when you're trying to sleep, only a little more complicated.



You toss, turn, and adjust until you find a spot where your package is comfy, and then you fall asleep. After that you don't feel anything anymore unless something goes wrong, but that's exceedingly rare.



0takuSharkGuy: You kinda get used to it and find the most comfortable position with time. I've rolled in my sleep and pinned my balls causing me to wake up.

#31 Do guys actually pay attention to our new lingerie or is the goal to just take them off?



Needlecrash: Both.



anon: It's kind of both. Look at it, like it, get excited, monkey brain takes over.

#32 Is seeing two women making out really a turn on? If you say yes! Why is it such a turn on?



f3tch: Yes. A guy can picture himself from the POV of either person or with both.



anon: Yes, it's a turn on. I can't really explain why, but I guess most turn ons aren't really rational.

I guess because it's like watching the best part about hooking up with a girl, but there's two of them. Plus, it's kinda taboo I guess? I don't know.

#33 What is something girls tend to love/ask for in bed that you secretly dislike?



anon: Missionary.



Dirtydog451: Nothing. Ask away and we will do.

#34 What really happens at bachelor parties?



Slickrick298: Guys drink, smoke cigars, go to a strip club, pay a bunch of money to get a girl to dance. No touching really. No sleeping with strippers. It's more like an acceptable way of guys drinking and watching p**n (with only nudity and not s*x) together. They don't try to get random girls to go home with them either (unless said guy is single).



It's really not a big deal. The things you think happen are exaggerations in your mind.



anon: Most probably, unless my friends are fully in charge, there will be no strippers at my bachelor party. I've been to a strip club once, when I was single, and I was not impressed.



I would want good friends, good beer, and a fun activity.

#35 I don't know if anyone is going to see this but in case anyone is still answering new questions: how often do you fantasize about women you see when going about your daily life? How does that change when you're in a relationship? If you hook up with a female friend, how does your impression of her change (assuming its a one night stand) or does it?



thesands0ftime: Okay, to question 1, ALWAYS. If she's cute, there will at some point be a fantasy about her. Whether we remember where from or not, she will feature. As far as i'm aware, it doesn't change when in a relationship, we just feel obliged to not dwell on them so much. Second opinion here would be appreciated. Depends what kind of friend she is. If our impression of her was incredibly innocent, then we find out she's got a naughty side, then we might rethink our impression of her. Also, depends on the guy. Too many different scenarios to give you a proper answer on the last one, sorry.



anon:

1) I think sexually about every attractive girl I come across when single.



2) It changes while in a relationship because I have no interest in looking at other women since I have my gf to fantasize about and do things with. Plus I just have tunnel vision because all I can think about is my SO.



3) I've never done this and I don't think that would ever work for me because I'm against it. I guess if it's a one night stand and a random person, I don't care about them and I want them out of my life as soon as I get out of bed and leave. My impression wouldn't change, I would just think they're easy.

#36 Do you think of your female friends in a sexy way? Maybe not every time you see them, but have you done it with everyone at one point?



notgood80: Yes. Even if it's a friend I have no realistic interest in, at some point I have probably imagined it.

#37 All else being equal, would you prefer to s*x with a virgin or experienced female? Just a strange curiosity I have always had.



Icon_Crash: Long term, I'd tend more to the virgin side, nobody wants to be compared to random strangers in bed. Short term, experienced.

