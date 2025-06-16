ADVERTISEMENT

Online anonymity emboldens people to act in a way that they wouldn’t if the person were right in front of them. It’s why trolls and keyboard warriors flood comment sections, and likely why these women were brave enough to ask such spicy and unfiltered questions.

These were from a Reddit thread from a while back when a user asked, “What NSFW questions do women have about men, but are too embarrassed to ask?” Queries from the ladies came piling in, along with responses from men who didn’t hold back. 

We’ve compiled some of the best interactions for your enjoyment. Scroll through and share your own insights below!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A happy couple in an intimate moment on bed, reflecting personal NSFW questions men gladly responded to. Do you REALLY like the taste of lady-parts? Have had SO say yes but still seems surprising/unlikely...

DirtyYogurt: If you were to serve it up on its own, no. It's about as appetizing as the taste of d**k, I'm sure. However, its an association thing. I enjoy because of where I am and what I'm doing when I taste it.

RawrrImmaDinosaur , Yan Krukau Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Man in casual outfit holding a mug, reflecting in a cozy room with framed photos and plants around him. When we ask you what's on your mind ("hey baaaaby, whatcha thinkin about?") why is it always nothing??? It CAN'T be nothing every time. If you're thinking about work projects, or what's for dinner, or whether or not it would be ok to scratch your a*s while walking up this escalator even though you think there are people behind us...I wanna know!

    TheBigTEA: My ex-girlfriend asked me this once and I said "oh nothing" and she said "that's bulls**t, what are you thinking about"?

    So I told her. I was thinking about giant robots attacking the city and what I would do to save her and myself. I talked about it for about 15 minutes.

    She never asked me again.

    18thcenturyPolecat , Milles Studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most of the time it is something trivial and we don’t want to answer follow up questions. We know we can’t make women understand why we’re thinking about whatever trivial things are on our mind.

    Vote comment up
    13
    13points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Two men laughing and arm wrestling in a casual home setting, illustrating personal NSFW questions answered by men. Do men discuss their s*x life with friends? Or do they keep it private?

    acreddited: The more serious it is with the girl, the less discussion with friends.

    Somnambulist_Wolfen , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Man sitting on couch at home holding a pill and glass of water, reflecting on personal NSFW questions answered by men If you had the opportunity to use non-permanent medicinal birth control, would you? Are you looking forward to the release of vasalgel?

    ZiAreEs1: If given the opportunity I would definitely get it just to ensure that I'm completely in control of that. And I'm very much looking forward to the release of vasalgel although I'm sure birth control companies are not.

    stuffandthat: I would. You can't always trust what women say in regards to their birth control.

    ahbr , photoroyalty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    beccatheqt avatar
    Becca not Becky
    Becca not Becky
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Contraception is the responsibility of whomever doesn't want to have a baby.

    Vote comment up
    22
    22points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Close-up of a woman’s neck and shoulder with hand resting gently, conveying personal NSFW questions and intimate connections. Why bite nipples? Mine have been sore for days!

    sassyparilla: some people like it. if you don't, you should say so..

    abousema86 , A. C. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Young man in blue shirt sitting on the floor looking thoughtful, relating to personal NSFW questions men answered This might sound dumb, I'm sure all guys are different, but for those guys who don't really do a lot of (emotional) sharing...why? I guess I wonder just because, if I'm your girlfriend and/or good friend, do you not trust me? Or do you just not think it's helpful to talk things out? I think my lack of understanding for this has cost me some good men.

    irreligiosity: Aside from women being on average more emotionally inclined then men - how the were raised/societal factors are the biggest contributors. It is not socially acceptable for men to be outwardly emotional. This has been ingrained into me from a young age. Though I can't say how much that has actually effected me because I genuinely don't have a rollercoaster of emotions - I am content to happy, I don't usually experience sadness (though this is most likely a me thing). I am also personally not overly compelled to talk about my personal issues because I see no purpose in doing so. It doesn't do anything to change the situation - though if I am asked directly a question about something I have no problem sharing it.

    We also handle our problems differently. If I have a problem, and I ask a guy friend I just want advice - I don't just want someone to listen to me talk about my problems. Women generally (in my experience) want the opposite of that.

    anchorwoman , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I would like to be emotional sometimes, but that part of me is broken. Sure, it's nice not to get angry especially over dumb things, but on the other hand I don't really get happy either. Everything is just varying degrees of meh.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Man sleeping peacefully in bed wearing a white shirt, illustrating personal and intimate moments discussed in NSFW questions. Do you continue having wet dreams even when you're no longer going through puberty? Also, that must be awesome.

    toille10: yes, they are pretty awesome until you wake up, then they become really inconvenient and frustrating.

    ntrlbrnchllr , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Young man wearing a beanie sleeping on a bus seat by the window, reflecting personal NSFW questions theme. when you close your eyes are you thinking of another girl?

    irreligiosity: No I'm usually sleeping when I close my eyes.

    strawberry234 , Nina Zeynep Güler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    virgilblue avatar
    Virgil Blue
    Virgil Blue
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can be famtasizing about anything from a movie I saw years ago, making up stories for my favorite characters, over analysing some song lyics or jut watching little snippets of thought and memory float by without actively enganging them.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    Man sitting on bed in dim light, reflecting quietly, related to women asking personal NSFW questions to men. Not necessarily what does it take, but I guess how does it feel when a guy cries?

    Not to sound stupid, and every one is different, but when a guy cries it's is a HUGE breaking point.

    Follow up question: do you have more emotional moments with your guy buddies or your SO?

    g1i1ch: It's unacceptable and considered weak in culture. Because of this mentality it feels very submissive like you're bent over presenting yourself. We feel shame from it.

    Yeah it's a huge breaking point. It means he trusts you enough to show weakness around you without you taking advantage of him. And don't become power hungry once he lets you in. I've had girlfriends that have taken advantage of me when I was younger. Subsequently I don't remember the last time I cried.

    Also when a guy feels pain or sadness we work it off. A big reason why some of us are work freaks. The days I feel upset about something are the days I'm the most productive.

    champagnuh , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My husband is very emotional. I am not. He's much more prone to cry. I don't see it as a weakness, but as a way to process his emotions. I sometimes wish I was that open!

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Woman with back tattoo looking in bathroom mirror, reflecting on personal NSFW questions and intimate topics. How bothered are you by imperfections like scars? I have a two inch surgical scar running along my mons pubis and am always worried a potential partner will be turned off because of it.

    TheBigTEA: Myself personally I don't find scars unattractive at all, and infact in some situations they can be quite the turn on.

    two-cups-of-tea , Ron Lach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A scar usually means you pay more attention to that area, so...someone's probably going to find that one pretty hot.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Man jogging outdoors near city skyline, illustrating men responding to personal NSFW questions from women. When you run does your d**k just flop around?

    i_crave_more_cowbell: Yes.

    Bytor89: Compression shorts. Now I fully appreciate why chicks wear sports bras.

    InvaderRhi , Ketut Subiyanto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Couple lying close in bed, sharing an intimate moment highlighting personal NSFW questions and open communication. What are some things you wish we knew to do to you in bed? Are there things we do that you hate?

    throwaway1100110: F**king thrust. Damn, I'm working up a sweat and you're playing dead fish.

    Do you have any idea how terrible it is to not be able to tell if your partner is enjoying themselves or just waiting it out? I mean damn.

    retrouvailles26 , Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bobcameron avatar
    fly on the wall
    fly on the wall
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think we want the same things you do. Touchy Feely, body kisses etc.

    Vote comment up
    12
    12points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Two colorful razors on a pink tiled surface with shaving foam highlighting personal grooming and intimate questions. Do you care if my va***a isn't perfectly shaved and smooth?

    ZedekiahCromwell: As long as you have a sense of hygiene about whatever you do downstairs, it's all good with me.

    anon: You get an A from me if it's hairy. You get an A+ if it's smooth. Neither option is bad in any way.

    purplelephant , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rob-kneepkens avatar
    Power puff scientist
    Power puff scientist
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Has to be personal taste, I for example dislike hair down there (also on men) but my best friend loves it.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Woman measuring waist with tape measure in front of mirror, relating to personal NSFW questions and body image. If a girl has gained weight since you began a relationship with her, does it matter at all to you? Are you less attracted to her? Do you feel the need to adjust your standards?

    Also, what if you gained weight right along with her? Would you still find her unnatractive? Would you be more insecure about yourself?

    n0ggy:
    1) Depends of how much weight we're talking about. In any case, I do notice, I always notice.
    2) Yes. But I probably won't say anything. Her being insecure will make me even less attracted.
    3) Again, depends of how much weight we're talking about.

    Darsol: It matters a little, but unless she becomes morbidly obese or completely unattractive to me, it's far from a deal breaker. I'd prefer to have a woman willing to keep in shape, and push me to do the same though.

    obeythekitten , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Close-up of a person shaving smooth legs with a pink razor, symbolizing personal care and grooming questions. Am I shaving my legs exclusively for my benefit or do you notice?

    DoctorTinman: It's like mowing a lawn, really. Nobody really notices when you do it right, because it looks nice like all the other houses on the block. But that one house that doesn't mow their lawn- everyone notices how bad it looks.

    daddy_duck_butter: looks? yes, exclusively for you. feel? most of us care a lot! that prickly stubby sensation is an enormous turn-off. it's a bizarre cultural issue, and I'm sorry you have to endure the hassle, but it's a bfd.

    rEliseMe , Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    Couple lying in bed close together, sharing an intimate moment reflecting personal NSFW questions men responded to. Is it really frustrating when you give someone a compliment and they basically say "haha NOPE, I'm not pretty/funny/smart." ?

    Also, during s*x, how much noise is too much noise? Is there too much?

    TomPalmer1979: Words cannot describe how frustrating that is. I know girls are just trying to be humble or whatever, or maybe they think we're just saying it to make you feel better, but that reaction is a slap in the face. It's saying "Your words are worthless".

    Now multiply that tenfold when it's our girlfriend, and we tell her with every fiber of our heart and soul that she's the most beautiful woman in our world, and she just smiles and maybe, maybe says "Aw." Like we only said it because we have to and it's our job or obligation, so it means next to nothing. But then some random f**king stranger smiles at her later on the street while walking by and she melts into a puddle of goo like "OMG HE THINKS I'M PRETTY!!!! -SQUEE-" That is a massive slap in a man's face.

    dmun: There's only one good noise: sincere noise. If you're into it and you'd come alone shouting god almighty then go ahead and sing the gospels when I'm showing you a good time!

    psychoschizogirl , Curated Lifestyle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bobcameron avatar
    fly on the wall
    fly on the wall
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Noise during service is appreciated. Your pleasure is important to us/me. Noise is guidance

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Man wearing casual clothes using a smartphone while sitting on a wooden chair, relating to NSFW questions from women. Why do you send d**k pictures? Do you actually believe we want to see it

    Kalepsis: I don't unless asked for them specifically.

    nice_mr_caput: I'm sure some think that, but I bet many simply get off on waving it in your face. There's also probably a girl out there somewhere who loves it. I bet nobody's ever sent her one.

    It's not something I would ever do unless maybe I was outright asked for some reason. I don't see the point.

    AgingLolita , Valeriia Miller Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Couple intimately embracing and kissing on a bed, illustrating personal NSFW questions men gladly responded to. Are you self-conscious about making noise in bed, or do you really not feel the urge to moan most of the time?

    kethers: Men m********e in silence in fear of people barging in, force of habit.

    tdolanclarke: No urge.

    ThePostingPoster , Ketut Subiyanto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same. Although I'd say most of us love *genuine* vocalizations from our partners.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Man in a casual brown shirt and jeans standing at a urinal, illustrating personal NSFW questions men respond to. Do guys just fart when they pee at a urinal.. Even if other guys are around?

    BIOHAZARDB10: sometimes when trying to pee, a fart comes out. This is known as an escapee. Under no circumstances are you to acknowledge the escapee

    flossorapture , jcomp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    philmusselwhite avatar
    ucp
    ucp
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Better out than in” is the declaration of a bad man.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Hand holding a roll of toilet paper against a wooden background, related to women asking personal NSFW questions. How does the poop not get stuck in your hairy butts?

    anon: Who said it doesn't?

    noturbob: It's the real reason I stay in the bathroom for a long time when pooping. Wipe too soon and you smear the straggler. DON'T SMEAR THE STRAGGLER.

    ricecake23 , Clay Banks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Man in white shirt thoughtfully posing indoors, representing personal NSFW questions men gladly respond to. Do you think any differently of us if for example you notice a girl is wearing a thong (or a sexier outfit)? Will you assume she is "easier" or something?

    BlueMobius: Because men are naturally more based on visual, we're going to have a difficult time trying to not look at her.

    Seriously, s**t is automatic.

    80babyspiders: I'll assume she's definitely not shy or prudish. There's a reason she put that on.

    anon , István Szitás Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    luvianane avatar
    L.V
    L.V
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just an FYI, I know a few girls who prefer thongs because they fund them more comfortable... Hate them myself, but for some it's not about being shy or prudish

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Three men riding brown horses outdoors, capturing a casual moment related to personal NSFW questions. Does it hurt to ride a bike or a horse?

    BenjaminWebb161: Horse, yes; bike, usually no

    consider_it_fun , Matt Seymour Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only type of pain from riding a horse is if you are sitting in the saddle wrong. I think that is universal though... Female family members would complain about lower back pain and chaffing while I never felt any pain or had and chaffing.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Couple sharing an intimate moment on bed, highlighting personal NSFW questions men gladly responded to. Not just about your member but, if you are in a relationship already with a woman(long term, serious.) Do you get bored of her sexually? Do you look at other women and if you see an attractive female walk by do you think about having s*x with her? If you do think about having s*x with her do you feel guilty about it? What can a girlfriend/fiancé/wife do to keep you interested and excited like day one?

    MouthSouth: It is watching your favorite movie ever for the 30th time. You watch it, you quote the lines, it is comfortable in all the way that home is and forever important, but it is not like the first time. This by no means means it is "bad" at all.

    g1i1ch: I have to stress that we have little to no control over us looking at other women. It's actually a pain in the a*s. No joke, it's a hormonal thing. Girls that have s*x change surgeries begin experiencing it.

    It's like a constant sexual deviant in your head playing sexual fantasies at every instance. That girl walking in the bus yep. That old librarian, yep. It's quite annoying.

    Lastly we have little control over our eyes. Sometimes they'll start checking a girl out before I even notice. Maintaining eye contact with a girl takes concentration.

    Having said that. Yeah it can go on without it getting boring. I've been with my wife for nearly 5 years and it hasn't become old. She's very flattering even now when we have s*x. Men need to have their ego stroked with s*x. We're more likely to enjoy it and do it without tiring if we think we are s*x gods with you.

    Biomortia , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ya know, women have wandering eyes, too, and check out other men, too. It's just human nature. We check out other women, as well. Compare ourselves, get inspired, wonder what other people's lives are like. It's just a fact of being surrounded by other people.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Young man standing outdoors near a tree, reflecting thoughtfully, illustrating men responding to personal NSFW questions. Why do you stare so much? Even when you get caught, you keep doing it!?

    anon: I'm sorry. You just look so good, and the looking is so fun. We even stare at pictures of women on the computer. It makes us happy.

    And I truly am sorry. I know it's rude.

    anon , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #25

    Couple walking on a rocky beach with arms around each other, representing personal NSFW questions and responses. Do men in their late 40s, early 50s still get randomly, uh, excited?

    illyarrie: yes. and so do women of that age, and older.

    trekbette , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    luvianane avatar
    L.V
    L.V
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did you know that retirement hints are a breeding ground for STDs? I guess there's no age for "excitement"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Two pairs of bare feet entangled under white bed sheets, illustrating personal NSFW questions answered by men. When you are having s*x can you really feel a difference in each va***a? Can tell if its loose or tight? Do they all feel the same?

    anon: They don't feel the same. Some girls are tighter than others. And I've had s*x with a virgin who was more loose than a mother of 4 I've had s*x with, so that doesn't seem to be a big factor.

    They also don't taste/smell the same.

    Dreambeans , Womanizer Toys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I haven't noticed a big difference, myself. No complaints at all, however. :-)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Hand holding red condom packet, related to personal NSFW questions and intimate topics for men and women. Does s*x really feel that much different for you without a c****m?

    DALEKSEX: There is a discernible difference. Basically, imagine a guy going down on you but there's a layer of Saran Wrap as a barrier.

    That said. S*x is s*x and is still awesome. Basically it's the difference between amazing Costco pizza and just regular pizza.

    lax_god: It's like the difference between eating a nice steak and eating a steak wrapped in a ziploc bag

    anon , Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Add a drop of lubricant to the tip of the inside of the c0nd0m before rolling it on. Makes sensations better. I learned this idea years ago at the height of the AIDS crisis when people all cared about having safer s3x.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Couple embracing closely, focusing on hands and arms, illustrating intimate connection and personal NSFW questions between women and men. Do guys only like big b**bs? Cause idk mine are just average sized and idk if they would ever be considered appealing to the opposite sex Or anyone for that matter

    lindn: shape > size

    Dirtydog451: All b**bs are good. No matter the size.

    want2talk2ubutimugly , Jonathan Borba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    A couple relaxing in bed under white sheets, representing personal NSFW questions men gladly responded to. Do guys ever get "bored" with seeing the same girl/wife/girlfriend naked over and over again? Ex: been with my bf over 3 years and still wonder if he gets bored looking at the same body naked.

    Slickrick298: Guys like seeing girls naked. Almost all girls. So, sure it would be awesome to see other girls.

    However, I truly truly doubt he is bored of seeing you naked. There is definitely something to seeing someone you care about get naked. I've been with my girl for 7 years and I haven't been bored once.

    playmatet89 , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still make an excuse to go into the bathroom when she's showering or toweling off to get a peek in. So, no. Bonus when she lets me towel her off.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Man sleeping covered with gray blanket in bright bedroom, illustrating personal NSFW questions response concept. A little late to the show here but i want to know if it's uncomfortable to sleep for guys? I watch my fiance sleep naked and his package is squished, in all sorts of funny positions and just looks like it hurts. Is it a problem for most guys? Or are you like my fiance and just sleep through it all?

    anon: It's like most other parts of the body when you're trying to sleep, only a little more complicated.

    You toss, turn, and adjust until you find a spot where your package is comfy, and then you fall asleep. After that you don't feel anything anymore unless something goes wrong, but that's exceedingly rare.

    0takuSharkGuy: You kinda get used to it and find the most comfortable position with time. I've rolled in my sleep and pinned my balls causing me to wake up.

    LiLFizzy , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Compared to back, arms, sides, legs, neck... it's just another thing that hurts.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Black lace lingerie bodysuit and high heel sandals hanging on a rack, representing personal NSFW questions women ask. Do guys actually pay attention to our new lingerie or is the goal to just take them off?

    Needlecrash: Both.

    anon: It's kind of both. Look at it, like it, get excited, monkey brain takes over.

    halleelu , Karolina Grabowska Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    uhrensohn79 avatar
    Ahnjunwan
    Ahnjunwan
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me personally, i am not to mich into it because to me it allways has some agressive vibe ( can not really tell why, it just has) BUT, the woman making an effort to look good is a massive turn on

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #32

    Two women kissing closely in a dimly lit setting, illustrating personal and intimate NSFW questions answered by men. Is seeing two women making out really a turn on? If you say yes! Why is it such a turn on?

    f3tch: Yes. A guy can picture himself from the POV of either person or with both.

    anon: Yes, it's a turn on. I can't really explain why, but I guess most turn ons aren't really rational.
    I guess because it's like watching the best part about hooking up with a girl, but there's two of them. Plus, it's kinda taboo I guess? I don't know.

    QualityPrunes , V T Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think because men love women, and they love to see women excited, so even if they're not part of it, seeing two women enjoying each other is vicariously enjoyable for us.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Couple cuddling intimately in bed near window, sharing a personal moment in a cozy bedroom setting. What is something girls tend to love/ask for in bed that you secretly dislike?

    anon: Missionary.

    Dirtydog451: Nothing. Ask away and we will do.

    Djeter998 , Toa Heftiba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't think of anything I would dislike doing, if she likes it -- other than maybe rough stuff or S&M, which I'm not really into.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Group of men in suits celebrating with beer bottles outdoors, relating to personal NSFW questions men gladly responded to. What really happens at bachelor parties?

    Slickrick298: Guys drink, smoke cigars, go to a strip club, pay a bunch of money to get a girl to dance. No touching really. No sleeping with strippers. It's more like an acceptable way of guys drinking and watching p**n (with only nudity and not s*x) together. They don't try to get random girls to go home with them either (unless said guy is single).

    It's really not a big deal. The things you think happen are exaggerations in your mind.

    anon: Most probably, unless my friends are fully in charge, there will be no strippers at my bachelor party. I've been to a strip club once, when I was single, and I was not impressed.

    I would want good friends, good beer, and a fun activity.

    playmatet89 , Kats Weil Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been to strip joints a half-dozen times in my life, and I know lots of guys find that exciting, but I got bored (and frustrated) quite easily. So the idea of strippers at any sort of party does nothing for me.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Man sitting outdoors at sunset, reflecting thoughtfully, related to women asking personal NSFW questions to men I don't know if anyone is going to see this but in case anyone is still answering new questions: how often do you fantasize about women you see when going about your daily life? How does that change when you're in a relationship? If you hook up with a female friend, how does your impression of her change (assuming its a one night stand) or does it?

    thesands0ftime: Okay, to question 1, ALWAYS. If she's cute, there will at some point be a fantasy about her. Whether we remember where from or not, she will feature. As far as i'm aware, it doesn't change when in a relationship, we just feel obliged to not dwell on them so much. Second opinion here would be appreciated. Depends what kind of friend she is. If our impression of her was incredibly innocent, then we find out she's got a naughty side, then we might rethink our impression of her. Also, depends on the guy. Too many different scenarios to give you a proper answer on the last one, sorry.

    anon:
    1) I think sexually about every attractive girl I come across when single.

    2) It changes while in a relationship because I have no interest in looking at other women since I have my gf to fantasize about and do things with. Plus I just have tunnel vision because all I can think about is my SO.

    3) I've never done this and I don't think that would ever work for me because I'm against it. I guess if it's a one night stand and a random person, I don't care about them and I want them out of my life as soon as I get out of bed and leave. My impression wouldn't change, I would just think they're easy.

    anon , Mitchell Hartley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep, guys fantasize about pretty much every attractive woman in their life. And if they show any sort of interest in us, or even innocently flirt with us, they immediately move to the top of our fantasies. Although I've only done it once, hooking up with a friend can be awkward if it ends up just being a one-night stand... a lot of times that means the end of the friendship, but there are probably times when both people can just move past it and continue the friendship... although I think that friendship wouldn't be quite the same after that.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Group of young adults laughing and chatting while sharing NSFW questions in a casual social setting outdoors. Do you think of your female friends in a sexy way? Maybe not every time you see them, but have you done it with everyone at one point?

    notgood80: Yes. Even if it's a friend I have no realistic interest in, at some point I have probably imagined it.

    Polrek , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #37

    Couple sharing an intimate moment in bed, symbolizing personal NSFW questions that women ask and men respond to. All else being equal, would you prefer to s*x with a virgin or experienced female? Just a strange curiosity I have always had.

    Icon_Crash: Long term, I'd tend more to the virgin side, nobody wants to be compared to random strangers in bed. Short term, experienced.

    LydiasBits , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bobcameron avatar
    fly on the wall
    fly on the wall
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would vote for experienced. The wheel does not have to be invented every time.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!