Not Your Average Selfie: I’m A Female Solo Traveler Who Takes Artistic Self-Portraits Around The World (35 Pics)
Since 2019, I no longer have a place to call my permanent home - instead, I am roaming the world, living a new adventure every day.
One of my biggest passions is self-portrait photography and I love capturing the diverse landscapes of the countries I travel to in ethereal portraits.
I hope these dreamy photos will bring some inspiration to your day & open your eyes to the beauty and wonder all around us.
If you would love to learn more about self-portrait photography: I recently published a (completely free) resource for people trying to learn the art of self-portraiture. You can find it on my website.
Now, here we go - some self-portraits around the world!
More info: wherewonderwaits.com | Instagram | flickr.com
Croatia
Worth getting up at 5 am?
Mexico
Cappadocia, Turkey
Dolomites, Italy
Bavaria, Germany
Near my home town.
Rioja, Spain
While walking the Camino de Santiago.
Turkey
Bosnia-Herzegovina
On top of an ancient castle.
Georgia
The country, not the state - I left a piece of my heart there.
Tenerife
Georgia
Karwendel Alps, Austria
Was supposed to work on a mountain hut but got laid off after 3 days.
Lupine Fields In Iceland
A photographer's dream.
Slovenia
Oaxaca, Mexico
One of my all-time favorite countries.
Montenegro
Greece
Albania
My favorite country in the Balkans.
Cyprus
Greece
Albania
Glarus Alps, Switzerland
While staying with my cowboy friend.
