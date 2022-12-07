Since 2019, I no longer have a place to call my permanent home - instead, I am roaming the world, living a new adventure every day.

One of my biggest passions is self-portrait photography and I love capturing the diverse landscapes of the countries I travel to in ethereal portraits.

I hope these dreamy photos will bring some inspiration to your day & open your eyes to the beauty and wonder all around us.

If you would love to learn more about self-portrait photography: I recently published a (completely free) resource for people trying to learn the art of self-portraiture. You can find it on my website.

Now, here we go - some self-portraits around the world!

More info: wherewonderwaits.com | Instagram | flickr.com

#1

Croatia

Worth getting up at 5 am?

#2

Mexico

#3

Cappadocia, Turkey

#4

Dolomites, Italy

#5

Bavaria, Germany

Near my home town.

#6

Rioja, Spain

While walking the Camino de Santiago.

#7

#8

Turkey

#9

Bosnia-Herzegovina

On top of an ancient castle.

#10

Georgia

The country, not the state - I left a piece of my heart there.

#11

#12

Tenerife

#13

Georgia

#14

Karwendel Alps, Austria

Was supposed to work on a mountain hut but got laid off after 3 days.

#15

Lupine Fields In Iceland

A photographer's dream.

#16

#17

Slovenia

#18

Oaxaca, Mexico

One of my all-time favorite countries.

#19

Montenegro

#20

#21

Greece

#22

Albania

My favorite country in the Balkans.

#23

Cyprus

#24

Greece

#25

Albania

#26

Glarus Alps, Switzerland

While staying with my cowboy friend.

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

Croatia

#33

Cyprus

#34

Surrey Hills, UK

#35

