Since 2019, I no longer have a place to call my permanent home - instead, I am roaming the world, living a new adventure every day.

One of my biggest passions is self-portrait photography and I love capturing the diverse landscapes of the countries I travel to in ethereal portraits.

I hope these dreamy photos will bring some inspiration to your day & open your eyes to the beauty and wonder all around us.

If you would love to learn more about self-portrait photography: I recently published a (completely free) resource for people trying to learn the art of self-portraiture. You can find it on my website.

Now, here we go - some self-portraits around the world!

