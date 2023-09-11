104 Memes From The ’90s That Might Take You On A Wild Nostalgia Ride
The 1990s was an amazing decade to grow up in. We had the golden era of Disney Channel Original Movies, the release of the Nintendo 64, Crystal Pepsi, AOL instant messenger and some amazing music. And if you’re looking to reminisce on the days of watching Rugrats and slurping up milk through a Froot Loops cereal straw, we’ve got the perfect list for you down below.
We took a trip to the Throwback Machine Instagram page, which will instantly transport you pandas back to the 90s, so enjoy scrolling through these pics that might remind you of your childhood if you're a 90s kid. Keep reading to also find a conversation with Dave Fife of Retro Injection, and be sure to upvote the pics that make you long for that simpler time back.
The Throwback Machine Instagram page, also known as ‘90s Kids,’ notes in their bio that their goal is sharing “posts that make you go ‘holy [crap], I remember that!’” And clearly they’re doing a great job of evoking nostalgia, because the account has amassed over 95k followers through sharing only 716 posts. The page reminds visitors of their favorite childhood video games, television shows, snacks and more, and today, all of you pandas get to take a trip down memory lane too.
To learn more about what life was like during the 90s, we reached out to nostalgia expert and creator of Retro Injection, Dave Fife. Retro Injection is a FeedSpot-ranked "Best 25 '80s Blog/Website,” and the perfect place to visit if you’d like to reminisce on the past few decades. And according to Dave, the 90s were the “last great decade.”
Dave shared with Bored Panda that some of the best video games were released during the 90s. “The console wars raged between Sega and Nintendo on every school playground, while arcades were experiencing a resurgence with games such as Street Fighter II: Champion Edition and Mortal Kombat,” he explained. “You'd see Neo-Geo ads in magazines and wish you could afford the $650 console. The '90s were a great time to be a gamer!”
Dave also noted that “the internet was around, but hadn't yet become an invasive datamining mill. When you found something interesting online, you felt like Indiana Jones unearthing some hidden treasure. And dialing into AOL to chat with your friends on Instant Messenger was always a blast, until someone needed the phone. In my opinion, the '90s were special because there was enough connectivity to be fun, instead of an obligation.”
We also asked Dave if there’s anything from the 90s that he wishes we still used today. “Physical media was king back then in the '90s, and I miss the PlayStation demo discs that you used to be able to pick up at Toys ‘R’ Us,” he shared. “At one point, even Pizza Hut gave them away! I would play the limited levels for hours. And yes, I still have the discs.”
“Even though they weren't specific to the '90s, I also miss video stores, which of course rented games,” Dave added. “My mom would sometimes check out Fatal Fury 2 and Primal Rage for my Genesis.”
And if Dave could go back in time and tell his 90s self something now, he says, “I would tell myself to cherish every moment, and to brace for a barrage of largely-manufactured crises. I'd also advise myself to start earning money right out of high school, and not waste time and money on college. And if I could go back in time, I wouldn't return.”
As far as why younger generations should keep looking back to learn more about the 80s and 90s, Dave says, “The cultural output of these decades was built to last, whereas today everything is disposable. There probably won't be a huge demand in ten years for today's auto-tuned songs or CGI-bloated movies. But even in fifty years, people will be jamming out to R.E.M, and quoting Ghostbusters. There's currently a 40th anniversary celebration for John Carpenter's Christine. Much like that '58 Fury, the '80s and '90s will never die.”
If you’d like to learn more about these magical decades, be sure to visit Dave’s site Retro Injection!
Now, we can’t pay homage to the 90s without taking a moment to appreciate how wonderful the outfits of the era were. Bright colors, loud patterns, baggy jeans and sweaters, and layers upon layers upon layers. There are a few different subsets of 90s fashion, as some people were more likely to wear colorful windbreakers while others were more drawn to the grunge look with Dr. Martens and plaid flannels. But one thing’s for sure: everybody looked fly.
Another lovely aspect of the 90s that Dave mentioned, that kids today don’t get to experience, is the fun of visiting a video store. A Friday evening trip to Blockbuster was the highlight of my week. I got to pick out whatever movie I wanted (that was appropriate for kids of course), find my preferred chocolate bar of the week and return home for the best night ever. There was always a risk that they wouldn’t have the film you wanted or that nothing would look appealing, but the excitement over the trip was enough to convince you to choose something. There was no going home empty handed from a video rental store.
Snack time during the 90s was also next level. It seemed like not as many parents were concerned about cavities and processed sugars, so the snack of the day could be Gushers, Dunkaroos, Oreos, GoGurt or a cup of Trix yogurt. And you couldn’t forget to wash it all down with a Capri-Sun or Yoo-hoo! While you might reach for hummus and carrots or an apple and peanut butter today, you’ll never forget those delicious days of 90s treats.
We hope these photos have filled you with nostalgia for the 90s, pandas. We may never be able to get that time back, but thanks to the technology we now have, it's able to live forever virtually.
