Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mystery Of Vanished US Soldiers Deepens As Sergeant’s Wife Claims It Wasn’t A “Training Mission”
News, World

Mystery Of Vanished US Soldiers Deepens As Sergeant’s Wife Claims It Wasn’t A “Training Mission”

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

The fate of four missing US soldiers in Lithuania continues to capture international attention as the search for their whereabouts intensifies.

As of last Tuesday (March 25), efforts to retrieve an armored vehicle at the Pabradè military training area, northeast of Vilnius, are ongoing, with the M88 found submerged around 5 meters deep after becoming stuck in a swampy area.

Highlights
  • Wife claims missing U.S. soldiers were sent on a dangerous rescue mission.
  • Georgia Franco blames authorities for husband's disappearance, argues negligence.
  • Only the soldiers' armored vehicle found, no bodies located yet.
  • Local authorities haven't ruled out the possibility that soldiers are alive.

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of the four US soldiers in Lithuania deepened when the wife of one of the missing soldiers, Sergeant Edvinas Benas Franco, came forward with alarming details about the operation her husband was involved in. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Contrary to earlier reports, which suggested the soldiers were engaged in a routine exercise, Georgia Franco asserts that her husband was unexpectedly pulled into a dangerous rescue mission and was deployedwithout the necessary support.

RELATED:

    The wife of one of four missing US soldiers said her husband was pulled into a dangerous rescue mission without proper assistance

    Soldiers in military gear on a camouflaged vehicle during a mission briefing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Sean Gallup / Getty (Not the actual photo)

    In an emotional interview with local media outlet 11 Alive, Georgia Franco explained that her husband, who was in charge of driving the M88, led military retrieval missions, specifically those involving military equipment.

    Recounting the harrowing final text messages she received from her husband, Georgia explained that he had been unexpectedly pulled into a rescue mission—a task far more dangerous and urgent than his usual operations.

    Map showing Lithuania and the site where vanished US soldiers' armored vehicle was found submerged during a training exercise.

    Image credits: Anadolu / Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He told me that they were going on a rescue mission, and they do this all the time because he worked specifically with the M88, which is essentially a military wrecker,” she told the local outlet.

    Desert military vehicle, linked to vanished US soldiers' mystery, under clear blue sky.

    Image credits: U.S. Army (Not the actual photo)

    Then, around 7:14 AM local time, there was a glimmer of hope after Sergeant Franco informed her that they were closing in on the people they were supposed to rescue. Sadly, those were the final words she ever received from her beloved husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Georgia Franco is calling for an investigation, hoping for those in charge of the mission to answer for her husband’s disappearance

    US soldiers in a briefing room, highlighting the mystery of vanished sergeant amid questions about the mission's nature.

    Image credits: DSakaliene

    Holding back tears of sorrow and anger, Georgia described how her husband’s sudden involvement in the rescue mission struck her as highly unusual and called the military out for its negligence.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People in military attire listening, related to vanished US soldiers mystery.

    Image credits: DSakaliene

    According to her, during such operations, soldiers are typically accompanied by other vehicles for safety and support. Yet, in this case, Sergeant Franco and his team were sent out alone, a decision she believes put them at unnecessary risk.

    “They shouldn’t have been there alone; the ‘88’ should never be alone, and they sent them alone,” she remarked. “So we’re fighting for accountability. We’re fighting for justice because our whole life has been turned upside down.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Georgia then shared a heartbreaking detail, pointing out that her husband had always kept in touch, even amid busy and complex operations, sending her a loving, daily “good morning” text.

    “No matter what was going on, he always sent me a ‘good morning’ message,” she said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Local authorities haven’t ruled out the possibility of the soldiers being alive, as only the vehicle was found

    A couple smiling in a car related to the mystery of vanished US soldiers.

    Image credits: 11Alive

    As the rescue efforts continue, Georgia Franco’s statements cast doubt on the military’s handling of the mission.

    The wife is now calling for a full investigation into those responsible for the decisions that led to her husband’s disappearance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At present, the fate of the four soldiers remains uncertain, as only the vehicle they were in has been located.

    “The M88 Hercules armored recovery vehicle the four missing US Soldiers were operating during a training exercise has been located in Lithuania,” the US Army said in a statement.

    Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovile Sakaliene visited the training site late on Wednesday and said that no bodies had been found.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “That’s why it would be wrong to say that the soldiers are dead,” she explained. 

    US soldiers in camouflage uniforms walking through wooded area during military mission.

    Image credits: Scandinavian Backlash/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Search and rescue teams were at the scene today (March 28), using heavy excavators to remove silt from the body of water where the M88 was found.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I am still hoping for a miracle.” President Gitanas Nauseda followed up with a statement.

    “Although many skeptics would probably say that there is nothing to hope for in these circumstances, I want to believe.”

    “Sending prayers.” Netizens took to social media to sympathize with the grieving wife

    Text message questioning vanished US soldiers' mission

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing support amid vanished US soldiers' mystery.

    Comment thanking Lithuania in the mystery of vanished US soldiers case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jeff Moes comments on US soldiers' disappearance, calling it "very dangerous work.

    Comment questioning details in the vanished US soldiers' mystery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment by Jeff Rinker expressing hope for the safe return of missing US soldiers.

    Comment questioning the presence of vanished US soldiers in Lithuania.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment questioning the whereabouts of vanished US soldiers on a possible training mission.

    Comment about vanished US soldiers, expressing empathy for their families and friends.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Paula Hamilton's comment on vanished US soldiers' case, questioning competence with frustration.

    Kim Anthony shares a heartfelt message about family and support amidst vanished US soldiers' mystery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing condolences related to vanished US soldiers mystery.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jlmajorharris68 avatar
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    as a u.s. navy veteran of 8.5 years honorable service, this sounds suspect. on the belarus border. a known putin ally. something is very WRONG and the so called mainstream media is not reporting on this enough. imagine if this has happened under president biden? the news would be SCREAMING!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    jlmajorharris68 avatar
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    as a u.s. navy veteran of 8.5 years honorable service, this sounds suspect. on the belarus border. a known putin ally. something is very WRONG and the so called mainstream media is not reporting on this enough. imagine if this has happened under president biden? the news would be SCREAMING!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda