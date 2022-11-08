My Sketchbook Tour (26 Pics)
I will be updating this every time I complete a page in my sketchbook! Please give me suggestions of things to draw or even an OC you have! Enjoy! (I started this sketchbook on my 12th birthday).
This post may include affiliate links.
My Sketch Book Cover! I Love Stickers!
Page One (Some Of My Opinions Have Changed Here)
Just Some Simple People Sketches
Zodiac Signs As Girls (Scorpio Is On The Back Of The Page)
Scorpio
3 Color Challenge But I Kinda Cheated Lol (My Brother Chose The Colors)
My Oc Sable.. Her Design Has Changed A Lot
Fruits As Girls
Some Sketches I Did At A Summer Camp! Stranger Things Season 4 Had Come Out A Few Weeks Ago, Hence The Eddie Drawing, Which I Clearly Did Without A Reference
Drawings Of My Friends From Camp! Sry Some Of Them Wrote Their Contact Info Next To Their Names So I Had To Cover Those Up
Earth, Air, Fire, And Water As Girls, As Well As Zodiac Sign Cats!
Me, 11 From Stranger Things, And Some Drawings Of My Friends
An Oc I Named Moon Drop And A Slightly Newer Version Of My Oc Sable
Just Some Oc Sketches And Drawings Of My Friends
Girls As Colors, And Some Oc Drawings
Just Some Random Ppl Sketches And 11 From Stranger Things
Ok So A Lot Of Things To Go Over On This Page
A butterfly as a girl, some stickers my friends sent me as people, me being possessed by vecna from stranger things, me as a raven puff (Harry Potter hybrid house), my helluva boss oc (inspired by a show of the same name), an oc inspired by one of those things where it says “make their hair the color of your room”, and lastly some character designs.
Art Inspired By Marina Sztyber! Check Out Her Work!
Aesthetics As Ppl And My Cousins
Girl Inspired By A Monarch Butterfly, Girl Inspired By Waves, And Two Random Character Designs
Two Random Character Designs
Frog Girl!
Two Oc’s, And Carrot, Pepper, And Lettuce As Ppl
Alright A Lot Again Here
My oc sable with the black beret, a y2k girl, preppy French girl with the hot pink beret, emo girl, kid core girl, my celebrity crush, and some other character designs.