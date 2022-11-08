I will be updating this every time I complete a page in my sketchbook! Please give me suggestions of things to draw or even an OC you have! Enjoy! (I started this sketchbook on my 12th birthday).

#1 My Sketch Book Cover! I Love Stickers!

#2 Page One (Some Of My Opinions Have Changed Here)

#3 Just Some Simple People Sketches

#4 Zodiac Signs As Girls (Scorpio Is On The Back Of The Page)

#5 Scorpio

#6 3 Color Challenge But I Kinda Cheated Lol (My Brother Chose The Colors)

#7 My Oc Sable.. Her Design Has Changed A Lot

#8 Fruits As Girls

#9 Some Sketches I Did At A Summer Camp! Stranger Things Season 4 Had Come Out A Few Weeks Ago, Hence The Eddie Drawing, Which I Clearly Did Without A Reference

#10 Drawings Of My Friends From Camp! Sry Some Of Them Wrote Their Contact Info Next To Their Names So I Had To Cover Those Up

#11 Earth, Air, Fire, And Water As Girls, As Well As Zodiac Sign Cats!

#12 Me, 11 From Stranger Things, And Some Drawings Of My Friends

#13 An Oc I Named Moon Drop And A Slightly Newer Version Of My Oc Sable

#14 Just Some Oc Sketches And Drawings Of My Friends

#15 Girls As Colors, And Some Oc Drawings

#16 Just Some Random Ppl Sketches And 11 From Stranger Things

#17 Ok So A Lot Of Things To Go Over On This Page A butterfly as a girl, some stickers my friends sent me as people, me being possessed by vecna from stranger things, me as a raven puff (Harry Potter hybrid house), my helluva boss oc (inspired by a show of the same name), an oc inspired by one of those things where it says “make their hair the color of your room”, and lastly some character designs.

#18 Art Inspired By Marina Sztyber! Check Out Her Work!

#19 Aesthetics As Ppl And My Cousins

#20 Girl Inspired By A Monarch Butterfly, Girl Inspired By Waves, And Two Random Character Designs

#21 Two Random Character Designs

#22 Frog Girl!

#23 Two Oc’s, And Carrot, Pepper, And Lettuce As Ppl

#24 Alright A Lot Again Here My oc sable with the black beret, a y2k girl, preppy French girl with the hot pink beret, emo girl, kid core girl, my celebrity crush, and some other character designs.

#25 An Eye Bc I Need To Draw Them Somewhere Other Than My Math